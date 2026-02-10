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List of Education Ministers of India [1947-2026]

By Prabhat Mishra
Last Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 15:57 IST

Explore the complete list of Education Ministers of India from 1947 to 2026, covering tenures, reforms, NEP 2020, ministry evolution, and key leaders shaping school, higher, and technical education under the Government of India across decades, policies, literacy, universities, scholarships.

List of Education Ministers of India
List of Education Ministers of India

Education plays an important and core role in any country. As in India, education has a special place in facilitating the country’s development in intellectual and socio-economic progress.

To be more specific and grow toward education in India, the Ministry of Education was established in 1947, with Maulana Abul Kalam Azad as the first Minister of Education. 

But it was later renamed as the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) in 1985, and before being again named the Ministry of Education in 2020 by the introduction of the National Education Policy 2020.

The Ministry of Education is an important department in the Government of India, and it is primarily responsible for carrying out NEP 2020 and improving the quality of the education system across the country.

This ministry works through two main divisions:

  1. One is responsible for looking after the school education, literacy, and adult education

  2. While others are focusing on higher education, technical education, universities, and scholarships.

Who is the current Education Minister of India?

Dharmendra Pradhan has been the current Education Minister of India since July 07, 2021, to date. Apart from holding as a Minister of Education, he is also the Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. 

He studied at Talcher College and Utkal University. Before his current role as Cabinet minister, he also served as a Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Minister of Steel.

He resigned from the post on July 25, 2026.

List of Education Ministers of India

Since 1947, India had several Education Ministers, who have always served to shape the education system of India. Here is a complete list of the Education Ministers of India from 1947 to 2026 in a table format:

S. No.

Name

Tenure

From

To

1

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan

Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Sunday, July 25, 2026

2

Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'

Thursday, May 30, 2019

Wednesday, July 7, 2021

3

Shri Prakash Javadekar

Tuesday, July 5, 2016

Saturday, May 25, 2019

4

Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani

Monday, May 26, 2014

Tuesday, July 5, 2016

5

Dr. M.M. Pallam Raju

Tuesday, October 30, 2012

Monday, May 26, 2014

6

Shri Kapil Sibal

Friday, May 29, 2009

Monday, October 29, 2012

7

Shri Arjun Singh

Saturday, May 22, 2004

Friday, May 22, 2009

8

Dr. Murali Manohar Joshi

Thursday, March 19, 1998

Friday, May 21, 2004

9

Shri S.R. Bommai

Wednesday, June 5, 1996

Thursday, March 19, 1998

10

Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee (as Prime Minister)

Thursday, May 16, 1996

Saturday, June 1, 1996

11

Shri P.V. Narasimha Rao (as Prime Minister)

Wednesday, January 17, 1996

Thursday, May 16, 1996

12

Shri Madhavrao Scindia

Friday, February 10, 1995

Wednesday, January 17, 1996

13

Shri P.V. Narasimha Rao (as Prime Minister)

Sunday, December 25, 1994

Thursday, February 9, 1995

14

Shri Arjun Singh

Sunday, June 23, 1991

Saturday, December 24, 1994

15

Shri Rajmangal Pandey

Wednesday, November 21, 1990

Friday, June 21, 1991

16

Shri V.P. Singh (as Prime Minister)

Saturday, December 2, 1989

Saturday, November 10, 1990

17

Shri P. Shiv Shankar

Saturday, June 25, 1988

Saturday, December 2, 1989

18

Shri P.V. Narasimha Rao

Wednesday, September 25, 1985

Saturday, June 25, 1988

19

Shri K.C. Pant

Monday, December 31, 1984

Wednesday, September 25, 1985

20

Smt. Sheila Kaul (Minister of State)

Monday, August 10, 1981

Monday, December 31, 1984

21

Shri S.B. Chavan

Friday, October 17, 1980

Saturday, August 8, 1981

22

Shri B. Shankaranand

Monday, January 14, 1980

Friday, October 17, 1980

23

Dr. Karan Singh

Monday, July 30, 1979

Monday, January 14, 1980

24

Prof. Pratap Chandra Chunder

Saturday, March 26, 1977

Saturday, July 28, 1979

25

Prof. S. Nurul Hassan (Minister of State)

Friday, March 24, 1972

Thursday, March 24, 1977

26

Shri Siddhartha Shankar Ray

Thursday, March 18, 1971

Monday, March 20, 1972

27

Dr. V.K.R.V. Rao

Friday, February 14, 1969

Thursday, March 18, 1971

28

Dr. Triguna Sen

Thursday, March 16, 1967

Friday, February 14, 1969

29

Shri Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed

Monday, November 14, 1966

Monday, March 13, 1967

30

Shri M.C. Chagla

Thursday, November 21, 1963

Sunday, November 13, 1966

31

Shri Humayun Kabir

Sunday, September 1, 1963

Thursday, November 21, 1963

32

Dr. K.L. Shrimali

Friday, August 10, 1962

Saturday, August 31, 1963

33

Dr. K.L. Shrimali (Minister of State)

Saturday, February 22, 1958

Friday, August 10, 1962

34

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad

Friday, August 15, 1947

Saturday, February 22, 1958

Data: Ministry of Education

Who is the first Education Minister of India?

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad was the first Education Minister of India. Apart from his leadership in Indian National Cogress at that time, he was also a scholar, writer, and poet, who is popularly known as”Maulana Azad”.

He was also a part of India’s freedom struggle through his journalism profession, and at the age of 35, he became the youngest congress president. 

Conclusion

The list of India's Education Ministers, from Maulana Abul Kalam Azad to Shree Dharmendra Pradhan, really shows the country's dedication to improving its future through education. Looking at their time in office helps us trace how the priorities and systems have changed, highlighting just how important education is for the nation's growth.

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Executive - Editorial

    Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.

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    First Published: Feb 10, 2026, 12:50 IST

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