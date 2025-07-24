List of Famous Temples in Thailand

Thailand, known as the "Land of a Thousand Temples," is rich in spiritual heritage and has a remarkable collection of Hindu and Buddhist temples that showcase its religious diversity and ancient culture.
Buddhist buildings are also architectural marvels and cultural icons. Read along for a list of some of Thailand's most significant temples, arranged according to their religious affiliations, can be found below.
Famous Temples in Thailand
|
Temple Name
|
Religion
|
Location
|
Key Features
|
Sri Maha Mariamman Temple
|
Hindu
|
Bangkok (Silom)
|
Tamil architecture, goddess Mariamman
|
Erawan Shrine
|
Hindu
|
Bangkok
|
Brahma statue, popular for good fortune
|
Uma Devi Temple
|
Hindu
|
Bangkok
|
Shiva lingam, Shaivite rituals
|
Dev Mandir
|
Hindu
|
Bangkok
|
Dedicated to Bhagvati Durga
|
Durga Mandir
|
Hindu
|
Bangkok
|
Goddess Durga worship, Durga Puja
|
Wat Phra Kaew
|
Buddhist
|
Bangkok
|
Emerald Buddha, royal temple
|
Wat Arun
|
Buddhist
|
Bangkok
|
Riverside, Hindu god motifs
|
Wat Pho
|
Buddhist
|
Bangkok
|
Reclining Buddha statue
|
Sanctuary of Truth
|
Buddhist
|
Pattaya
|
Wooden temple, intricate carvings
|
Wat Benchamabophit
|
Buddhist
|
Bangkok
|
Marble architecture
|
Wat Phra That Doi Suthep
|
Buddhist
|
Chiang Mai
|
Mountain temple, city views
|
Wat Mahathat
|
Buddhist
|
Ayutthaya
|
Historical ruins, Buddha head in tree roots
Thailand's Hindu Temples
Despite the majority being Buddhist, Hinduism has had a significant influence on Thai culture, particularly in the form of myth and royal rites. Many authentic Hindu temples that serve both Hindu worship and tourism are still in operation, particularly in Bangkok:
Sri Maha Mariamman Temple (Wat Khaek), Bangkok
The biggest and most recognizable Hindu temple in Thailand, constructed in the 1860s by Tamil immigrants.
Dedicated primarily to goddess Mariamman (an incarnation of Parvati), it has a tall gopuram (temple tower) covered with vibrant Hindu deity statues.
It organizes big Hindu festivals like Navratri and Diwali, drawing thousands of pilgrims and tourists.
-
Address: Silom Road, Bang Rak, Bangkok
-
Timings: 6 AM – 8 PM (changes on weekends)
Erawan Shrine (San Phra Phrom), Bangkok
-
Not a temple in the classical sense but a well-known Hindu shrine for Brahma (Phra Phrom in Thai), situated in a busy commercial district.
-
Well-liked among Thai Buddhists and tourists hunting good luck, indicated by the appearance of tradition Thai dancers who carry out rituals.
Uma Devi Temple (Phra Isuan), Bangkok
-
An important Shiva temple dedicated to the name of Shiva's consort, Uma (Parvati). It houses the Shiva lingam and several Shiva statues.
-
Renowned for special rituals on Shivaratri and traditional Shaivite practices.
-
Situated close to Sri Maha Mariamman Temple.
Dev Mandir, Bangkok
-
Committed to Bhagvati Durga and other Hindu gods and goddesses. It provides a spiritual oasis and conducts prayer meetings and cultural activities.
-
Situated close to the Giant Swing, Phra Nakhon district.
Durga Mandir, Bangkok
-
Commemorates Goddess Durga, symbolizing strength and protection, with a tall statue and a peaceful prayer hall.
-
Organizes grand Durga Puja festivities.
-
Situated on Tha Din Daeng Road.
Ban Rai Shiva Lingam, Uthai Thani Province
-
Less touristy yet impressive Shiva temple with a giant lingam structure lying amidst nature surroundings.
-
These temples are not only visited by Hindu pilgrims but also symbolize the strong-rooted Indo-Thai cultural traditions.
Buddhist Temples in Thailand
Buddhism is the predominant religion in Thailand, and the nation boasts around 40,000 Buddhist temples, most of which are renowned for religious significance and glorious architecture:
Wat Phra Kaew (Temple of the Emerald Buddha), Bangkok
The holiest Buddhist temple in Thailand, part of the complex of the Grand Palace.
Being the site of the Emerald Buddha, a greatly respected statue made of jade.
Wat Arun (Temple of Dawn), Bangkok
Renowned for its breathtaking riverside site and a high central prang adorned with images of Hindu deities such as Indra and Brahma, indicating Hindu influence.
Wat Pho (Temple of the Reclining Buddha), Bangkok
Renowned for its giant reclining Buddha image and as a classic hub of Thai massage instruction.
Sanctuary of Truth, Pattaya
An unusual wooden temple with intricate carvings that merge Buddhist and Hindu philosophies.
Bangkok's Wat Benchamabophit, also known as The Marble Temple
renowned for combining European and Thai architectural styles and for the beauty of marble.
Chiang Mai, Wat Phra That Doi Suthep
A well-known pilgrimage site with breathtaking views of the city of Chiang Mai.
Ayutthaya's Wat Mahathat
renowned for the Buddha head encased in tree roots, which symbolizes the ancient city's historical prosperity.
The majority of Buddhist temples incorporate Hindu gods and symbols, demonstrating the two religions' blending in Thai culture.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation