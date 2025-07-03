Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
24 Global Honours for PM Modi: Ghana Confers Highest Civilian Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred Ghana’s highest civilian award in 2025, adding to a growing list of 24 international honours. These awards reflect Modi’s rising global stature, India’s expanding diplomatic influence, and the country’s commitment to global partnerships, development, and peace under his leadership.

Jul 3, 2025, 13:21 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was recently awarded Ghana's highest state award, 'The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana', on his visit to the country. It is the first by any Indian Prime Minister in the last three decades. This high-ranking honor was bestowed upon him by Ghanaian President John Mahama, a milestone in the deepening of India-Ghana relations.

"This honour is in dedication to the bright future of our youth, their dreams, our diverse rich culture and the historic relationship between India and Ghana," PM Modi said in his acceptance speech.

Importance of te Ghanaian Honour

The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana is the country's top civilian honor. The Government of Ghana bestowed this honour upon PM Modi as a sign of his outstanding statesmanship and powerful world leadership.

In his comments, Modi reiterated that the award is not just a source of pride but also a responsibility—to keep striving for an even closer partnership between India and Ghana. He dedicated the honour to the youth of both nations and the unbreakable cultural and historical bonds that unite them.

24 Global Awards: A Testament to Global Leadership

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) highlighted that this award from Ghana is among 24 global honours received by PM Modi from various countries, including Palestine and Russia. BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya commented that these recognitions underscore not only Modi’s global leadership but also India’s rising stature on the world stage under his visionary guidance.

Check the below comprehensive table of the 24 global honours and state awards conferred upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi as of July 2025: 

No.

Award / Honour

Country / Organisation

Year

1

Order of King Abdulaziz

Saudi Arabia

2016

2

Order of Amanullah Khan

Afghanistan

2016

3

Order of the State of Palestine (Grand Collar)

Palestine

2018

4

Order of Zayed

United Arab Emirates

2019

5

Order of St. Andrew the Apostle

Russia

2019

6

Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddin

Maldives

2019

7

King Hamad Order of the Renaissance

Bahrain

2019

8

Legion of Merit (Chief Commander)

United States of America

2020

9

Order of Fiji (Companion)

Fiji

2023

10

Order of Logohu (Grand Companion)

Papua New Guinea

2023

11

Order of the Nile (Collar)

Egypt

2023

12

Legion of Honour (Grand Cross)

France

2023

13

Order of Honour (Grand Cross)

Greece

2023

14

Order of the Dragon King (Druk Gyalpo)

Bhutan

2024

15

Order of Mubarak the Great (Mubarak Al-Kabeer)

Kuwait

2024

16

Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados

Barbados

2024

17

Order of Excellence

Guyana

2024

18

Dominica Award of Honour

Dominica

2024

19

Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger

Nigeria

2024

20

Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III

Cyprus

2025

21

Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushana

Sri Lanka

2025

22

Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean (GCSK)

Mauritius

2025

23

Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana

Ghana

2025

24

UN Champions of the Earth Award

United Nations

2018

The "Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana" is the most recent addition, conferred during PM Modi’s 2025 visit to Ghana

Highlights of Modi’s Global Recognitions

Diverse International Recognition: PM Modi has been honoured by a wide range of countries, reflecting the broadening of India’s diplomatic and development partnerships.

  • Acknowledgement of Statesmanship: The awards recognize Modi’s role in fostering international cooperation, development, and peace.

  • Symbol of India’s Growing Influence: According to the Ministry of External Affairs, these honours are a testament to India’s increasing influence and the respect it commands globally due to Modi’s leadership.

24 Global Honours

The Broader Impact of these Awards

PM Modi pledged to strengthen bilateral ties and preserve Ghanaian and Indian democratic traditions and values when he accepted the Ghanaian honor. He reaffirmed that India would remain a reliable friend and development partner to the people of Ghana.

"This privilege also entails a duty to keep working toward an even stronger friendship between India and Ghana. Modi declared, "India will never desert the people of Ghana and will keep helping as a trustworthy friend and development partner."

The conferral of Ghana’s highest state honour on PM Modi is a milestone in India’s diplomatic outreach and a reflection of the international community’s recognition of his leadership. With 24 global awards to his name, Modi’s tenure continues to be marked by a series of international accolades. Each of these accolades reinforce India’s growing role and influence on the world stage.


Kirti Sharma
Kirti Sharma

Content Writer

Kirti Sharma is a content writing professional with 3 years of experience in the EdTech Industry and Digital Content. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts and worked with companies like ThoughtPartners Global, Infinite Group, and MIM-Essay. She writes for the General Knowledge and Current Affairs section of JagranJosh.com.

... Read More

