List of Chess Grandmasters in India 2020
As per the latest data of the World Chess Federation; the total numbers of chess Grandmasters in India are 65. World popular chess player Mr. Viswanathan Anand was the first Grandmaster in India. D. Gukesh has become India's youngest GM at 12 years, 7 months and 17 days With this achievement, Gukesh has overtaken Praggnanandhaa who held the record at 12 years and 10 months in June 2018.
Till July 2019 FIDE rating list includes 1918 Grandmaster (GMs). As of now, Russia has the highest number of GM i.e.256, USA 101, Germany 96, and Ukraine 93 while India has 65 GMs.
The latest data of the World Chess Federation shows that Mr. Viswanathan Anand is at the 15th rank in the top players of the world. Currently; Magnus Carlsen of Norway is on the top rank.
Let’s have a look on the list of all Chess Grandmasters in India;
|
Player
|
Rating
|
1. Anand, Viswanathan
|
2753
|
2. Harikrishna, P.
|
2748
|
3. Vidit, Santosh Gujrathi
|
2718
|
4. Sasikiran, Krishnan
|
2675
|
5. Ganguly, Surya Shekhar
|
2658
|
6. Negi, Parimarjan
|
2639
|
7. Adhiban, B.
|
2650
|
8. Sethuraman, S.P.
|
2624
|
9. Aravindh,Chithambaram VR.
|
2609
|
10. Gupta, Abhijeet
|
2609
|
11. Gopal G.N.
|
2593
|
12. Karthikeyan, Murali
|
2617
|
13. Sandipan, Chanda
|2529
|
14. Sengupta, Deep
|2557
|
15. Narayanan.S.L
|
2611
|
16. Vaibhav, Suri
|
2597
|
17. Ghosh, Diptayan
|
2555
|
18. Debashis, Das
|
2533
|
19. Lalith Babu M R
|
2531
|
20. Swapnil, S. Dhopade
|
2526
|
21. Vishnu Prasanna. V
|
2505
|
22. Shyam, Sundar M.
|
2525
|
23. Narayanan, Srinath
|
2525
|
24. Deepan Chakkravarthy J.
|
2520
|
25. Puranik, Abhimanyu
|
2520
|
26. Kannappan Priyadharshan
|
2513
|
27. Gagare, Shardul
|
2510
|
28. Aryan Chopra
|
2509
|
29. Harika, Dronavalli
|
2503
|
30. Arun Prasad, S.
|
2501
|
31. Kunte, Abhijit
|
2499
|
32. Thejkumar, M. S.
|
2493
|
33. Venkatesh, M.R.
|
2487
|
34. Anurag, Mhamal
|
2484
|
35. Ashwin, Jayaram
|
2484
|
36. Grover, Sahaj
|
2484
|
37. Akshayraj, Kore
|
2482
|
38. Panchanathan, Magesh
|
2480
|
39. Ramesh R B
|
2472
|
40. Neelotpal, Das
|
2468
|
41. Ankit, R. Rajpara
|
2465
|
42. Laxman, R.R.
|
2457
|
43. Barua, Dibyendu
|
2443
|
44. Bakre, Tejas
|
2427
|
45. Sundararajan, Kidambi
|
2427
|
46. Thipsay, Praveen M
|
2418
|
47. Himanshu, Sharma
|
2411
|
48. Sriram, Jha
|
2392
|
49. Saptarshi Roy
|
2500 (Jan. 2018)
|
50. R. Praggnanandhaa
|
2529 (June 2018)
|
51. Nihal Sarin
|
2578 (2018)
|
52. Arjun Erigaisi
|
2548 (2018)
|
53. Karthik Venkatraman
|
2515 (2018)
|
59. NR Visakh
|
2505 (2019)
|60. Gukesh D.
|2522 (2019)
|61. P. Iniyan
|2509 (2019)
|62. Swayams Mishra
|2479 (2019)
|63. Girish Koushik
|2501 (2019)
|64. Prithu Gupta
|2493 (2019)
|65. Raunak Sadhwani
|2545 (2020)
Raunak Sadhwani is the latest and the 65th Grandmaster (GM) from India while V. Anand is the first Indian Grandmaster.
In the concluding remark, it can be said that the game of chess is spreading its wings in all parts of India. Our players are doing very well in international tournaments.
