List of Chess Grandmasters in India 2020

As per the latest data of the World Chess Federation; the total numbers of chess Grandmasters in India are 65. World popular chess player Mr. Viswanathan Anand was the first Grandmaster in India. D. Gukesh has become India's youngest GM at 12 years, 7 months and 17 days With this achievement, Gukesh has overtaken Praggnanandhaa who held the record at 12 years and 10 months in June 2018.

Till July 2019 FIDE rating list includes 1918 Grandmaster (GMs). As of now, Russia has the highest number of GM i.e.256, USA 101, Germany 96, and Ukraine 93 while India has 65 GMs.

The latest data of the World Chess Federation shows that Mr. Viswanathan Anand is at the 15th rank in the top players of the world. Currently; Magnus Carlsen of Norway is on the top rank.

Let’s have a look on the list of all Chess Grandmasters in India;

Player Rating 1. Anand, Viswanathan 2753 2. Harikrishna, P. 2748 3. Vidit, Santosh Gujrathi 2718 4. Sasikiran, Krishnan 2675 5. Ganguly, Surya Shekhar 2658 6. Negi, Parimarjan 2639 7. Adhiban, B. 2650 8. Sethuraman, S.P. 2624 9. Aravindh,Chithambaram VR. 2609 10. Gupta, Abhijeet 2609 11. Gopal G.N. 2593 12. Karthikeyan, Murali 2617 13. Sandipan, Chanda 2529 14. Sengupta, Deep 2557 15. Narayanan.S.L 2611 16. Vaibhav, Suri 2597 17. Ghosh, Diptayan 2555 18. Debashis, Das 2533 19. Lalith Babu M R 2531 20. Swapnil, S. Dhopade 2526 21. Vishnu Prasanna. V 2505 22. Shyam, Sundar M. 2525 23. Narayanan, Srinath 2525 24. Deepan Chakkravarthy J. 2520 25. Puranik, Abhimanyu 2520 26. Kannappan Priyadharshan 2513 27. Gagare, Shardul 2510 28. Aryan Chopra 2509 29. Harika, Dronavalli 2503 30. Arun Prasad, S. 2501 31. Kunte, Abhijit 2499 32. Thejkumar, M. S. 2493 33. Venkatesh, M.R. 2487 34. Anurag, Mhamal 2484 35. Ashwin, Jayaram 2484 36. Grover, Sahaj 2484 37. Akshayraj, Kore 2482 38. Panchanathan, Magesh 2480 39. Ramesh R B 2472 40. Neelotpal, Das 2468 41. Ankit, R. Rajpara 2465 42. Laxman, R.R. 2457 43. Barua, Dibyendu 2443 44. Bakre, Tejas 2427 45. Sundararajan, Kidambi 2427 46. Thipsay, Praveen M 2418 47. Himanshu, Sharma 2411 48. Sriram, Jha 2392 49. Saptarshi Roy 2500 (Jan. 2018) 50. R. Praggnanandhaa 2529 (June 2018) 51. Nihal Sarin 2578 (2018) 52. Arjun Erigaisi 2548 (2018) 53. Karthik Venkatraman 2515 (2018) 59. NR Visakh 2505 (2019) 60. Gukesh D. 2522 (2019) 61. P. Iniyan 2509 (2019) 62. Swayams Mishra 2479 (2019) 63. Girish Koushik 2501 (2019) 64. Prithu Gupta 2493 (2019) 65. Raunak Sadhwani 2545 (2020)

Raunak Sadhwani is the latest and the 65th Grandmaster (GM) from India while V. Anand is the first Indian Grandmaster.

In the concluding remark, it can be said that the game of chess is spreading its wings in all parts of India. Our players are doing very well in international tournaments.

