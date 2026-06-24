Largest Economies in the World: Top 10 Economies by Nominal GDP
The largest economies in the world rankings is based on nominal GDP projections by IMF World Economic Outlook report released on April 2026. Check out the world's largest economies here.
Key Takeaways
-
Global economic growth is projected at 3.1% in 2026.
-
USA is the largest economy in the world with a nominal GDP of $32.38 trillion.
-
India slipped to the sixth position in the world in 2026 with a nominal GDP of $4.15 trillion.
The top 3 largest economies in the world based on nominal GDP in 2026 are USA, China, and Germany. The largest economy in the world is US with a nominal GDP of $32.38 trillion as per the IMF World Economic Outlook study published in April 2026. The next best is China, with a nominal GDP amounting to $20.85 trillion.
Both US and China have grown significantly over the past 5 years, adding around $9 trillion and $4 trillion to their nominal GDP.
India on the other hand, slipped from being the 4th largest economy in the world in 2025 to the 6th largest economy in the world in 2026. The nominal GDP projection for India is $4.15 trillion, putting it behind Japan and the United Kingdom.
The IMF releases the World Economic Outlook report twice a year, i.e., in April and October. The top 10 largest economies in the world as per the IMF World Economic Outlook projections are shared below.
World’s Largest Economies in 2026
The biggest economies in 2026 are presented in a tabular format highlighting the country names, nominal GDP, GDP growth rate and GDP per capita.
|
Rank
|
Country
|
Nominal GDP
|
GDP Growth
|
GDP per Capita
|
1
|
United States
|
$32.38 trillion
|
2.32%
|
$94,430
|
2
|
China
|
$20.85 trillion
|
4.41%
|
$14,874
|
3
|
Germany
|
$5.45 trillion
|
0.79%
|
$65,303
|
4
|
Japan
|
$4.38 trillion
|
0.72%
|
$35,703
|
5
|
United Kingdom
|
$4.26 trillion
|
0.80%
|
$61,056
|
6
|
India
|
$4.15 trillion
|
6.48%
|
$2,813
|
7
|
France
|
$3.6 trillion
|
0.86%
|
$52,083
|
8
|
Italy
|
$2.74 trillion
|
0.52%
|
$46,505
|
9
|
Russia
|
$2.66 trillion
|
1.09%
|
$18,525
|
10
|
Brazil
|
$2.64 trillion
|
1.91%
|
$12,313
Source: IMF World Economic Outlook April 2026
Despite getting demoted to 6th position in the largest economies of the world list, India remains the fastest growing economy. With a growth rate of 6.48%, it is the fastest among the biggest economies in the world.
Check out some more interesting articles from the general knowledge section to boost your knowledge of national and international topics. Stay connected with Jagran Josh for more topics like this.
Deputy Manager - Editorial
Mriganka Chakraborty is a seasoned digital journalist and communications professional who is currently working as Deputy Manager at Jagran Josh, where he leads the General Knowledge Section. As a subject matter expert with 8+ years of editorial experience, he has created authoritative content that is trusted by millions of readers around the world in Science, History, Geography, Polity, Economy, Sports, and Technology. His extensive expertise in these subjects enables him to present complex topics in an engaging, accurate, and reader-friendly manner to a global audience, making learning addictive and fun.
His background in a wide range of content areas and his ability to move between them make him a trusted voice to readers who want reliable, well-researched content across a variety of disciplines.
In his leisure time, Mriganka enjoys reading fiction novels and watching action and thriller movies, and cricket, which not only hone his storytelling skills but also keep his editorial vision fresh and dynamic.