List of Prime Ministers of Nepal (1806-2021)
The Prime Minister of Nepal is the head of government and chief executive of Nepal. He chairs the Council of Ministers of Nepal and is the chief adviser to the President of Nepal.
The Prime Minister of Nepal is a member of the House of Representatives of Nepal and is the highest-ranking federal officer within the government. The Prime Minister of Nepal was known by different names at different times of Nepalese history.
In this article, we have curated a list of Prime Ministers of Nepal from 1806 to 2021.
List of Prime Ministers of Nepal from 1806 to 2021
|S.No.
|Mukhtiyar
|Term of Office
|From
|To
|1.
|
Bhimsen Thapa
|1806
|1837
|2.
|
P. Ranga Nath Paudyal
|1837
|1838
|3.
|Puskar Shah
|1838
|1839
|4.
|Rana Jung Pandey
|1839
|1840
|5.
|Fatya Jung Shah
|1840
|1843
|S.No.
|Prime Minister
|Term of Office
|From
|To
|6.
|Mathabar Singh Thapa
|1843
|1845
|(5)
|Fatya Jung Shah
|1845
|1846
|7.
|Junga Bahadur Rana
|1846
|1856
|8.
|Bam Bahadur Rana
|1856
|1857
|(7)
|Junga Bahadur Rana
|1857
|1876
|9.
|Ranodip Singh Rana
|1876
|1885
|10.
|Bir Shamsher J.B.R.
|1885
|1900
|11.
|Dev Shamsher J.B.R.
|1900
|1901
|12.
|Chandra Shamsher J.B.R.
|1901
|1929
|13.
|Bhim Shamsher J.B.R.
|1929
|1932
|14.
|Juddha Shamsher J.B.R.
|1932
|1945
|15.
|Padma Shamsher J.B.R.
|1945
|1948
|16.
|Mohan Shamsher J.B.R.
|1948
|1951
|17.
|Matrika Prasad Koirala
|1951
|1952
|(17)
|Matrika Prasad Koirala
|1953
|1954
|18.
|Tanka Prasad Acharya
|1955
|1957
|19.
|Dr. K. I. Singh
|1957
|1958
|20.
|Subarna Shamsher J.B.R.
|1958
|1959
|21.
|Bishweshwar Prasad Koirala
|1959
|1960
|22.
|Dr. Tulsi Giri
|1962
|1964
|23.
|Surya Bahadur Thapa
|1964
|1968
|24.
|Kirti Nidhi Bista
|1968
|1969
|(24)
|Kirti Nidhi Bista
|1971
|1973
|25.
|Nagendra Prasad Rijal
|1973
|1975
|(22)
|Dr. Tulsi Giri
|1975
|1977
|(24)
|Kirti Nidhi Bista
|1977
|1979
|(23)
|Surya Bahadur Thapa
|1979
|1983
|26.
|Lokendra Bahadur Chand
|1983
|1985
|(25)
|Nagendra Prasad Rijal
|1985
|1985
|27.
|Marich Man Singh Shrestha
|1986
|1989
|(26)
|Lokendra Bahadur Chand
|1989
|1990
|28.
|Krishna Prasad Bhattarai
|1990
|1991
|29.
|Girjia Prasad Koirala
|1991
|1994
|30.
|Manmohan Adhikari
|1994
|1995
|31.
|Sher Bahadur Deuba
|1995
|1996
|(26)
|Lokendra Bahadur Chand
|1996
|1997
|(23)
|Surya Bahadur Thapa
|1997
|1997
|(29)
|Girjia Prasad Koirala
|1997
|1998
|(29)
|Girjia Prasad Koirala
|1998
|1999
|(28)
|Krishna Prasad Bhattarai
|1999
|1999
|(29)
|Girjia Prasad Koirala
|1999
|2001
|(31)
|Sher Bahadur Deuba
|2001
|2002
|(26)
|Lokendra Bahadur Chand
|2002
|2003
|(23)
|Surya Bahadur Thapa
|2003
|2004
|(31)
|Sher Bahadur Deuba
|2004
|2005
|(29)
|Girjia Prasad Koirala
|2006
|2008
|32.
|Puspa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'
|2008
|2009
|33.
|Madhav Kumar Nepal
|25/09/2009
|05/02/2011
|34.
|Jhala Nath Khanal
|06/02/2011
|28/08/2011
|35.
|Dr. Baburam Bhattarai
|29/08/2011
|13/03/2013
|36.
|Khil Raj Regmi
|14/03/2011
|11/02/2014
|37.
|Sushil Koirala
|11/02/2014
|11/10/2015
|38.
|KP Sharma Oli
|12/10/2015
|03/08/2016
|(32)
|Puspa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'
|03/08/2016
|06/06/2017
|(31)
|Sher Bahadur Deuba
|07/06/2017
|15/02/2018
|(38)
|KP Sharma Oli
|15/02/2018
|
12/07/2021
(Removed by SC)
|(31)
|Sher Bahadur Deuba
|12/07/2021
The first general election was held in 1959 and Bishweshwar Prasad Koirala became the first elected Prime Minister of Nepal. However, he was deposed and imprisoned in 1960 by King Mahendra who went on to establish an oligarchic authoritative regime, the Panchayat system, and Nepal did not have a democratic government until 1990.
After the Jana Andolan movement in 1990, the country became a constitutional monarchy. The monarchy was abolished on 28 May 2008 by the 1st Constituent Assembly and the country was declared a federal democratic republic. The current constitution was adopted on 20 September 2015, and KP Sharma Oli became the first Prime Minister under this new constitution.
