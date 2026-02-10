List of Education Ministers of India [1947-2026]

Education plays an important and core role in any country. As in India, education has a special place in facilitating the country’s development in intellectual and socio-economic progress.

To be more specific and grow toward education in India, the Ministry of Education was established in 1947, with Maulana Abul Kalam Azad as the first Minister of Education.

But it was later renamed as the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) in 1985, and before being again named the Ministry of Education in 2020 by the introduction of the National Education Policy 2020.

The Ministry of Education is an important department in the Government of India, and it is primarily responsible for carrying out NEP 2020 and improving the quality of the education system across the country.

This ministry works through two main divisions: