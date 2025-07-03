24 Global Honours for PM Modi: Ghana Confers Highest Civilian Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was recently awarded Ghana's highest state award, 'The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana', on his visit to the country. It is the first by any Indian Prime Minister in the last three decades. This high-ranking honor was bestowed upon him by Ghanaian President John Mahama, a milestone in the deepening of India-Ghana relations.
"This honour is in dedication to the bright future of our youth, their dreams, our diverse rich culture and the historic relationship between India and Ghana," PM Modi said in his acceptance speech.
Importance of te Ghanaian Honour
The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana is the country's top civilian honor. The Government of Ghana bestowed this honour upon PM Modi as a sign of his outstanding statesmanship and powerful world leadership.
In his comments, Modi reiterated that the award is not just a source of pride but also a responsibility—to keep striving for an even closer partnership between India and Ghana. He dedicated the honour to the youth of both nations and the unbreakable cultural and historical bonds that unite them.
24 Global Awards: A Testament to Global Leadership
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) highlighted that this award from Ghana is among 24 global honours received by PM Modi from various countries, including Palestine and Russia. BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya commented that these recognitions underscore not only Modi’s global leadership but also India’s rising stature on the world stage under his visionary guidance.
Check the below comprehensive table of the 24 global honours and state awards conferred upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi as of July 2025:
|
No.
|
Award / Honour
|
Country / Organisation
|
Year
|
1
|
Order of King Abdulaziz
|
Saudi Arabia
|
2016
|
2
|
Order of Amanullah Khan
|
Afghanistan
|
2016
|
3
|
Order of the State of Palestine (Grand Collar)
|
Palestine
|
2018
|
4
|
Order of Zayed
|
United Arab Emirates
|
2019
|
5
|
Order of St. Andrew the Apostle
|
Russia
|
2019
|
6
|
Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddin
|
Maldives
|
2019
|
7
|
King Hamad Order of the Renaissance
|
Bahrain
|
2019
|
8
|
Legion of Merit (Chief Commander)
|
United States of America
|
2020
|
9
|
Order of Fiji (Companion)
|
Fiji
|
2023
|
10
|
Order of Logohu (Grand Companion)
|
Papua New Guinea
|
2023
|
11
|
Order of the Nile (Collar)
|
Egypt
|
2023
|
12
|
Legion of Honour (Grand Cross)
|
France
|
2023
|
13
|
Order of Honour (Grand Cross)
|
Greece
|
2023
|
14
|
Order of the Dragon King (Druk Gyalpo)
|
Bhutan
|
2024
|
15
|
Order of Mubarak the Great (Mubarak Al-Kabeer)
|
Kuwait
|
2024
|
16
|
Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados
|
Barbados
|
2024
|
17
|
Order of Excellence
|
Guyana
|
2024
|
18
|
Dominica Award of Honour
|
Dominica
|
2024
|
19
|
Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger
|
Nigeria
|
2024
|
20
|
Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III
|
Cyprus
|
2025
|
21
|
Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushana
|
Sri Lanka
|
2025
|
22
|
Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean (GCSK)
|
Mauritius
|
2025
|
23
|
Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana
|
Ghana
|
2025
|
24
|
UN Champions of the Earth Award
|
United Nations
|
2018
The "Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana" is the most recent addition, conferred during PM Modi’s 2025 visit to Ghana
Highlights of Modi’s Global Recognitions
Diverse International Recognition: PM Modi has been honoured by a wide range of countries, reflecting the broadening of India’s diplomatic and development partnerships.
-
Acknowledgement of Statesmanship: The awards recognize Modi’s role in fostering international cooperation, development, and peace.
-
Symbol of India’s Growing Influence: According to the Ministry of External Affairs, these honours are a testament to India’s increasing influence and the respect it commands globally due to Modi’s leadership.
The Broader Impact of these Awards
PM Modi pledged to strengthen bilateral ties and preserve Ghanaian and Indian democratic traditions and values when he accepted the Ghanaian honor. He reaffirmed that India would remain a reliable friend and development partner to the people of Ghana.
"This privilege also entails a duty to keep working toward an even stronger friendship between India and Ghana. Modi declared, "India will never desert the people of Ghana and will keep helping as a trustworthy friend and development partner."
The conferral of Ghana’s highest state honour on PM Modi is a milestone in India’s diplomatic outreach and a reflection of the international community’s recognition of his leadership. With 24 global awards to his name, Modi’s tenure continues to be marked by a series of international accolades. Each of these accolades reinforce India’s growing role and influence on the world stage.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation