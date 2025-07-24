Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

List of Famous Temples in Thailand

Thailand, "Land of a Thousand Temples," boasts a rich collection of Hindu and Buddhist architectural marvels. From Bangkok's vibrant Sri Maha Mariamman Temple to the sacred Emerald Buddha at Wat Phra Kaew, these sites reflect deep spiritual heritage and cultural fusion. They serve as both places of worship and iconic tourist destinations, showcasing intricate designs and historical significance.

Kirti Sharma
ByKirti Sharma
Jul 24, 2025, 18:23 IST

Thailand, known as the "Land of a Thousand Temples," is rich in spiritual heritage and has a remarkable collection of Hindu and Buddhist temples that showcase its religious diversity and ancient culture. 

Buddhist buildings are also architectural marvels and cultural icons. Read along for a list of some of Thailand's most significant temples, arranged according to their religious affiliations, can be found below.

Famous Temples in Thailand

Temple Name

Religion

Location

Key Features

Sri Maha Mariamman Temple

Hindu

Bangkok (Silom)

Tamil architecture, goddess Mariamman

Erawan Shrine

Hindu

Bangkok

Brahma statue, popular for good fortune

Uma Devi Temple

Hindu

Bangkok

Shiva lingam, Shaivite rituals

Dev Mandir

Hindu

Bangkok

Dedicated to Bhagvati Durga

Durga Mandir

Hindu

Bangkok

Goddess Durga worship, Durga Puja

Wat Phra Kaew

Buddhist

Bangkok

Emerald Buddha, royal temple

Wat Arun

Buddhist

Bangkok

Riverside, Hindu god motifs

Wat Pho

Buddhist

Bangkok

Reclining Buddha statue

Sanctuary of Truth

Buddhist

Pattaya

Wooden temple, intricate carvings

Wat Benchamabophit

Buddhist

Bangkok

Marble architecture

Wat Phra That Doi Suthep

Buddhist

Chiang Mai

Mountain temple, city views

Wat Mahathat

Buddhist

Ayutthaya

Historical ruins, Buddha head in tree roots

Thailand's Hindu Temples

Despite the majority being Buddhist, Hinduism has had a significant influence on Thai culture, particularly in the form of myth and royal rites. Many authentic Hindu temples that serve both Hindu worship and tourism are still in operation, particularly in Bangkok:

Sri Maha Mariamman Temple (Wat Khaek), Bangkok

The biggest and most recognizable Hindu temple in Thailand, constructed in the 1860s by Tamil immigrants.

Dedicated primarily to goddess Mariamman (an incarnation of Parvati), it has a tall gopuram (temple tower) covered with vibrant Hindu deity statues.

It organizes big Hindu festivals like Navratri and Diwali, drawing thousands of pilgrims and tourists.

  • Address: Silom Road, Bang Rak, Bangkok

  • Timings: 6 AM – 8 PM (changes on weekends)

Erawan Shrine (San Phra Phrom), Bangkok

  • Not a temple in the classical sense but a well-known Hindu shrine for Brahma (Phra Phrom in Thai), situated in a busy commercial district.

  • Well-liked among Thai Buddhists and tourists hunting good luck, indicated by the appearance of tradition Thai dancers who carry out rituals.

Uma Devi Temple (Phra Isuan), Bangkok

  • An important Shiva temple dedicated to the name of Shiva's consort, Uma (Parvati). It houses the Shiva lingam and several Shiva statues.

  • Renowned for special rituals on Shivaratri and traditional Shaivite practices.

  • Situated close to Sri Maha Mariamman Temple.

Dev Mandir, Bangkok

  • Committed to Bhagvati Durga and other Hindu gods and goddesses. It provides a spiritual oasis and conducts prayer meetings and cultural activities.

  • Situated close to the Giant Swing, Phra Nakhon district.

Durga Mandir, Bangkok

  • Commemorates Goddess Durga, symbolizing strength and protection, with a tall statue and a peaceful prayer hall.

  • Organizes grand Durga Puja festivities.

  • Situated on Tha Din Daeng Road.

Ban Rai Shiva Lingam, Uthai Thani Province

  • Less touristy yet impressive Shiva temple with a giant lingam structure lying amidst nature surroundings.

  • These temples are not only visited by Hindu pilgrims but also symbolize the strong-rooted Indo-Thai cultural traditions.

Buddhist Temples in Thailand

Buddhism is the predominant religion in Thailand, and the nation boasts around 40,000 Buddhist temples, most of which are renowned for religious significance and glorious architecture:

Wat Phra Kaew (Temple of the Emerald Buddha), Bangkok

The holiest Buddhist temple in Thailand, part of the complex of the Grand Palace.

Being the site of the Emerald Buddha, a greatly respected statue made of jade.

Wat Arun (Temple of Dawn), Bangkok

Renowned for its breathtaking riverside site and a high central prang adorned with images of Hindu deities such as Indra and Brahma, indicating Hindu influence.

Wat Pho (Temple of the Reclining Buddha), Bangkok

Renowned for its giant reclining Buddha image and as a classic hub of Thai massage instruction.

Sanctuary of Truth, Pattaya

An unusual wooden temple with intricate carvings that merge Buddhist and Hindu philosophies.

Bangkok's Wat Benchamabophit, also known as The Marble Temple

renowned for combining European and Thai architectural styles and for the beauty of marble.

Chiang Mai, Wat Phra That Doi Suthep

A well-known pilgrimage site with breathtaking views of the city of Chiang Mai.

Ayutthaya's Wat Mahathat

renowned for the Buddha head encased in tree roots, which symbolizes the ancient city's historical prosperity.

The majority of Buddhist temples incorporate Hindu gods and symbols, demonstrating the two religions' blending in Thai culture.

Kirti Sharma
Kirti Sharma

Content Writer

Kirti Sharma is a content writing professional with 3 years of experience in the EdTech Industry and Digital Content. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts and worked with companies like ThoughtPartners Global, Infinite Group, and MIM-Essay. She writes for the General Knowledge and Current Affairs section of JagranJosh.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News