Who Was the First Education Minister of India?

By Jasreet Kaur
Nov 11, 2025, 13:23 IST

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad was India’s first Education Minister, serving from 1947 to 1958. Learn about his contributions to education, his vision for free learning, the founding of IITs and UGC, and why November 11 is celebrated as National Education Day.

First Education Minister of India: The first Education Minister of India was Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, one of the greatest freedom fighters, scholars, and visionaries of modern India. He served as the Education Minister from 15 August 1947 to 2 February 1958, shaping the foundation of India’s education system after independence. His ideas were centered on spreading education to every child, encouraging scientific learning, and preserving India’s cultural heritage.

Born on 11 November 1888 in Mecca, Maulana Azad moved to India as a child and grew up with deep knowledge of Arabic, Persian, and Urdu literature. He became a strong voice in India’s freedom movement and worked closely with leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru. Azad believed that true independence could only be achieved through education and knowledge for all citizens.

First Education Minister

As Education Minister, Maulana Azad played a vital role in building schools, colleges, and national universities. He worked to make free and compulsory education up to the age of 14 a national goal. He promoted scientific and technical learning and emphasised moral and cultural education to shape responsible citizens. His vision laid the groundwork for India’s modern education system.

Major Contributions of Maulana Azad

Established the University Grants Commission (UGC) in 1953 to promote higher education and research.

Helped set up the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), beginning with IIT Kharagpur in 1951, to develop technical expertise in the country.

Encouraged education for women and worked to remove inequality in access to learning.

Founded national academies like the Sahitya Akademi, Lalit Kala Akademi, and Sangeet Natak Akademi to preserve art, literature, and culture.

Promoted scientific education and helped form organizations that would later become part of India’s scientific progress.

National Education Day

Every year on November 11, Maulana Azad’s birthday is celebrated as National Education Day in India. Schools and colleges organise debates, essay competitions, and educational events to remember his vision of knowledge for all. This day reminds us of the power of learning and the importance of building a nation through education.

Interesting Facts About Maulana Abul Kalam Azad

1.Youngest Congress Presidents

Maulana Azad became the President of the Indian National Congress in 1923 at just 35 years old, one of the youngest in history.

2. Great Writer and Thinker

He wrote the Urdu journal Al-Hilal, inspiring people to join the freedom movement and think freely. His writings combined religion, science, and humanism.

3. India Partition

Even during the Partition of India, Azad chose to stay in the country, believing in unity and harmony among all communities.

4. Scientific Temper and Innovation

Azad strongly believed that education should encourage discovery, research, and critical thinking to build a progressive society.

