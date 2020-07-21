Lalji Tandon Biography: Birth, Early Life, Political Career, Death and Last Rites

Lalji Tandon was an Indian politician and served as the 22nd Governor of Madhya Pradesh. He was the mentor of leading BJP leader and former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Lalji Tandon was the member of Bhartiya Janata Party.

Lalji Tandon: Early Life and Education

Lalji Tandon was born on April 12, 1935, in Chowk, Lucknow, United Provinces, British India to Shivnarayan Tandon (father) and Annapurna Devi (Mother). Lalji Tandon was a graduate from Kalicharan Degree College.

Lalji Tandon: Death and Last Rites

On July 21, 2020, Lalji Tandon died at Medanta Hospital, Lucknow at the age of 85 years. He was shifted to a ventilator after he underwent an operation and took his last breath at 5:35 am. His last rites will be performed at Gulala Ghat Chowk at 4 pm today.

बाबूजी नहीं रहे — Ashutosh Tandon (@GopalJi_Tandon) July 21, 2020

Lalji Tandon: Personal Life On February 26, 1958, Lalji Tandon married Krishna Tandon and the couple had three sons.

Lalji Tandon: Political Career

During 1978-1984, Lalji Tandon entered into politics as a member of Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Parishad (Legislative Council) for two terms and from 1990-1996 served as the Leader of House, Uttar Pradesh State Legislative Council. From 1991-1992, he served as the Minister of State, Department of Power, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh. From 1996-2009, he was a member of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly for three terms.

From 1977-1999, he served as the Minister of State, Urban Development and Water Supply, Govt. of Uttar

Pradesh. From 1997-2002, he served as the Leader of House, Uttar Pradesh State Legislative Council. From 1999-2000 he served as the Minister of State, Urban Development and Urban Poverty Alleviation, Govt. of

Uttar Pradesh. From 2000-2002, he again served as the 2 Minister of State, Urban Development and Urban Poverty Alleviation, Govt. of

Uttar Pradesh.

From 2002-2003, he served as the Minister of State, Housing, Finance, Urban Development and Tourism, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh. From 2003-2007, he served as the 7 Leader of Opposition, Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

He was elected to 15th Lok Sabha in the year 2009 from Lucknow Lok Sabha Constituency. He defeated Rita Bahuguna Joshi of Congress Party by over 40,000 votes. This seat was earlier held by former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

On August 23, 2018, he was appointed as the 28th Governor of Bihar, replacing Satya Pal Malik. On July 20, 2019, he was appointed as the 22nd Governor of Madhya Pradesh replacing Anandiben Patel.