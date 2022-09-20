List of Earthquakes in Taiwan (1736 to 2022)

Taiwan has a long history of earthquakes causing severe damage over the years. The island is in a seismically active zone, on the Pacific Ring of fire and at the Western edge of the Philippine Sea Plate. Check the list of Earthquakes in Taiwan that occurred between 1736 to 2022.
Taiwan Earthquake: Taiwan was hit by a 6.8 magnitude Earthquake on September 18, 2022, further derailing the train carriages, trapping hundreds of people on the mountain roads, and causing a convenience store to collapse. According to the US Geological Survey, Taiwan Earthquake was measured at a magnitude of 7.2 and at a depth of 10 km (six miles).

Taiwan has a long history of earthquakes causing severe damage over the years. The island is in a seismically active zone, on the Pacific Ring of fire and at the Western edge of the Philippine Sea Plate. The list of Earthquakes in Taiwan covers those that occurred between the years 1736 to 2022.

Taiwan Earthquakes History

Taiwan, between the years 1901 and 2000, saw 91 major Earthquakes, of which 48 of them resulted in the loss of life. The poor construction standards have been blamed in Taiwan for the casualties in a number of major Earthquakes, including the 921 Earthquake and the 1906 Meishan Earthquake.

However, now many modern buildings in Taiwan are being constructed with Earthquake safety in mind, including Taipei 101. It had to cope with a double challenge of being flexible enough to withstand the Earthquakes and yet rigid enough to resist wind shear.

Taiwan’s High-Speed Rail System also incorporates an automatic safety device to safely bring all the trains to a stop in case a significant Earthquake is detected.

Date

Areas

Mag.

Deaths

Injuries

Houses destroyed / notes

1736-01-30

Tainan

~6.5

372

  

698

1792-08-09

Yunlin

~7.1

617

  

24,621

1811-03-17

From Chiayi northwards

~7.5

21

  

41

1815-10-13

From Chiayi northwards

~7.7

113

  

243

1845-03-04

Taichung

~6.0

381

  

4220

1848-12-03

Chiayi

~7.1

1,030

  

13,993

1862-06-07

Changhua

~7.0

over 500

  

over 500

1865-11-06

Taipei

~6.0

"many"

    

1867-12-18

Greater Taipei

~7.0

580

    

1881-02-18

Taipei, Hsinchu, Miaoli

~6.2

11

  

210

1882-12-09

Island-wide

~7.5

10

  

40

1897-03-15

Yilan, Taipei

  

56

  

50

1904-04-24

Chiayi

6.1

3

  

66

1904-11-06

Chiayi

6.1

145

  

661

1906-03-17

Chiayi

6.8 Ms

1,258–1,266

2,385– 2,476

14,218–30,021

1906-04-14

Tainan

6.6

15

  

1,794

1908-01-11

Hualien

7.3

2

  

3

1909-04-15

Taipei

7.3

9

  

122

1910-04-12

Keelung

8.3

60

  

13

1916-08-28

Central Taiwan

6.8

16

  

614

1916-11-15

Central Taiwan

6.2

1

  

97

1917-01-05

Central Taiwan

6.2

54

  

130

1917-01-07

Central Taiwan

5.5

    

187

1920-06-05

Hualien

8.2

8

24

273

1922-09-22

Hualien

7.6

5

  

14

1922-10-15

Hualien

5.9

6

    

1922-12-02

Hualien

6.0

1

  

1

1927-08-25

Tainan

6.8 Muk

9–30

27–100

200–214

1930-12-08

Tainan

6.3 Mw

4

  

49

1935-04-21

Miaoli, Taichung

7.1

3,276

  

17,907

1935-07-17

Hsinchu, Taichung

6.2

44

  

1,734

1941-12-17

Chiayi

7.1

360

  

4,520

1943-10-23

Hualien

6.2

1

  

1

1943-12-02

Taitung

6.8 Mw

3

  

139

1946-12-05

Tainan

6.1

74

  

1,954

1951-10-22

Hualien

7.3

68

    

1951-11-25

Hualien

7.3

17

    

1957-02-24

Hualien

7.3

11

  

44

1957-10-20

Hualien

6.6

4

    

1959-04-27

Northeast Taiwan

7.7

1

  

9

1959-08-15

Pingtung

7.1

16

  

1,214

1963-02-13

Yilan

7.2 Mw

3–15

3–18

6

1963-03-04

Yilan

6.3 Mw

1

    

1964-01-18

Chiayi, Tainan

6.5 Mw

106

  

10,924

1966-03-13

Hualien

7.5 Mw

4

  

24

1967-10-25

Yilan

6.8 Mw

2

  

21

1972-01-25

Taitung

7.3 Mw

1

  

5

1972-04-24

Hualien

7.0 Mw

5

  

50

1978-12-13

Hualien

7.0 Mw

2

    

1982-01-23

Yilan, Hualien

6.5

1

    

1986-05-20

Hualien

6.2 Mw

1

    

1986-11-15

Hualien

7.4 Mw

15

  

37

1990-12-13

Hualien

6.7 Mw

2

  

3

1994-06-05

Yilan

6.4 Mw

1

  

1

1994-09-16

Taiwan Strait

6.8 Mw

0

  

0

1995-02-23

Hualien

6.2 Mw

2

    

1995-06-25

Yilan

6.0 Mw

1

  

6

1998-07-17

Nantou

6.2

5

    

1999-09-21

Island-wide

7.7 Mw

2,415

  

51,711

2000-05-17

Nantou

5.3

3

    

2000-06-11

Nantou

6.4 Mw

2

    

2002-03-31

Hualien, Taipei

7.1 Mw

7

  

6

2002-05-15

Yilan, Hualien

6.2 Mw

1

    

2004-05-01

Hualien

5.8

2

    

2004-10-15

Taipei, Su-ao

6.7 Mw

      

2006-12-26

Pingtung

7.1 Mw

2

  

3

2006-12-26

Pingtung

6.9 Mw

2

  

3

2009-12-19

Hualien

6.4 Mw

  

6

  

2010-03-04

Kaohsiung

6.3 Mw

  

96

  

2012-02-26

Pingtung

6.4

0

    

2013-03-27

Island-wide

5.9 Mw

1

97

  

2013-06-02

Island-wide

6.2 Mw

5

18

  

2013-10-31

Hualien

6.3 Mw

0

    

2015-04-20

Yilan

6.4 Mw

1

    

2016-02-06

Tainan, Kaohsiung

6.4 Mw

117

550

9

2017-02-10

Tainan, Taipei

5.3 Mw

  

4

Power outages

2018-02-04

Hualien

6.1 Mw

      

2018-02-06

Hualien

6.4 Mw

17

277

Some buildings collapsed

2019-04-18

Hualien

6.1 Mw

1

16

  

2019-08-07

Yilan

5.8 Mw

1

    

2021-07-13

Hualien

5.2 Mw

    

Minor damage

2021-10-24

Yilan

6.2 Mw

  

1

  

2022-01-03

Hualien

6.2 Mw

    

Some buildings were damaged.

 

2022-03-22

Taitung

6.7 Mw

  

1

Power outages / Bridge collapsed

  

2022-09-18

Taitung

6.9 Mw

1

87

  



What is the Pacific Ring of Fire?

The Pacific Ring of Fire is a region that is around much of the rim of the Pacific Ocean where many volcanic eruptions, as well as earthquakes, occur. It is a horseshoe-shaped belt that is about 40,000 km long and up to 500 km wide.

The Pacific Ring of Fire includes the Pacific Coasts of North America, South America, and Kamchatka as well as some islands in the Western Pacific Ocean. The Pacific Ring of Fire is a direct result of plate tectonics; particularly the collision, movement, and destruction of lithospheric plates that are under and around the Pacific Ocean.

