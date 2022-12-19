Lionel Messi vs Kylian Mbappe: Who Is Better?

The biggest sports tournament in the world, the FIFA World Cup 2022, which was held in Qatar this year, has finally ended to the delight of every soccer fan around the world. Lionel Messi-led Argentina won its third FIFA World Cup.

However, it is the first time legendary football player Lionel Messi has won the World Cup after Argentina defeated France in the penalty kick shootout.

It is an undisputed fact that Lionel Messi is one of the greatest players of all time, or as the internet would call it the G.O.A.T.

However, apart from Messi, another football player made headlines and instantly became a fan-favorite. The player in question is Kylian Mbappe, who plays as the forward for the French National Team and Paris Saint-Germain F.C.

23-year-old Kylian Mbappe became the first and only player to have scored four goals in the World Cup final.

With a dazzling bright future ahead, people have started thinking of the French footballer as the next ‘Greatest Of All Time,’ and comparing him to Lionel Messi.

So, let’s take a look at the records and stats of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Lionel Messi vs Kylian Mbappe: A Comparative Chart

World Cup 2022 Stats Lionel Messi Kylian Mbappe Games played 7 7 Goals Scored 7 8 Assists 3 2 Minutes played 690 mins 597 mins Shots 34 32 On Target 20 14 Fouled 10 7 xG 7.14 5.67

4 – Lionel Messi has become the first player to both score and assist in four separate World Cup matches (since the 1966 edition). Magical.



2006 vs Serbia

2022 vs Mexico

2022 vs Netherlands

2022 vs Croatia pic.twitter.com/Qsh36wCuCj — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 13, 2022

The statistics appear to indicate that Messi has had a marginally superior World Cup as compared to Mbappe.

Lionel Messi won the Golden Ball and the Best Player award at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Kylian Mbappe won the Golden Boot award after scoring a hat-trick against Argentina during the World Cup final.

While Mbappe has scored more goals than Messi during the tournament, Messi has a greater xG, more assists, shots, chances created, and successful passes into the opponent's half.

You will be bigger than Messi if you continue at your current rate.



This is not an emotional statement, the statistics are the ones saying so!



You have achieved more at 23 than Messi did at that age.



Well done, your place is already there in the football greats hall of fame! pic.twitter.com/SzKl93Ex3A — Hopewell Chin’ono (@daddyhope) December 19, 2022

Though Messi won the FIFA World Cup 2022 and established himself as one of the icons, Mbappe emerged as the tournament's stellar performer.

It is also notable that, at the age of 23, Mbappe has achieved more than the two greatest players in the sport, Christiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Without a doubt, Messi is great, but undermining Kylian Mbappe and comparing him to football legends when he’s a novice (compared to the legends) is unjust.

*Stats taken from Olympics.com and Khelgol.com.