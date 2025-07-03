24 Global Honours for PM Modi: Ghana Confers Highest Civilian Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was recently awarded Ghana's highest state award, 'The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana', on his visit to the country. It is the first by any Indian Prime Minister in the last three decades. This high-ranking honor was bestowed upon him by Ghanaian President John Mahama, a milestone in the deepening of India-Ghana relations. "This honour is in dedication to the bright future of our youth, their dreams, our diverse rich culture and the historic relationship between India and Ghana," PM Modi said in his acceptance speech. Importance of te Ghanaian Honour The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana is the country's top civilian honor. The Government of Ghana bestowed this honour upon PM Modi as a sign of his outstanding statesmanship and powerful world leadership.

In his comments, Modi reiterated that the award is not just a source of pride but also a responsibility—to keep striving for an even closer partnership between India and Ghana. He dedicated the honour to the youth of both nations and the unbreakable cultural and historical bonds that unite them. 24 Global Awards: A Testament to Global Leadership The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) highlighted that this award from Ghana is among 24 global honours received by PM Modi from various countries, including Palestine and Russia. BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya commented that these recognitions underscore not only Modi’s global leadership but also India’s rising stature on the world stage under his visionary guidance. Check the below comprehensive table of the 24 global honours and state awards conferred upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi as of July 2025:

No. Award / Honour Country / Organisation Year 1 Order of King Abdulaziz Saudi Arabia 2016 2 Order of Amanullah Khan Afghanistan 2016 3 Order of the State of Palestine (Grand Collar) Palestine 2018 4 Order of Zayed United Arab Emirates 2019 5 Order of St. Andrew the Apostle Russia 2019 6 Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddin Maldives 2019 7 King Hamad Order of the Renaissance Bahrain 2019 8 Legion of Merit (Chief Commander) United States of America 2020 9 Order of Fiji (Companion) Fiji 2023 10 Order of Logohu (Grand Companion) Papua New Guinea 2023 11 Order of the Nile (Collar) Egypt 2023 12 Legion of Honour (Grand Cross) France 2023 13 Order of Honour (Grand Cross) Greece 2023 14 Order of the Dragon King (Druk Gyalpo) Bhutan 2024 15 Order of Mubarak the Great (Mubarak Al-Kabeer) Kuwait 2024 16 Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados Barbados 2024 17 Order of Excellence Guyana 2024 18 Dominica Award of Honour Dominica 2024 19 Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger Nigeria 2024 20 Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III Cyprus 2025 21 Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushana Sri Lanka 2025 22 Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean (GCSK) Mauritius 2025 23 Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana Ghana 2025 24 UN Champions of the Earth Award United Nations 2018

The "Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana" is the most recent addition, conferred during PM Modi’s 2025 visit to Ghana Highlights of Modi’s Global Recognitions Diverse International Recognition: PM Modi has been honoured by a wide range of countries, reflecting the broadening of India’s diplomatic and development partnerships. Acknowledgement of Statesmanship: The awards recognize Modi’s role in fostering international cooperation, development, and peace.

Symbol of India’s Growing Influence: According to the Ministry of External Affairs, these honours are a testament to India’s increasing influence and the respect it commands globally due to Modi’s leadership. The Broader Impact of these Awards PM Modi pledged to strengthen bilateral ties and preserve Ghanaian and Indian democratic traditions and values when he accepted the Ghanaian honor. He reaffirmed that India would remain a reliable friend and development partner to the people of Ghana.