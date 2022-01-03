List of Hydro Power Plants in India 2022: With a total capacity of 47,057 MW, India is the seventh-largest producer of Hydroelectric energy in the world. Power development in India commenced at the end of the 19th century with the commissioning of electricity supply in Darjeeling during 1897, followed by the commissioning of a hydropower station at Sivasamundram in Karnataka during 1902.

As energy is an essential factor of economic development and helps improve the quality of life, Prime Minister Modi recently inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of the hydropower projects worth Rs 11000 crore in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

Through this article, check the list of Hydro Power Plants in India 2022.

List of Hydro Power Plants in India 2022

S.No. Name State and river Year of establishment Highlights 1. Tehri State- Uttarakhand

River- Bhagirathi 1978 It is the highest dam in India. It was built in collaboration with the USSR. 2. Srisailam State- Andhra Pradesh

River- Krishna 1960 It is the second-largest hydropower project in India. 3. Bhakra Nangal Dam State- Himachal Pradesh

River- Satluj 1948 It is used by both Punjab and Haryana. 4. Nagarjuna Sagar Dam State- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

River- Krishna 1967 It is the world’s largest masonry dam and is protected by 26 gates. 5. Idukki State- Kerala

River- Periyar 1976 The state of Kerala is heavily dependent on it. 6. Sardar Sarovar Dam State- Gujarat

River- Narmada 1987 It is the largest dam of the Narmada Valley Project. 7. Shivanasamudra State- Karnataka River- Kaveri 1902 It is the first hydropower plant in India. 8. Teesta Dam State- Sikkim

River- Teesta 2003 This dam comprises 3 turbines for hydropower generation. 9. Koyna State- Maharashtra

River- Koyna 1956 It is the largest hydel power project in India. 10. Salal UT- Jammu and Kashmir

River- Chenab 1970 It is constructed in two stages– I and II. 11. Ranjit Sagar Dam State- Punjab

River- Ravi 1981 It is also referred to as Thein Dam. 12. Machkund dam State- Odisha

River- Makchund 1955 — 13. Hirakud State- Odisha

River- Mahanadi 1957 It is one of the first major multipurpose river valley projects started after India’s independence. 14. Rangit dam State- Sikkim

River- Ranjit 2000 It is the highest dam in Sikkim. 15. Bansagar State- Madhya Pradesh

River- Sone 2006 — 16. Indra Sagar dam State- MP

River- Narmada river 2005 It is the largest reservoir in India. 17. Mukkombu Dam State- TN

River- Kaveri 1838 It is the smallest dam in India. 18. Nathpa Jhakri State- Himachal Pradesh

River- Satluj 1993 It comprises 6 turbines for hydropower generation. 19. Omkareshwar State- Odisha

River- Indravati 1996 — 20. Karcham Wangtoo State- Himachal Pradesh

River- Satluj 2005 —

List of Hydro Power Plants in India

1. Tehri Dam

Operator: THDC Limited, Uttarakhand

Location: Uttarakhand

2. Koyna Hydroelectric Project

Operator: MAHAGENCO, Maharashtra State Power Generation Co Ltd.

Location: Maharashtra

3. Srisailam

Operator: APGENCO

Location: Andhra Pradesh

4. Nathpa Jhakri

Operator: Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam

Location: Himachal Pradesh

5. Sardar Sarovar Dam

Operator: Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd

Location: Navagam, Gujarat

6. Bhakra Nangal Dam (Gobind Sagar)

Operator: Bhakra Beas Management Board

Location: Sutlej River, Bilaspur - Himachal Pradesh

7. Chamera I

Operator: NHPC Limited

Location: Himachal Pradesh

8. Sharavathi Project

Operator: Karnataka Power Corporation Limited

Location: Karnataka

9. Indira Sagar Dam

Operator: Narmada Valley Development Authority

Location: Madhya Pradesh

10. Karcham Wangtoo Hydroelectric Plant

Operator: Jaypee Group

Location: Himachal Pradesh

11. Dehar (Pandoh) Power Project

Operator: Bhakra Beas Management Board

Location: Himachal Pradesh

12. Nagarjuna Sagar Dam Guntur

Operator: Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation Limited

Location: Andhra Pradesh

13. Purulia Pass

Operator: West Bengal Electricity Distribution Company

Location: West Bengal

14. Idukki

Operator: Kerala State Electricity Board

Location: Kerala

15. Salal I & II

Operator: NHPC Limited

Location: Jammu & Kashmir

16. Upper Indravati

Operator: Odisha Hydro Power Corporation

Location: Orissa

17. Ranjit Sagar Dam

Operator: Punjab State Power Corporation Limited

Location: Punjab

18. Omkareshwar

Operator: Narmada Hydroelectric Development Corporation

Location: Madhya Pradesh

19. Belimela Dam

Operator: Odisha Hydro Power Corporation

Location: Orissa

20. Teesta Dam

Operator: NHPC Limited

Location: Sikkim

Hydropower projects are classified as large and small hydro projects based on their sizes. In India, hydropower plants of 25MW or below capacity are classified as small hydro, which have further been classified into micro (100kW or below), mini (101kW-2MW) and small hydro (2-25MW) segments.

This was the complete list of Hydro Power Plants in India 2022. The list will prove to be helpful to the aspirants of various government and competitive examinations.

