List of India's Most Polluted Cities in the World 2021
India's Most Polluted Cities in the World: As per the World Air Quality Report released by IQAir, a Swiss firm, air pollution in India worsened in 2021. In fact, the average air pollution measured in the lethal and microscopic PM2.5 pollutant is 58.1 micrograms per cubic meter. It is more than 10 times the WHO's air quality guidelines. None of the cities in India met the WHO standard.
As per the report, in 2021, India was home to 11 of the 15 most polluted cities in Central and also in South Asia. The remaining four cities were from Pakistan. The report stated that "India's annual PM2.5 averages have returned to pre-quarantine concentrations as measured in 2019. Alarmingly, in 2021, none of the Indian cities met the prescribed WHO standards of 5 ? g/m3."
Delhi, the capital city of India, topped the list for the fourth consecutive year. In 2020, it topped a list of 92 capital cities; in 2019, 85 cities; and in 2018, 62 such cities. As per the World Air Quality 2021 report, Delhi ranked as the most polluted of 107 capital cities across the world in terms of annual average PM2.5 levels in 2021.
The report stated that the annual average PM2.5 level in Delhi in 2021 was higher than that in 2020 but lower than the 98.6 µg/m3 recorded in 2019, 113.5 µg/m3 in 2018, and 108.2 µg/m3 in 2017. In November, the PM2.5 level in the city was the highest (224.1 µg/m3) and the lowest in September (30.2 µg/m3).
READ| National Pollution Control Day 2021: History, Significance, Objectives and Key Facts
List of India's Most Polluted Cities in the World 2021
|Global Rank
|Country
|City, State
|Avg. PM2.5
|1
|India
|Bhiwadi, Rajasthan
|106.2
|2
|India
|Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh
|102
|3
|China
|Hotan, Xinjiang
|101.5
|4
|India
|Delhi
|96.4
|5
|India
|Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh
|95.3
|6.
|Pakistan
|Faisalabad
|94.2
|7.
|India
|Noida
|91.4
|8.
|Pakistan
|Bhawalpur, Punjab
|91
|9
|Pakistan
|Peshawar
|89.6
|10
|India
|Bagpat
|89.1
|11
|India
|Hisar
|89
|12
|India
|Faridabad
|88.9
|13
|India
|Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh
|87.5
|14
|India
|Rohtak, Haryana
|86.9
|15
|Pakistan
|Lahore
|86.5
|16
|India
|Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
|86
|17
|India
|Jind
|84.1
|18
|India
|Gurugram
|83.4
|19
|China
|Kashgar
|83.2
|20
|India
|Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh
|83.2
|21
|India
|Muzaffarpur, Bihar
|82.9
|22
|India
|Varanasi
|82.6
|23
|Pakistan
|Sahiwal
|81.7
|24
|India
|Bulandshahr
|80.8
|25
|India
|Meerut, Uttar Pradesh
|80.6
|26
|India
|Kadaura
|80.3
|27
|India
|Patna, Bihar
|78.2
|28
|Bangladesh
|Dhaka
|78.1
|29
|Chad
|ChadN'Djamena
|77.6
|30
|India
|Dharuhera
|76.9
|31
|India
|Durgapur
|75.8
|32
|Kazakhstan
|Karagandy
|75.5
|33
|India
|Amroha
|75
|34
|Bangladesh
|Sreepur
|74.8
|35
|India
|Charkhi Dadri
|73.9
|36
|India
|Agra, Uttar Pradesh
|73.4
|37
|India
|Yamuna Nagar
|73.3
|38
|India
|Muzaffarnagar
|73
|39
|India
|Alampur
|72.5
|40
|Kazakhstan
|Shchuchinsk
|72.5
|41
|India
|Ludhiana
|71.8
|42
|India
|Sonipat
|68.7
|43
|India
|Kurukshetra
|68.1
|44
|Kazakhstan
|Burabay
|67.9
|45
|India
|Jodhpur
|67.8
|46
|Kazakhstan
|Kostanay
|67.4
|47
|India
|Singrauli
|67.3
|48
|India
|Ankleshwar
|66.5
|49
|Turkey
|Igdir
|66.2
|50
|India
|Ambala
|65.3
About the Report
The report is prepared by IQAir, a Swiss air quality technology company, and is based on PM2.5 data from 6,475 locations in 117 countries, regions, and territories across the world. In the capital cities list, Dhaka followed Delhi, and N’Djamena, the capital of Chad, was third on the list in terms of the annual average PM2.5 concentration. The data in the report is drawn from government-operated monitoring stations, privately-owned ones, and monitoring stations operated by institutions. As per the report, "Central and South Asia had some of the world’s worst air quality and were home to 46 of the world’s 50 most polluted cities" in 2021.
The report stated, sources of PM2.5 “include internal combustion engines, power generation, industrial processes, agricultural processes, construction, and residential wood and coal burning. The most common natural sources for PM2.5 are dust storms, sandstorms, and wildfires." Take a look at India's most polluted cities in the world in 2021, according to the report released.