List of Prime Ministers of Nepal (1806-2021)

The Prime Minister of Nepal is the head of government and chief executive of Nepal. He chairs the Council of Ministers of Nepal and is the chief adviser to the President of Nepal.

The Prime Minister of Nepal is a member of the House of Representatives of Nepal and is the highest-ranking federal officer within the government. The Prime Minister of Nepal was known by different names at different times of Nepalese history.

In this article, we have curated a list of Prime Ministers of Nepal from 1806 to 2021.

List of Prime Ministers of Nepal from 1806 to 2021

S.No. Mukhtiyar Term of Office From To 1. Bhimsen Thapa 1806 1837 2. P. Ranga Nath Paudyal 1837 1838 3. Puskar Shah 1838 1839 4. Rana Jung Pandey 1839 1840 5. Fatya Jung Shah 1840 1843 S.No. Prime Minister Term of Office From To 6. Mathabar Singh Thapa 1843 1845 (5) Fatya Jung Shah 1845 1846 7. Junga Bahadur Rana 1846 1856 8. Bam Bahadur Rana 1856 1857 (7) Junga Bahadur Rana 1857 1876 9. Ranodip Singh Rana 1876 1885 10. Bir Shamsher J.B.R. 1885 1900 11. Dev Shamsher J.B.R. 1900 1901 12. Chandra Shamsher J.B.R. 1901 1929 13. Bhim Shamsher J.B.R. 1929 1932 14. Juddha Shamsher J.B.R. 1932 1945 15. Padma Shamsher J.B.R. 1945 1948 16. Mohan Shamsher J.B.R. 1948 1951 17. Matrika Prasad Koirala 1951 1952 (17) Matrika Prasad Koirala 1953 1954 18. Tanka Prasad Acharya 1955 1957 19. Dr. K. I. Singh 1957 1958 20. Subarna Shamsher J.B.R. 1958 1959 21. Bishweshwar Prasad Koirala 1959 1960 22. Dr. Tulsi Giri 1962 1964 23. Surya Bahadur Thapa 1964 1968 24. Kirti Nidhi Bista 1968 1969 (24) Kirti Nidhi Bista 1971 1973 25. Nagendra Prasad Rijal 1973 1975 (22) Dr. Tulsi Giri 1975 1977 (24) Kirti Nidhi Bista 1977 1979 (23) Surya Bahadur Thapa 1979 1983 26. Lokendra Bahadur Chand 1983 1985 (25) Nagendra Prasad Rijal 1985 1985 27. Marich Man Singh Shrestha 1986 1989 (26) Lokendra Bahadur Chand 1989 1990 28. Krishna Prasad Bhattarai 1990 1991 29. Girjia Prasad Koirala 1991 1994 30. Manmohan Adhikari 1994 1995 31. Sher Bahadur Deuba 1995 1996 (26) Lokendra Bahadur Chand 1996 1997 (23) Surya Bahadur Thapa 1997 1997 (29) Girjia Prasad Koirala 1997 1998 (29) Girjia Prasad Koirala 1998 1999 (28) Krishna Prasad Bhattarai 1999 1999 (29) Girjia Prasad Koirala 1999 2001 (31) Sher Bahadur Deuba 2001 2002 (26) Lokendra Bahadur Chand 2002 2003 (23) Surya Bahadur Thapa 2003 2004 (31) Sher Bahadur Deuba 2004 2005 (29) Girjia Prasad Koirala 2006 2008 32. Puspa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' 2008 2009 33. Madhav Kumar Nepal 25/09/2009 05/02/2011 34. Jhala Nath Khanal 06/02/2011 28/08/2011 35. Dr. Baburam Bhattarai 29/08/2011 13/03/2013 36. Khil Raj Regmi 14/03/2011 11/02/2014 37. Sushil Koirala 11/02/2014 11/10/2015 38. KP Sharma Oli 12/10/2015 03/08/2016 (32) Puspa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' 03/08/2016 06/06/2017 (31) Sher Bahadur Deuba 07/06/2017 15/02/2018 (38) KP Sharma Oli 15/02/2018 12/07/2021 (Removed by SC) (31) Sher Bahadur Deuba 12/07/2021

The first general election was held in 1959 and Bishweshwar Prasad Koirala became the first elected Prime Minister of Nepal. However, he was deposed and imprisoned in 1960 by King Mahendra who went on to establish an oligarchic authoritative regime, the Panchayat system, and Nepal did not have a democratic government until 1990.

After the Jana Andolan movement in 1990, the country became a constitutional monarchy. The monarchy was abolished on 28 May 2008 by the 1st Constituent Assembly and the country was declared a federal democratic republic. The current constitution was adopted on 20 September 2015, and KP Sharma Oli became the first Prime Minister under this new constitution.

