List of Prime Ministers of New Zealand (1856-2023)
New Zealand: The parliamentary government form of New Zealand on the British model where the head of government is the prime minister.
Who is a Prime Minister?
The concerned candidate is generally the leader of the governing political party in Parliament and the leader of the cabinet.
the governor-general appoints the prime minister, but by convention, the prime minister must have the confidence of the House of Representatives. The prime minister is always a member of parliament.
While previously the titles premier and first minister were used to refer to each of the principal ministers until 1869 when premier became customary.
The title prime minister was first used formally in the Schedule of the Civil List Act of 1873. It wasn't used as an official title until Richard John Seddon, in early 1893.
Summary:
- Though some historians consider James FitzGerald as the first Prime Minister, neither he nor his successor was not officially given the title. The first Prime Minister of New Zealand was Henry Swell who served in the year 1856
- Nine have been known to hold the position for more than one period while Richard Seddon was the Prime Minister for thirteen years between 1893 and 1906, and held the office for the longest term.
- Edward Stafford, who assumed office at age 37, was the youngest prime minister and Walter Nash was the oldest who left office at the age of 78.
- There have been three prime ministers who are women, including The incumbent prime minister Jacinda Ardern, who assumed office on 26 October 2017.
READ|List of Prime Ministers of Nepal (1806-2022)
Here is the chronologically ordered list of the Prime Ministers of New Zealand throughout history including premiers and first ministers from the earliest to the most recent.
List of Prime Ministers of New Zealand (1856-2023)
|
Sno.
|
Prime Minister
|
Tenure
|
1.
|
Henry Sewell
|
1856
|
2.
|
William Fox
|
1856; 1st time
|
3.
|
Edward William Stafford
|
1856–61; 1st time
|
4.
|
William Fox
|
1861–62; 2nd time
|
5.
|
Alfred Domett
|
1862–63
|
6.
|
Frederick Whitaker
|
1863–64; 1st time
|
7.
|
Frederick Aloysius Weld
|
1864–65
|
8.
|
Edward William Stafford
|
1865–69; 2nd time
|
9.
|
William Fox
|
1869–72; 3rd time
|
10.
|
Edward William Stafford
|
1872; 3rd time
|
11.
|
George Marsden Waterhouse
|
1872–73
|
12.
|
William Fox
|
1873; 4th time
|
13.
|
Julius Vogel
|
1873–75; 1st time
|
14.
|
Daniel Pollen
|
1875–76
|
15.
|
Sir Julius Vogel
|
1876; 2nd time
|
16.
|
Harry Atkinson
|
1876–77; 1st time
|
17.
|
Sir George Grey
|
1877–79
|
18.
|
John Hall
|
1879–82
|
19.
|
Frederick Whitaker
|
1882–83; 2nd time
|
20.
|
Harry Atkinson
|
1883–84; 2nd time
|
21.
|
Robert Stout
|
1884–87
|
22.
|
Harry Atkinson
|
1887–91; 3rd time
|
23.
|
John Ballance
|
1891–93
|
24.
|
Richard John Seddon
|
1893–1906
|
25.
|
Joseph Ward
|
1906–12; 1st time
|
26.
|
William Ferguson Massey
|
1912–25
|
27.
|
Joseph Gordon Coates
|
1925–28
|
28.
|
Sir Joseph Ward
|
1928–30; 2nd time
|
29.
|
George William Forbes
|
1930–35
|
30.
|
Michael Joseph Savage
|
1935–40
|
31.
|
Peter Fraser
|
1940–49
|
32.
|
Sidney Holland
|
1949–57
|
33.
|
Walter Nash
|
1957–60
|
34.
|
Keith Jacka Holyoake
|
1960–72
|
35.
|
John Marshall
|
1972
|
36.
|
Norman E. Kirk
|
1972–74
|
37.
|
Wallace Edward Rowling
|
1974–75
|
38.
|
Robert Muldoon
|
1975–84
|
39.
|
David Lange
|
1984–89
|
40.
|
Geoffrey Palme
|
1989–90
|
41.
|
Mike Moore
|
1990
|
42.
|
James Bolger
|
1990–97
|
43.
|
Jennifer Shipley
|
1997–99
|
44.
|
Helen Clark
|
1999–2008
|
45.
|
John Key
|
2008–16
|
46.
|
Bill English
|
2016–17
|
47.
|
Jacinda Ardern
|
2017–
READ|List of UK Prime Ministers since 1945: Check PMs of the United Kingdom