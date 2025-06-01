Largest Producer of Turmeric: India is the major producer of turmeric in the world. It grows more turmeric than any other country on Earth. Turmeric is cultivated in many Indian states, but the largest producing ones include Telangana, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu. Keep reading to learn more about this golden spice that is cherished for its flavour, colour, and medicinal properties. Which Country is the Largest Producer of Turmeric in the World? Telangana is the leading turmeric-producing state in India, contributing a major share of the nation’s total output. With its warm climate and loamy soil, the state supports widespread turmeric farming. The popular turmeric variety Lakadong, known for its high curcumin content, is grown in parts of Northeast India and is gaining popularity globally. How Much Turmeric Is India Producing?

India is producing over 1.16 million metric tonnes of turmeric every year. This makes it the number one turmeric producer globally. Turmeric is grown mostly in the kharif season and is a key ingredient in Indian cooking, Ayurveda, and cosmetics. Some famous Indian varieties include Salem, Erode, Alleppey Finger, and Rajapuri. Top 5 Turmeric Producing Countries in The World Rank Country Annual Production (in Million Metric Tonnes) 1 India 1.16 2 Myanmar 0.23 3 Bangladesh 0.13 4 China 0.09 5 Indonesia 0.07 Note: These numbers are based on recent data from 2023–2024, primarily sourced from the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER), and World Population Review.

India India is the world’s largest turmeric producer, growing around 1.16 million metric tonnes annually. Turmeric is cultivated widely across the country, with major growing regions in Telangana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh. Indian turmeric is known for its vibrant yellow colour, strong aroma, and high curcumin content, making it a staple in households and exports. Myanmar Myanmar is the second-largest producer, with about 0.23 million metric tonnes. Turmeric is grown across many rural areas and is an important cash crop for smallholder farmers. Myanmar’s turmeric is mostly consumed locally, with some limited exports to neighboring countries. Bangladesh Bangladesh produces approximately 0.13 million metric tonnes of turmeric annually. It is grown mainly in the districts of Khagrachari, Bandarban, and Chittagong. Bangladeshi turmeric is valued for its natural richness and is used widely in cooking and traditional medicine.

China China produces around 0.09 million metric tonnes of turmeric each year. The spice is used in Chinese herbal medicine and culinary dishes. China is also investing in turmeric farming for the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries due to rising global demand. Indonesia Indonesia ranks fifth, producing about 0.07 million metric tonnes of turmeric. It grows turmeric in its tropical lowlands and highlands. Much of the turmeric is used locally in traditional herbal drinks (jamu) and cuisine, with some being exported to international markets. Which Other Countries Have Turmeric Production? Besides the top five, countries like Nigeria, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Thailand, and Peru also grow turmeric. These countries have suitable climates and increasing interest in turmeric's health benefits, leading to more land being dedicated to its cultivation.