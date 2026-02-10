List of Education Ministers of India [1947-2026]
Explore the complete list of Education Ministers of India from 1947 to 2026, covering tenures, reforms, NEP 2020, ministry evolution, and key leaders shaping school, higher, and technical education under the Government of India across decades, policies, literacy, universities, scholarships.
Education plays an important and core role in any country. As in India, education has a special place in facilitating the country’s development in intellectual and socio-economic progress.
To be more specific and grow toward education in India, the Ministry of Education was established in 1947, with Maulana Abul Kalam Azad as the first Minister of Education.
But it was later renamed as the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) in 1985, and before being again named the Ministry of Education in 2020 by the introduction of the National Education Policy 2020.
The Ministry of Education is an important department in the Government of India, and it is primarily responsible for carrying out NEP 2020 and improving the quality of the education system across the country.
This ministry works through two main divisions:
-
One is responsible for looking after the school education, literacy, and adult education
-
While others are focusing on higher education, technical education, universities, and scholarships.
Who is the current Education Minister of India?
Dharmendra Pradhan has been the current Education Minister of India since July 07, 2021, to date. Apart from holding as a Minister of Education, he is also the Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.
He studied at Talcher College and Utkal University. Before his current role as Cabinet minister, he also served as a Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Minister of Steel.
He resigned from the post on July 25, 2026.
List of Education Ministers of India
Since 1947, India had several Education Ministers, who have always served to shape the education system of India. Here is a complete list of the Education Ministers of India from 1947 to 2026 in a table format:
|
S. No.
|
Name
|
Tenure
|
From
|
To
|
1
|
Shri Dharmendra Pradhan
|
Wednesday, July 7, 2021
|
Sunday, July 25, 2026
|
2
|
Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'
|
Thursday, May 30, 2019
|
Wednesday, July 7, 2021
|
3
|
Shri Prakash Javadekar
|
Tuesday, July 5, 2016
|
Saturday, May 25, 2019
|
4
|
Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani
|
Monday, May 26, 2014
|
Tuesday, July 5, 2016
|
5
|
Dr. M.M. Pallam Raju
|
Tuesday, October 30, 2012
|
Monday, May 26, 2014
|
6
|
Shri Kapil Sibal
|
Friday, May 29, 2009
|
Monday, October 29, 2012
|
7
|
Shri Arjun Singh
|
Saturday, May 22, 2004
|
Friday, May 22, 2009
|
8
|
Dr. Murali Manohar Joshi
|
Thursday, March 19, 1998
|
Friday, May 21, 2004
|
9
|
Shri S.R. Bommai
|
Wednesday, June 5, 1996
|
Thursday, March 19, 1998
|
10
|
Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee (as Prime Minister)
|
Thursday, May 16, 1996
|
Saturday, June 1, 1996
|
11
|
Shri P.V. Narasimha Rao (as Prime Minister)
|
Wednesday, January 17, 1996
|
Thursday, May 16, 1996
|
12
|
Shri Madhavrao Scindia
|
Friday, February 10, 1995
|
Wednesday, January 17, 1996
|
13
|
Shri P.V. Narasimha Rao (as Prime Minister)
|
Sunday, December 25, 1994
|
Thursday, February 9, 1995
|
14
|
Shri Arjun Singh
|
Sunday, June 23, 1991
|
Saturday, December 24, 1994
|
15
|
Shri Rajmangal Pandey
|
Wednesday, November 21, 1990
|
Friday, June 21, 1991
|
16
|
Shri V.P. Singh (as Prime Minister)
|
Saturday, December 2, 1989
|
Saturday, November 10, 1990
|
17
|
Shri P. Shiv Shankar
|
Saturday, June 25, 1988
|
Saturday, December 2, 1989
|
18
|
Shri P.V. Narasimha Rao
|
Wednesday, September 25, 1985
|
Saturday, June 25, 1988
|
19
|
Shri K.C. Pant
|
Monday, December 31, 1984
|
Wednesday, September 25, 1985
|
20
|
Smt. Sheila Kaul (Minister of State)
|
Monday, August 10, 1981
|
Monday, December 31, 1984
|
21
|
Shri S.B. Chavan
|
Friday, October 17, 1980
|
Saturday, August 8, 1981
|
22
|
Shri B. Shankaranand
|
Monday, January 14, 1980
|
Friday, October 17, 1980
|
23
|
Dr. Karan Singh
|
Monday, July 30, 1979
|
Monday, January 14, 1980
|
24
|
Prof. Pratap Chandra Chunder
|
Saturday, March 26, 1977
|
Saturday, July 28, 1979
|
25
|
Prof. S. Nurul Hassan (Minister of State)
|
Friday, March 24, 1972
|
Thursday, March 24, 1977
|
26
|
Shri Siddhartha Shankar Ray
|
Thursday, March 18, 1971
|
Monday, March 20, 1972
|
27
|
Dr. V.K.R.V. Rao
|
Friday, February 14, 1969
|
Thursday, March 18, 1971
|
28
|
Dr. Triguna Sen
|
Thursday, March 16, 1967
|
Friday, February 14, 1969
|
29
|
Shri Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed
|
Monday, November 14, 1966
|
Monday, March 13, 1967
|
30
|
Shri M.C. Chagla
|
Thursday, November 21, 1963
|
Sunday, November 13, 1966
|
31
|
Shri Humayun Kabir
|
Sunday, September 1, 1963
|
Thursday, November 21, 1963
|
32
|
Dr. K.L. Shrimali
|
Friday, August 10, 1962
|
Saturday, August 31, 1963
|
33
|
Dr. K.L. Shrimali (Minister of State)
|
Saturday, February 22, 1958
|
Friday, August 10, 1962
|
34
|
Maulana Abul Kalam Azad
|
Friday, August 15, 1947
|
Saturday, February 22, 1958
Data: Ministry of Education
Who is the first Education Minister of India?
Maulana Abul Kalam Azad was the first Education Minister of India. Apart from his leadership in Indian National Cogress at that time, he was also a scholar, writer, and poet, who is popularly known as”Maulana Azad”.
He was also a part of India’s freedom struggle through his journalism profession, and at the age of 35, he became the youngest congress president.
Conclusion
The list of India's Education Ministers, from Maulana Abul Kalam Azad to Shree Dharmendra Pradhan, really shows the country's dedication to improving its future through education. Looking at their time in office helps us trace how the priorities and systems have changed, highlighting just how important education is for the nation's growth.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.