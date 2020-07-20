Study at Home
List of Chess Grandmasters in India 2020

Raunak Sadhwani is the latest and the 65th Grandmaster (GM) from India. he is the 9th youngest GM in the world and 4th youngest Grandmaster in India after Gukesh D, Praggnanandhaa R, and Parimarjan Negi.
Jul 20, 2020 10:59 IST
D Gukesh Youngest GM-India
As per the latest data of the World Chess Federation; the total numbers of chess Grandmasters in India are 65. World popular chess player Mr. Viswanathan Anand was the first Grandmaster in India. D. Gukesh has become India's youngest GM at 12 years, 7 months and 17 days With this achievement, Gukesh has overtaken Praggnanandhaa who held the record at 12 years and 10 months in June 2018.

RAUNAK-SADHWANI-CHESS-GM

Till July 2019 FIDE rating list includes 1918 Grandmaster (GMs). As of now, Russia has the highest number of GM i.e.256, USA 101, Germany 96, and Ukraine 93 while India has 65 GMs.

The latest data of the World Chess Federation shows that Mr. Viswanathan Anand is at the 15th rank in the top players of the world. Currently; Magnus Carlsen of Norway is on the top rank.

Let’s have a look on the list of all Chess Grandmasters in India;

           Player

       Rating

 1. Anand, Viswanathan

2753

 2. Harikrishna, P.

2748

 3. Vidit, Santosh Gujrathi

2718

 4. Sasikiran, Krishnan

2675

 5. Ganguly, Surya Shekhar

2658

 6. Negi, Parimarjan

2639

 7. Adhiban, B.

2650

 8. Sethuraman, S.P.

2624

 9. Aravindh,Chithambaram VR.

2609

 10. Gupta, Abhijeet

2609

 11. Gopal G.N.

2593

 12. Karthikeyan, Murali

2617

 13. Sandipan, Chanda

                           2529

 14. Sengupta, Deep

                           2557

 15. Narayanan.S.L

2611

 16. Vaibhav, Suri

2597

 17. Ghosh, Diptayan

2555

 18. Debashis, Das

2533

 19. Lalith Babu M R

2531

 20. Swapnil, S. Dhopade

2526

 21. Vishnu Prasanna. V

2505

 22. Shyam, Sundar M.

2525

 23. Narayanan, Srinath

2525

 24. Deepan Chakkravarthy J.

2520

 25. Puranik, Abhimanyu

2520

 26. Kannappan Priyadharshan

2513

 27. Gagare, Shardul

2510

 28. Aryan Chopra

2509

 29. Harika, Dronavalli

2503

 30. Arun Prasad, S.

2501

 31. Kunte, Abhijit

2499

 32. Thejkumar, M. S.

2493

 33. Venkatesh, M.R.

2487

 34. Anurag, Mhamal

2484

 35. Ashwin, Jayaram

2484

 36. Grover, Sahaj

2484

 37. Akshayraj, Kore

2482

 38. Panchanathan, Magesh

2480

 39. Ramesh R B

2472

 40. Neelotpal, Das

2468

 41. Ankit, R. Rajpara

2465

 42. Laxman, R.R.

2457

 43. Barua, Dibyendu

2443

 44. Bakre, Tejas

2427

 45. Sundararajan, Kidambi

2427

 46. Thipsay, Praveen M

2418

 47. Himanshu, Sharma

2411

 48. Sriram, Jha

2392

 49. Saptarshi Roy

2500 (Jan. 2018)

 50. R. Praggnanandhaa

2529 (June 2018)

 51. Nihal Sarin

2578 (2018)

 52. Arjun Erigaisi

2548 (2018)

 53. Karthik Venkatraman

2515 (2018)

 59.  NR Visakh

2505 (2019)
 60. Gukesh D.                   2522 (2019)
61. P. Iniyan                      2509 (2019)
62. Swayams Mishra                     2479 (2019)
63. Girish Koushik                       2501 (2019)
64. Prithu Gupta                      2493 (2019)
65. Raunak Sadhwani                    2545 (2020)

In the concluding remark, it can be said that the game of chess is spreading its wings in all parts of India. Our players are doing very well in international tournaments.

When is a chess player called Grand Master?

