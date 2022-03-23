India's Most Polluted Cities in the World: As per the World Air Quality Report released by IQAir, a Swiss firm, air pollution in India worsened in 2021. In fact, the average air pollution measured in the lethal and microscopic PM2.5 pollutant is 58.1 micrograms per cubic meter. It is more than 10 times the WHO's air quality guidelines. None of the cities in India met the WHO standard.

As per the report, in 2021, India was home to 11 of the 15 most polluted cities in Central and also in South Asia. The remaining four cities were from Pakistan. The report stated that "India's annual PM2.5 averages have returned to pre-quarantine concentrations as measured in 2019. Alarmingly, in 2021, none of the Indian cities met the prescribed WHO standards of 5 ? g/m3."

Delhi, the capital city of India, topped the list for the fourth consecutive year. In 2020, it topped a list of 92 capital cities; in 2019, 85 cities; and in 2018, 62 such cities. As per the World Air Quality 2021 report, Delhi ranked as the most polluted of 107 capital cities across the world in terms of annual average PM2.5 levels in 2021.

The report stated that the annual average PM2.5 level in Delhi in 2021 was higher than that in 2020 but lower than the 98.6 µg/m3 recorded in 2019, 113.5 µg/m3 in 2018, and 108.2 µg/m3 in 2017. In November, the PM2.5 level in the city was the highest (224.1 µg/m3) and the lowest in September (30.2 µg/m3).

List of India's Most Polluted Cities in the World 2021

Global Rank Country City, State Avg. PM2.5 1 India Bhiwadi, Rajasthan 106.2 2 India Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh 102 3 China Hotan, Xinjiang 101.5 4 India Delhi 96.4 5 India Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh 95.3 6. Pakistan Faisalabad 94.2 7. India Noida 91.4 8. Pakistan Bhawalpur, Punjab 91 9 Pakistan Peshawar 89.6 10 India Bagpat 89.1 11 India Hisar 89 12 India Faridabad 88.9 13 India Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh 87.5 14 India Rohtak, Haryana 86.9 15 Pakistan Lahore 86.5 16 India Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh 86 17 India Jind 84.1 18 India Gurugram 83.4 19 China Kashgar 83.2 20 India Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh 83.2 21 India Muzaffarpur, Bihar 82.9 22 India Varanasi 82.6 23 Pakistan Sahiwal 81.7 24 India Bulandshahr 80.8 25 India Meerut, Uttar Pradesh 80.6 26 India Kadaura 80.3 27 India Patna, Bihar 78.2 28 Bangladesh Dhaka 78.1 29 Chad ChadN'Djamena 77.6 30 India Dharuhera 76.9 31 India Durgapur 75.8 32 Kazakhstan Karagandy 75.5 33 India Amroha 75 34 Bangladesh Sreepur 74.8 35 India Charkhi Dadri 73.9 36 India Agra, Uttar Pradesh 73.4 37 India Yamuna Nagar 73.3 38 India Muzaffarnagar 73 39 India Alampur 72.5 40 Kazakhstan Shchuchinsk 72.5 41 India Ludhiana 71.8 42 India Sonipat 68.7 43 India Kurukshetra 68.1 44 Kazakhstan Burabay 67.9 45 India Jodhpur 67.8 46 Kazakhstan Kostanay 67.4 47 India Singrauli 67.3 48 India Ankleshwar 66.5 49 Turkey Igdir 66.2 50 India Ambala 65.3

About the Report

The report is prepared by IQAir, a Swiss air quality technology company, and is based on PM2.5 data from 6,475 locations in 117 countries, regions, and territories across the world. In the capital cities list, Dhaka followed Delhi, and N’Djamena, the capital of Chad, was third on the list in terms of the annual average PM2.5 concentration. The data in the report is drawn from government-operated monitoring stations, privately-owned ones, and monitoring stations operated by institutions. As per the report, "Central and South Asia had some of the world’s worst air quality and were home to 46 of the world’s 50 most polluted cities" in 2021.

The report stated, sources of PM2.5 “include internal combustion engines, power generation, industrial processes, agricultural processes, construction, and residential wood and coal burning. The most common natural sources for PM2.5 are dust storms, sandstorms, and wildfires." Take a look at India's most polluted cities in the world in 2021, according to the report released.

