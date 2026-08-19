India has several amusement and theme parks that offer roller coasters, water rides and family attractions. Among them, Imagicaa Theme Park in Khopoli, Maharashtra is known for its themed attractions and international style rides. Keep reading to know in detail about the largest amusement park.

Which Is the Largest Amusement Park in India?

The largest Amusement Park in India is Imagicaa. The park is located near Khopoli in Maharashtra between Mumbai and Pune and includes a water park, snow park and hotel. The overall Imagicaa destination covers more than 130 acres. It had 26 indoor and outdoor rides and attractions. It was opened in 2013.

About Imagicaa Theme Park

Imagicaa is a themed entertainment destination offering attractions for children, families and thrill-seekers. The park has both indoor and outdoor attractions, including high-speed roller coasters, family rides, themed shows and interactive experiences.