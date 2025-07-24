List of Famous Temples in Thailand

Thailand, known as the "Land of a Thousand Temples," is rich in spiritual heritage and has a remarkable collection of Hindu and Buddhist temples that showcase its religious diversity and ancient culture. Buddhist buildings are also architectural marvels and cultural icons. Read along for a list of some of Thailand's most significant temples, arranged according to their religious affiliations, can be found below. Famous Temples in Thailand Temple Name Religion Location Key Features Sri Maha Mariamman Temple Hindu Bangkok (Silom) Tamil architecture, goddess Mariamman Erawan Shrine Hindu Bangkok Brahma statue, popular for good fortune Uma Devi Temple Hindu Bangkok Shiva lingam, Shaivite rituals Dev Mandir Hindu Bangkok Dedicated to Bhagvati Durga Durga Mandir Hindu Bangkok Goddess Durga worship, Durga Puja Wat Phra Kaew Buddhist Bangkok Emerald Buddha, royal temple Wat Arun Buddhist Bangkok Riverside, Hindu god motifs Wat Pho Buddhist Bangkok Reclining Buddha statue Sanctuary of Truth Buddhist Pattaya Wooden temple, intricate carvings Wat Benchamabophit Buddhist Bangkok Marble architecture Wat Phra That Doi Suthep Buddhist Chiang Mai Mountain temple, city views Wat Mahathat Buddhist Ayutthaya Historical ruins, Buddha head in tree roots

Thailand's Hindu Temples Despite the majority being Buddhist, Hinduism has had a significant influence on Thai culture, particularly in the form of myth and royal rites. Many authentic Hindu temples that serve both Hindu worship and tourism are still in operation, particularly in Bangkok: Sri Maha Mariamman Temple (Wat Khaek), Bangkok The biggest and most recognizable Hindu temple in Thailand, constructed in the 1860s by Tamil immigrants. Dedicated primarily to goddess Mariamman (an incarnation of Parvati), it has a tall gopuram (temple tower) covered with vibrant Hindu deity statues. It organizes big Hindu festivals like Navratri and Diwali, drawing thousands of pilgrims and tourists. Address: Silom Road, Bang Rak, Bangkok

Timings: 6 AM – 8 PM (changes on weekends) Erawan Shrine (San Phra Phrom), Bangkok

Not a temple in the classical sense but a well-known Hindu shrine for Brahma (Phra Phrom in Thai), situated in a busy commercial district.

Well-liked among Thai Buddhists and tourists hunting good luck, indicated by the appearance of tradition Thai dancers who carry out rituals. Uma Devi Temple (Phra Isuan), Bangkok An important Shiva temple dedicated to the name of Shiva's consort, Uma (Parvati). It houses the Shiva lingam and several Shiva statues.

Renowned for special rituals on Shivaratri and traditional Shaivite practices.

Situated close to Sri Maha Mariamman Temple. Dev Mandir, Bangkok Committed to Bhagvati Durga and other Hindu gods and goddesses. It provides a spiritual oasis and conducts prayer meetings and cultural activities.

Situated close to the Giant Swing, Phra Nakhon district.

Durga Mandir, Bangkok Commemorates Goddess Durga, symbolizing strength and protection, with a tall statue and a peaceful prayer hall.

Organizes grand Durga Puja festivities.

Situated on Tha Din Daeng Road. Ban Rai Shiva Lingam, Uthai Thani Province Less touristy yet impressive Shiva temple with a giant lingam structure lying amidst nature surroundings.

These temples are not only visited by Hindu pilgrims but also symbolize the strong-rooted Indo-Thai cultural traditions. Buddhist Temples in Thailand Buddhism is the predominant religion in Thailand, and the nation boasts around 40,000 Buddhist temples, most of which are renowned for religious significance and glorious architecture: Wat Phra Kaew (Temple of the Emerald Buddha), Bangkok The holiest Buddhist temple in Thailand, part of the complex of the Grand Palace.

Being the site of the Emerald Buddha, a greatly respected statue made of jade. Wat Arun (Temple of Dawn), Bangkok Renowned for its breathtaking riverside site and a high central prang adorned with images of Hindu deities such as Indra and Brahma, indicating Hindu influence. Wat Pho (Temple of the Reclining Buddha), Bangkok Renowned for its giant reclining Buddha image and as a classic hub of Thai massage instruction. Sanctuary of Truth, Pattaya An unusual wooden temple with intricate carvings that merge Buddhist and Hindu philosophies. Bangkok's Wat Benchamabophit, also known as The Marble Temple renowned for combining European and Thai architectural styles and for the beauty of marble. Chiang Mai, Wat Phra That Doi Suthep A well-known pilgrimage site with breathtaking views of the city of Chiang Mai.