List of Battles fought by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj: Born on 19 February 1630 at the Shivneri Fort to Shahaji Raje and Jijabai, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a warrior and a Maratha king who had the utmost courage to stand against the Mughal rule. His original name was Shivaji Bhosle but due to his administration and leadership he earned the title of "Chhatrapati" or the "Chief of the Kshatriyas".

The beginning of the 17th-century witnessed the rise of new Warrior class Marathas when the Bhonsle family of the Poona district got military as well as a political advantage by Ahmednagar kingdom of being local. Therefore, they took privileges and recruited a large number of Maratha sardars and soldiers in their armies. Shivaji was an expert soldier and an efficient administrator. Here, we are giving the list of Battles fought by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj for general awareness.

1960s :: Pratapgad Fort, Maharashtra.



Here In 1659 A.D The Battle Between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Afzal Khan of Bijapur Was Fought pic.twitter.com/U3WYLQX6gn — indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) November 24, 2019

List of Battles fought by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Name of Battle Description Battle of Pratapgad Fought on November 10, 1659, at the fort of Pratapgad near the town of Satara, Maharashtra, India between the forces of the Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the Adilshahi general Afzal Khan. Battle of Kolhapur Fought on December 28, 1659, near the city of Kolhapur, Maharashtra between the Maratha Chhatrapati Shivaji and the Adilshahi forces. Battle of Pavan Khind Fought on July 13, 1660, at a mountain pass in the vicinity of fort Vishalgad, near the city of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, India between the Maratha Sardar Baji Prabhu Deshpande and Siddi Masud of Adilshah. Battle of Chakan Fought between the Maratha Empire and the Mughal Empire in the year 1660. Battle of Umberkhind Fought on 2 February 1661, between the Maratha under Chhatrapati Shivaji and the Kartalab Khan of Mughals. Sacking of Surat Fought on January 5, 1664, near the city of Surat, Gujarat, India between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Inayat Khan, a Mughal captain. Battle of Purandar Fought between the Mughal Empire and Maratha Empire in 1665. Battle of Sinhagad Fought on 4 February 1670 on the fort of Sinhagad near the city of Pune, Maharashtra, India between Tanaji Malusare, a commander of Maratha ruler Shivaji Maharaj and Udaybhan Rathod, fort keeper under Jai Singh I who was a Mughal Army Chief. Battle of Kalyan Fought between 1682 and 1683 in which Bahadur Khan of the Mughal Empire defeated the Maratha army and took over Kalyan. Battle of Bhupalgarh Fought between the Mughal and Maratha empires in 1679 in which Mughal defeated the Marathas. Battle of Sangamner Fought between the Mughal Empire and Maratha Empire in 1679. This was the last battle in which the Maratha King Shivaji fought.

Successors of Shivaji Maharaj

Shivaji showed his mettle at the young age of 18 when he overran a number of hill forts near Poona-Raigarh, Kondana and Torna. He began his real career of conquest in 1656 when he conquered Javli from the Maratha chief, Chandra Rao more. The conquest of Javli made him the undisputed master of the Mavala area or the highlands and freed his path to the Satara area and to the coastal strip, the Konkan.

History of Modern India: A Complete Study Material