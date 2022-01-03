Appearing for Competitive Exams? Click here for FREE Mock Tests!

List of Hydro Power Plants in India 2022: India is the seventh-largest producer of hydroelectricity in the world with a total capacity of 47,057 MW. Check the complete list of Hydro Power Plants in India 2022.
List of Hydro Power Plants in India 2022: With a total capacity of 47,057 MW, India is the seventh-largest producer of Hydroelectric energy in the world. Power development in India commenced at the end of the 19th century with the commissioning of electricity supply in Darjeeling during 1897, followed by the commissioning of a hydropower station at Sivasamundram in Karnataka during 1902.

As energy is an essential factor of economic development and helps improve the quality of life, Prime Minister Modi recently inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of the hydropower projects worth Rs 11000 crore in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. 

Through this article, check the list of Hydro Power Plants in India 2022. 

S.No.

Name

State and river

Year of establishment

Highlights

1.

Tehri

State- Uttarakhand


River- Bhagirathi

1978

It is the highest dam in India. It was built in collaboration with the USSR.

2.

Srisailam

State- Andhra Pradesh


River- Krishna

1960

It is the second-largest hydropower project in India.

3.

Bhakra Nangal Dam

State- Himachal Pradesh


River- Satluj 

1948

It is used by both Punjab and Haryana.

4.

Nagarjuna Sagar Dam

State- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana


River- Krishna

1967

It is the world’s largest masonry dam and is protected by 26 gates.

5.

Idukki

State- Kerala


River- Periyar

1976

The state of Kerala is heavily dependent on it. 

6.

Sardar Sarovar Dam

State- Gujarat


River- Narmada

1987

It is the largest dam of the Narmada Valley Project.

7.

Shivanasamudra

State- Karnataka

 

River- Kaveri

1902

It is the first hydropower plant in India.

8.

Teesta Dam

State- Sikkim


River- Teesta

2003

This dam comprises 3 turbines for hydropower generation.

9.

Koyna

State- Maharashtra


River- Koyna

1956

It is the largest hydel power project in India.

10.

Salal

UT- 

Jammu and Kashmir


River- Chenab

1970

It is constructed in two stages– I and II. 

11.

Ranjit Sagar Dam

State- Punjab


River- Ravi

1981

It is also referred to as Thein Dam.

12.

Machkund dam

State- Odisha


River- Makchund

1955

       

13.

Hirakud

State- Odisha


River- Mahanadi

1957

It is one of the first major multipurpose river valley projects started after India’s independence.

14.

Rangit dam

State- Sikkim


River- Ranjit

2000

It is the highest dam in Sikkim.

15.

Bansagar

State- Madhya Pradesh


River- Sone

2006

        —

16.

Indra Sagar dam

State- MP


River- Narmada river

2005

It is the largest reservoir in India.

17.

Mukkombu Dam

State- TN


River- Kaveri

1838

It is the smallest dam in India.

18.

Nathpa Jhakri

State- Himachal Pradesh


River- Satluj

1993

It comprises 6 turbines for hydropower generation.

19.

Omkareshwar

State- Odisha


River- Indravati

1996

        —

20.

Karcham Wangtoo

State- Himachal Pradesh


River- Satluj

2005

     

Power projects in India

List of Hydro Power Plants in India

1. Tehri Dam

Operator: THDC Limited, Uttarakhand     

Location: Uttarakhand

2. Koyna Hydroelectric Project

Operator: MAHAGENCO, Maharashtra State Power Generation Co Ltd.

Location: Maharashtra

3. Srisailam

Operator: APGENCO     

Location: Andhra Pradesh

4. Nathpa Jhakri

Operator: Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam   

Location: Himachal Pradesh

5. Sardar Sarovar Dam

Operator: Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd   

Location: Navagam, Gujarat

6. Bhakra Nangal Dam (Gobind Sagar)

Operator: Bhakra Beas Management Board        

Location: Sutlej River, Bilaspur - Himachal Pradesh

7. Chamera I  

Operator: NHPC Limited        

Location: Himachal Pradesh

8. Sharavathi Project

Operator: Karnataka Power Corporation Limited

Location: Karnataka

9. Indira Sagar Dam

Operator: Narmada Valley Development Authority       

Location: Madhya Pradesh

10. Karcham Wangtoo Hydroelectric Plant

Operator: Jaypee Group         

Location: Himachal Pradesh

11. Dehar (Pandoh) Power Project

Operator: Bhakra Beas Management Board        

Location: Himachal Pradesh

12. Nagarjuna Sagar Dam Guntur

Operator: Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation Limited 

Location: Andhra Pradesh

13. Purulia Pass

Operator: West Bengal Electricity Distribution Company       

Location: West Bengal

14. Idukki

Operator: Kerala State Electricity Board    

Location: Kerala

15. Salal I & II  

Operator: NHPC Limited        

Location: Jammu & Kashmir

16. Upper Indravati

Operator: Odisha Hydro Power Corporation       

Location: Orissa

17. Ranjit Sagar Dam

Operator: Punjab State Power Corporation Limited      

Location: Punjab

18. Omkareshwar

Operator: Narmada Hydroelectric Development Corporation  

Location: Madhya Pradesh

19. Belimela Dam

Operator: Odisha Hydro Power Corporation       

Location: Orissa

20. Teesta Dam

Operator: NHPC Limited        

Location: Sikkim

Hydropower projects are classified as large and small hydro projects based on their sizes. In India, hydropower plants of 25MW or below capacity are classified as small hydro, which have further been classified into micro (100kW or below), mini (101kW-2MW) and small hydro (2-25MW) segments. 

This was the complete list of Hydro Power Plants in India 2022. The list will prove to be helpful to the aspirants of various government and competitive examinations. 

Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
