What is Montreal Protocol and how is it helping in healing Ozone layer?

Montreal Protocol: Ozone layer is a mere 3mm shield in the atmosphere that saves the life blooming on the Earth from the harmful UV rays coming from the Sun. When the Ozone layer gets thinner at certain places in the atmosphere, the depletion of that layer is referred to as an Ozone hole. Notably, the process of Ozone depletion is not a natural one and humans have a major role to play in it. To protect the Ozone and to control the use of substances that are causing its depletion, countries around the world signed Montreal Agreement.

As the world celebrates World Ozone Day 2022 on September 16, know what is Montreal Agreement and has the agreement helped in healing the Ozone layer.

What are the reasons behind Ozone depletion?

The process of Ozone depletion is not a natural one and for a large part, humans are responsible for it. To a large extent, the depletion of the Ozone happens through the use of ozone-depleting substances (ODS) that includes the gases such as halons, Chlorofluorocarbons, and Methyl Chloroform, among others. These substances can be found in ACs, refrigerators, and pesticides, to name a few.

This #OzoneDay , we celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Montreal Protocol, the most successful environmental treaty to date.



The Montreal Protocol ended one of the biggest threats ever to face humanity as a whole: the depletion of the ozone layer.



Thread 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/k0NfShVk39 — EU Climate Action (@EUClimateAction) September 16, 2022

Ozone layer: Why is it significant?

Ozone layer, entirely or partly, protects us from- UV, A, B, and C. While the entire UVC and some of UVB is absorbed by the Ozone layer and the atmosphere, UVA makes its way to our planet. Humans require UVB to generate Vitamin D but an excess of these radiations can cause serious illness and also result in a reduced crop yield.

What is Montreal Protocol?

Montreal Protocol which was finalized in 1987, is a global agreement to protect the ozone layer by phasing out the production and consumption of the Ozone depleting substances (ODS).

According to the Executive Secretary of the Ozone Secretariat, Montreal Protocol is significant because it successfully tackled an emerging environmental catastrophe. When the scientists shared that there is a gaping hole in the Ozone layer because of the emission of man-made chemicals, the political and environmental leaders came together to address the problem.

Montreal Protocol: How is it helping in healing Ozone Layer?

As per scientists, today, more than 99 percent of ozone-depleting substances have been phased out and the ozone layer is on a path to recovery. According to them, the ozone hole will be no more by the 2060s, however, it does not take away the fact that a lot is still needed to be done.

