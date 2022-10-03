Light Combat Helicopter “Prachand” added to Indian Air Force - Get complete details here

Light Combat Helicopter “Prachand” added to Indian Air Force: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday, 3rd October 2022 inducted four light combat helicopters into the Indian Air Force (IAF) at the Jodhpur air base.

The event was attended by Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and other senior military officials.

The light combat helicopter is named “ Prachand” which means fierce.

Light Combat Helicopter is capable of dodging the enemy, carrying a variety of ammunition & delivering it to the site quickly

LCH perfectly meets the needs of our armed forces in various terrains & it is an ideal platform for both our Army & Airforce



Prachand Light Combat Helicopter - Features