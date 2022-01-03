List of Hydro Power Plants in India 2022
List of Hydro Power Plants in India 2022: With a total capacity of 47,057 MW, India is the seventh-largest producer of Hydroelectric energy in the world. Power development in India commenced at the end of the 19th century with the commissioning of electricity supply in Darjeeling during 1897, followed by the commissioning of a hydropower station at Sivasamundram in Karnataka during 1902.
As energy is an essential factor of economic development and helps improve the quality of life, Prime Minister Modi recently inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of the hydropower projects worth Rs 11000 crore in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.
Through this article, check the list of Hydro Power Plants in India 2022.
|
S.No.
|
Name
|
State and river
|
Year of establishment
|
Highlights
|
1.
|
Tehri
|
State- Uttarakhand
River- Bhagirathi
|
1978
|
It is the highest dam in India. It was built in collaboration with the USSR.
|
2.
|
Srisailam
|
State- Andhra Pradesh
River- Krishna
|
1960
|
It is the second-largest hydropower project in India.
|
3.
|
Bhakra Nangal Dam
|
State- Himachal Pradesh
River- Satluj
|
1948
|
It is used by both Punjab and Haryana.
|
4.
|
Nagarjuna Sagar Dam
|
State- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
River- Krishna
|
1967
|
It is the world’s largest masonry dam and is protected by 26 gates.
|
5.
|
Idukki
|
State- Kerala
River- Periyar
|
1976
|
The state of Kerala is heavily dependent on it.
|
6.
|
Sardar Sarovar Dam
|
State- Gujarat
River- Narmada
|
1987
|
It is the largest dam of the Narmada Valley Project.
|
7.
|
Shivanasamudra
|
State- Karnataka
River- Kaveri
|
1902
|
It is the first hydropower plant in India.
|
8.
|
Teesta Dam
|
State- Sikkim
River- Teesta
|
2003
|
This dam comprises 3 turbines for hydropower generation.
|
9.
|
Koyna
|
State- Maharashtra
River- Koyna
|
1956
|
It is the largest hydel power project in India.
|
10.
|
Salal
|
UT-
Jammu and Kashmir
River- Chenab
|
1970
|
It is constructed in two stages– I and II.
|
11.
|
Ranjit Sagar Dam
|
State- Punjab
River- Ravi
|
1981
|
It is also referred to as Thein Dam.
|
12.
|
Machkund dam
|
State- Odisha
River- Makchund
|
1955
|
—
|
13.
|
Hirakud
|
State- Odisha
River- Mahanadi
|
1957
|
It is one of the first major multipurpose river valley projects started after India’s independence.
|
14.
|
Rangit dam
|
State- Sikkim
River- Ranjit
|
2000
|
It is the highest dam in Sikkim.
|
15.
|
Bansagar
|
State- Madhya Pradesh
River- Sone
|
2006
|
—
|
16.
|
Indra Sagar dam
|
State- MP
River- Narmada river
|
2005
|
It is the largest reservoir in India.
|
17.
|
Mukkombu Dam
|
State- TN
River- Kaveri
|
1838
|
It is the smallest dam in India.
|
18.
|
Nathpa Jhakri
|
State- Himachal Pradesh
River- Satluj
|
1993
|
It comprises 6 turbines for hydropower generation.
|
19.
|
Omkareshwar
|
State- Odisha
River- Indravati
|
1996
|
—
|
20.
|
Karcham Wangtoo
|
State- Himachal Pradesh
River- Satluj
|
2005
|
—
1. Tehri Dam
Operator: THDC Limited, Uttarakhand
Location: Uttarakhand
2. Koyna Hydroelectric Project
Operator: MAHAGENCO, Maharashtra State Power Generation Co Ltd.
Location: Maharashtra
3. Srisailam
Operator: APGENCO
Location: Andhra Pradesh
4. Nathpa Jhakri
Operator: Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam
Location: Himachal Pradesh
5. Sardar Sarovar Dam
Operator: Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd
Location: Navagam, Gujarat
6. Bhakra Nangal Dam (Gobind Sagar)
Operator: Bhakra Beas Management Board
Location: Sutlej River, Bilaspur - Himachal Pradesh
7. Chamera I
Operator: NHPC Limited
Location: Himachal Pradesh
8. Sharavathi Project
Operator: Karnataka Power Corporation Limited
Location: Karnataka
9. Indira Sagar Dam
Operator: Narmada Valley Development Authority
Location: Madhya Pradesh
10. Karcham Wangtoo Hydroelectric Plant
Operator: Jaypee Group
Location: Himachal Pradesh
11. Dehar (Pandoh) Power Project
Operator: Bhakra Beas Management Board
Location: Himachal Pradesh
12. Nagarjuna Sagar Dam Guntur
Operator: Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation Limited
Location: Andhra Pradesh
13. Purulia Pass
Operator: West Bengal Electricity Distribution Company
Location: West Bengal
14. Idukki
Operator: Kerala State Electricity Board
Location: Kerala
15. Salal I & II
Operator: NHPC Limited
Location: Jammu & Kashmir
16. Upper Indravati
Operator: Odisha Hydro Power Corporation
Location: Orissa
17. Ranjit Sagar Dam
Operator: Punjab State Power Corporation Limited
Location: Punjab
18. Omkareshwar
Operator: Narmada Hydroelectric Development Corporation
Location: Madhya Pradesh
19. Belimela Dam
Operator: Odisha Hydro Power Corporation
Location: Orissa
20. Teesta Dam
Operator: NHPC Limited
Location: Sikkim
Hydropower projects are classified as large and small hydro projects based on their sizes. In India, hydropower plants of 25MW or below capacity are classified as small hydro, which have further been classified into micro (100kW or below), mini (101kW-2MW) and small hydro (2-25MW) segments.
This was the complete list of Hydro Power Plants in India 2022. The list will prove to be helpful to the aspirants of various government and competitive examinations.