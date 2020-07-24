As we know that scoring 10,000 runs in the ODI is considered a big achievement for a batsman, similarly taking 300 wickets for a bowler is a huge achievement.

The first player to take 300 wickets in ODIs was Pakistan's Wasim Akram in 1996. He was also the first player to score 400 and 500 wickets. Wasim Akram was awarded the best ODI bowler by Wisden Magazine in 2003.

So far 13 players have taken more than 300 wickets in ODIs and 14 players have scored 10,000 runs in the ODI. As an Indian Anil Kumble has taken the highest number of wickets i.e. 337 wickets in 271 matches. Let us now know which 15 players have taken the most wickets in ODIs?

List of highest wicket-takers in ODI:-

Player Wicket Best Bowling Figure 1. Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) 534 7/30 2. Wasim Akram (Pak) 502 5/15 3. Waqar Younis (Pak) 416 7/36 4. Chaminda Vaas (Sri Lanka) 400 8/19 5. Shahid Afridi (Pak) 395 7/12 6. Shaun Pollock (South Africa) 393 6/35 7. Glenn McGrath (Australia) 381 7/15 8. Brett Lee (Australia) 380 5/22 9. Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka) 338 6/38 10. Anil Kumble (India) 337 6/12 11. Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) 323 6/29 12. Javagal Srinath (India) 315 5/23 13. Daniel Vettori (NZ) 305 5/7 14. Shane Warne (Australia) 293 5/33 15. Saqlain Mushtaq (Pak) 288 5/20

The highest 4 players in this above list are from Sri Lanka who has taken more than 300 wickets in ODIs, followed by 3 players from Pakistan. Only 2 players from India have taken more than 300 wickets in ODIs. Anil Kumble has 337 And Javagal Srinath has taken 315 wickets.

The third-highest wicket-taker for India is Ajit Agarkar, who has taken 288 wickets in 191 matches, followed by Zaheer Khan with 282 wickets.

Other Records in terms of wickets are as follows;

1. Pakistan's Waqar Younis's 13 five-wicket hauls in ODI remain the most by any bowler.

2. Australian Glenn McGrath has the best bowling average (22.02) among players who have taken 300 or more wickets in ODIs.

3. Brett Lee has set a world record of taking 300 or more wickets in only 171 matches.

4. Brett Lee also has the best strike rate of 29.4 balls per wicket among the players who have taken 300 or more wickets.

5. Sri Lanka's Chaminda Vaas has a world record of 8 wickets haul in a single match. He took 8 wickets for 19 against Zimbabwe in 2001. He is the only bowler who took 8 wickets in an inning.

