Key Takeaways

Global economic growth is projected at 3.1% in 2026.

USA is the largest economy in the world with a nominal GDP of $32.38 trillion.

India slipped to the sixth position in the world in 2026 with a nominal GDP of $4.15 trillion.

The top 3 largest economies in the world based on nominal GDP in 2026 are USA, China, and Germany. The largest economy in the world is US with a nominal GDP of $32.38 trillion as per the IMF World Economic Outlook study published in April 2026. The next best is China, with a nominal GDP amounting to $20.85 trillion.

Both US and China have grown significantly over the past 5 years, adding around $9 trillion and $4 trillion to their nominal GDP.

India on the other hand, slipped from being the 4th largest economy in the world in 2025 to the 6th largest economy in the world in 2026. The nominal GDP projection for India is $4.15 trillion, putting it behind Japan and the United Kingdom.