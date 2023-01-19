New Zealand: The parliamentary government form of New Zealand on the British model where the head of government is the prime minister.

Who is a Prime Minister?

The concerned candidate is generally the leader of the governing political party in Parliament and the leader of the cabinet.

the governor-general appoints the prime minister, but by convention, the prime minister must have the confidence of the House of Representatives. The prime minister is always a member of parliament.

While previously the titles premier and first minister were used to refer to each of the principal ministers until 1869 when premier became customary.

The title prime minister was first used formally in the Schedule of the Civil List Act of 1873. It wasn't used as an official title until Richard John Seddon, in early 1893.

Summary:

Though some historians consider James FitzGerald as the first Prime Minister, neither he nor his successor was not officially given the title. The first Prime Minister of New Zealand was Henry Swell who served in the year 1856

Nine have been known to hold the position for more than one period while Richard Seddon was the Prime Minister for thirteen years between 1893 and 1906, and held the office for the longest term.

Edward Stafford, who assumed office at age 37, was the youngest prime minister and Walter Nash was the oldest who left office at the age of 78.

There have been three prime ministers who are women, including The incumbent prime minister Jacinda Ardern, who assumed office on 26 October 2017.

Here is the chronologically ordered list of the Prime Ministers of New Zealand throughout history including premiers and first ministers from the earliest to the most recent.

List of Prime Ministers of New Zealand (1856-2023)

Sno. Prime Minister Tenure 1. Henry Sewell 1856 2. William Fox 1856; 1st time 3. Edward William Stafford 1856–61; 1st time 4. William Fox 1861–62; 2nd time 5. Alfred Domett 1862–63 6. Frederick Whitaker 1863–64; 1st time 7. Frederick Aloysius Weld 1864–65 8. Edward William Stafford 1865–69; 2nd time 9. William Fox 1869–72; 3rd time 10. Edward William Stafford 1872; 3rd time 11. George Marsden Waterhouse 1872–73 12. William Fox 1873; 4th time 13. Julius Vogel 1873–75; 1st time 14. Daniel Pollen 1875–76 15. Sir Julius Vogel 1876; 2nd time 16. Harry Atkinson 1876–77; 1st time 17. Sir George Grey 1877–79 18. John Hall 1879–82 19. Frederick Whitaker 1882–83; 2nd time 20. Harry Atkinson 1883–84; 2nd time 21. Robert Stout 1884–87 22. Harry Atkinson 1887–91; 3rd time 23. John Ballance 1891–93 24. Richard John Seddon 1893–1906 25. Joseph Ward 1906–12; 1st time 26. William Ferguson Massey 1912–25 27. Joseph Gordon Coates 1925–28 28. Sir Joseph Ward 1928–30; 2nd time 29. George William Forbes 1930–35 30. Michael Joseph Savage 1935–40 31. Peter Fraser 1940–49 32. Sidney Holland 1949–57 33. Walter Nash 1957–60 34. Keith Jacka Holyoake 1960–72 35. John Marshall 1972 36. Norman E. Kirk 1972–74 37. Wallace Edward Rowling 1974–75 38. Robert Muldoon 1975–84 39. David Lange 1984–89 40. Geoffrey Palme 1989–90 41. Mike Moore 1990 42. James Bolger 1990–97 43. Jennifer Shipley 1997–99 44. Helen Clark 1999–2008 45. John Key 2008–16 46. Bill English 2016–17 47. Jacinda Ardern 2017–

