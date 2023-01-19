List of Prime Ministers of New Zealand (1856-2023)

A Prime minister is generally the leader of the governing political party in Parliament and leader of the cabinet. the governor-general appoints the prime minister, but by convention, the prime minister must have the confidence of the House of Representatives. The prime minister is always a member of parliament. Here is the chronologically ordered list of the Prime Ministers of New Zealand throughout history including premiers and first ministers from the earliest to the most recent. (1856-2023)
New Zealand: The parliamentary government form of New Zealand on the British model where the head of government is the prime minister. 

While previously the titles premier and first minister were used to refer to each of the principal ministers until 1869 when premier became customary. 

The title prime minister was first used formally in the Schedule of the Civil List Act of 1873. It wasn't used as an official title until Richard John Seddon, in early 1893. 

  • Though some historians consider James FitzGerald as the first Prime Minister, neither he nor his successor was not officially given the title. The first Prime Minister of New Zealand was Henry Swell who served in the year 1856
  • Nine have been known to hold the position for more than one period while Richard Seddon was the  Prime Minister for thirteen years between 1893 and 1906, and held the office for the longest term. 
  • Edward Stafford, who assumed office at age 37, was the youngest prime minister and Walter Nash was the oldest who left office at the age of 78.
  • There have been three prime ministers who are women, including The incumbent prime minister Jacinda Ardern, who assumed office on 26 October 2017.

Here is the chronologically ordered list of the Prime Ministers of New Zealand throughout history including premiers and first ministers from the earliest to the most recent.

 

List of Prime Ministers of New Zealand  (1856-2023)

Sno.

Prime Minister 

Tenure 

1.

Henry Sewell

1856

2.

William Fox

1856; 1st time

3.

Edward William Stafford

1856–61; 1st time

4.

William Fox

1861–62; 2nd time

5.

Alfred Domett

1862–63

6.

Frederick Whitaker

1863–64; 1st time

7.

Frederick Aloysius Weld

1864–65

8.

Edward William Stafford

1865–69; 2nd time

9.

William Fox

1869–72; 3rd time

10.

Edward William Stafford

1872; 3rd time

11.

George Marsden Waterhouse

1872–73

12.

William Fox

1873; 4th time

13.

Julius Vogel

1873–75; 1st time

14.

Daniel Pollen

1875–76

15.

Sir Julius Vogel

1876; 2nd time

16.

Harry Atkinson

1876–77; 1st time

17.

Sir George Grey

1877–79

18.

John Hall

1879–82

19.

Frederick Whitaker

1882–83; 2nd time

20.

Harry Atkinson

1883–84; 2nd time

21.

Robert Stout

1884–87

22.

Harry Atkinson

1887–91; 3rd time

23.

John Ballance

1891–93

24.

Richard John Seddon

1893–1906

25.

Joseph Ward

1906–12; 1st time

26.

William Ferguson Massey

1912–25

27.

Joseph Gordon Coates

1925–28

28.

Sir Joseph Ward

1928–30; 2nd time

29.

George William Forbes

1930–35

30.

Michael Joseph Savage

1935–40

31.

Peter Fraser

1940–49

32.

Sidney Holland

1949–57

33.

Walter Nash

1957–60

34.

Keith Jacka Holyoake

1960–72

35.

John Marshall

1972

36.

Norman E. Kirk

1972–74

37.

Wallace Edward Rowling

1974–75

38.

Robert Muldoon

1975–84

39.

David Lange

1984–89

40.

Geoffrey Palme

1989–90

41.

Mike Moore

1990

42.

James Bolger

1990–97

43.

Jennifer Shipley

1997–99

44.

Helen Clark

1999–2008

45.

John Key

2008–16

46.

Bill English

2016–17

47.

Jacinda Ardern

2017–

FAQ

Who is the current Prime Minister of New Zealand?

The incumbent prime minister Jacinda Ardern, who assumed office on 26 October 2017

Who was the oldest Prime Minister of New Zealand?

Walter Nash was the oldest who left office at age 78.

What does the Prime Minister of New Zealand do?

The prime minister of New Zealand is the country's head of government and the leader of the Cabinet, whose powers and responsibilities are defined by convention. Officially, the prime minister is appointed by the governor-general, but by convention, the prime minister must have the confidence of the House of Representatives.The prime minister is always a member of parliament.[1

Who was the first Prime Minister of New Zealand?

The first Prime Minister of New Zealand was Henry Swell who served in the year 1856.

Who was the youngest prime minister of New Zealand?

Edward Stafford, who assumed office at age 37, was the youngest prime minister
