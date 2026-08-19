Which Is the Largest Amusement Park in India?
Imagicaa Theme Park in Khopoli, Maharashtra, is one of India’s largest amusement and theme parks. It is part of the larger Imagicaa entertainment destination near the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.
India has several amusement and theme parks that offer roller coasters, water rides and family attractions. Among them, Imagicaa Theme Park in Khopoli, Maharashtra is known for its themed attractions and international style rides. Keep reading to know in detail about the largest amusement park.
Which Is the Largest Amusement Park in India?
The largest Amusement Park in India is Imagicaa. The park is located near Khopoli in Maharashtra between Mumbai and Pune and includes a water park, snow park and hotel. The overall Imagicaa destination covers more than 130 acres. It had 26 indoor and outdoor rides and attractions. It was opened in 2013.
About Imagicaa Theme Park
Imagicaa is a themed entertainment destination offering attractions for children, families and thrill-seekers. The park has both indoor and outdoor attractions, including high-speed roller coasters, family rides, themed shows and interactive experiences.
What Are the Major Attractions at Imagicaa?
Imagicaa offers a variety of rides and experiences for different age groups.
|Attraction Name
|Type / Description
|Nitro
|A major roller coaster and one of the park’s signature thrill rides.
|Deep Space
|An indoor high-speed dark roller coaster.
|Rajasaurus River Adventure
|A themed river and flume attraction based on dinosaurs.
|Mr. India – The Ride
|A Bollywood-themed simulator experience.
|I For India
|A simulated flying experience showcasing different parts of India.
|Grand Imagicaa Parade
|A character-based entertainment attraction.
|Wrath of the Gods
|A combination of live theatre, special effects, and multimedia.
|Chhota Bheem – The Ride
|A character-based attraction aimed particularly at younger visitors.
Where Is Imagicaa Located?
Imagicaa is located at Khopoli in Maharashtra, along the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. It is positioned approximately 74 km from Mumbai and 60 km from Pune. Its location between two major cities which has made it a popular weekend entertainment destination.
What Else Is There at Imagicaa?
Imagicaa is more than just a theme park. The larger destination includes multiple entertainment facilities. It has Imagicaa Theme Park, Imagicaa Water Park, Imagicaa Snow Park, Novotel Imagicaa, House of Stars and Eyelusion.
Which Is the Largest Amusement Park in the World?
Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, USA, is the world’s largest theme park resort by area. It spread across approximately 25,000 acres. It includes four major theme parks like Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
Largest Amusement Park in India
|Feature
|Details
|Park
|Imagicaa Theme Park
|Location
|Khopoli, Maharashtra
|Area
|Around 110 acres
|Opened
|2013
|Rides & Attractions
|26 indoor and outdoor attractions
|Major Thrill Ride
|Nitro
|Nearby Cities
|Mumbai and Pune
|Other Parks at Destination
|Water Park and Snow Park
|Hotel
|Novotel Imagicaa
|Major Attraction Categories
|Roller coasters, family rides, themed shows, and interactive experiences
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