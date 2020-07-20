When a chess player is called Grand Master?

Federation Internationale des Echecs-FIDE is the highest authority of the chess. It is also known as the "World Chess Federation". FIDE was founded on July 20, 1924. It makes rules of chess for playing individual games and for the conduct of international tournaments.

Information about Grand Master Title:

Grand Master is the highest title a chess player can attain. This title is given by the highest governing body of chess i.e. FIDE. If the title of Grandmaster once achieved, it can be held for life. However, the "World Chess Federation" has made some rules for it, if a player is found guilty of "cheating and corruption", then the title can be snatched from him.

How many players have been awarded from the Grand Master title?

By July 2020, 65 Indian chess players had won the Grand Master title. Parimarjan Negi was the youngest Indian grandmaster. Sergey Karjakin of Russia is the youngest chess Grandmaster of the world he achieved this title at the age of 15 years.

Viswanathan Anand was the first Indian Grandmaster and Raunak Sadhwani is the latest and the 65th Grandmaster (GM) from India.

How does a chess player become Grand Master?

1. A player must have attained an “Elo rating” of at least 2500; although he need not to maintain this level to obtain or keep the title.

2. A player must get at least two favorable results (called norms) from a total of at least 27 games in tournaments involving at least three GM titled players from different countries playing over a minimum of 9 rounds with no less than 120 minutes thinking time per round.

4. The 'norm' seeking player must achieve a tournament performance rating (TPR) of at least 2600 to qualify for the Grandmaster title.

5. A player can become Grandmaster if he/she wins prestigious tournaments like; the World Junior Championship, Women's World Championship, and the World Senior Championship.

If a player fulfills the above-mentioned criteria then the World Chess Federation awards him the title of Grandmaster. There are many players who can be awarded the title of Grandmaster in a year.

So from the above article, you must get the idea that achieving the title of the Grandmaster is not an easy task.

List of Chess Grand Masters in India