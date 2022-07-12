List of UK Prime Ministers since 1945: Check PMs of the United Kingdom

List of UK Prime Ministers since 1945: Check PMs of the United Kingdom in the article below. The list of Prime Ministers of UK before 1945 is also included at the end of the article.
The new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, UK, replacing Boris Johnson will be announced on September 5, 2022. There are 11 hopeful candidates in the ruling Conservative party who can be considered for the job. 

Recently Boris Johnson, the current PM of the United Kingdom was forced to step down his position after there were 50 resignations from his government showing opposition to his scandal-hit premiership. 

In the article below, know about all the Prime Ministers of the United Kingdom since the year 1945. It is the year of King George VI followed by the present monarch Queen Elizabeth II who is the incumbent monarch.

List of UK Prime Ministers: 1945-2022

Check the Prime Ministers of the UK since 1945 below:

Prime Ministers

Duration

Winston Churchill

10th May 1940- 26th July 1945

Clement Attlee

26th July 1945- 26th October 1951

Sir Winston Churchill

26th October 1951- 5th April 1955

Sir Anthony Eden

6th April 1955- 9th January 1957

Harold Macmillan

10th January 1957- 18th October 1963

Sir Alec Douglas-Home

19 October 1963- 16 October 1964

Harold Wilson

16 October 1964- 19 June 1970

Edward Heath

19 June 1970 - 4 March 1974

Harold Wilson

4 March 1974- 5 April 1976

James Callaghan

5 April 1976- 4 May 1979

Margaret Thatcher

4 May 1979- 28 November 1990

John Major

28 November 1990- 2 May 1997

Tony Blair

2 May 1997- 27 June 2007

Gordon Brown

27 June 2007 - 11 May 2010

David Cameron

11 May 2010- 13 July 2016

Theresa May

13 July 2016- 24 July 2019

Boris Johnson

24 July 2019- Now

 

List of UK Prime Ministers Before 1945:

 

Prime Minister

Duration

Clement Attlee

1945 – 1951

Winston Churchill

1940 – 1945

Neville Chamberlain

1937 – 1940

Stanley Baldwin

1935 – 1937

J. Ramsay MacDonald

1929 – 1935

Stanley Baldwin

1924 – 1929

J. Ramsay MacDonald

1924 – 1924

Stanley Baldwin

1923 – 1924

Andrew Bonar Law

1922 – 1923

David Lloyd George

1916 – 1922

Herbert Henry Asquith

1908 – 1916

H. Campbell-Bannerman

1905 – 1908

Arthur James Balfour

1902 – 1905

Marquess of Salisbury

1895 – 1902

The Earl of Rosebery

1894 – 1895

William Ewart Gladstone

1892 – 1894

Marquess of Salisbury

1886 – 1892

William Ewart Gladstone

1886 – 1886

Marquess of Salisbury

1885 – 1886

William Ewart Gladstone

1880 – 1885

Benjamin Disraeli

1874 – 1880

William Ewart Gladstone

1868 – 1874

Benjamin Disraeli

1868 – 1868

The Earl of Derby

1866 – 1868

Lord John Russell

1865 – 1866

Viscount Palmerston

1859 – 1865

The Earl of Derby

1858 – 1859

Viscount Palmerston

1855 – 1858

Earl of Aberdeen

1852 – 1855

The Earl of Derby

1852 - 1852

Lord John Russell

1846 – 1852

Sir Robert Peel

1841 – 1846

Viscount Melbourne

1835-1841

Sir Robert Peel

1834 – 1835

Duke of Wellington

1834 – 1834

Viscount Melbourne

1834 – 1934

Earl Grey

1830 – 1834

Duke of Wellington

1828 – 1830

Viscount Goderich

1827 – 1828

George Canning

1827 – 1827

Earl of Liverpool

1812 – 1827

Spencer Perceval

1809 – 1812

Duke of Portland

1807 – 1809

William Grenville

1806 – 1807

W. Pitt “The Younger”

1804 – 1806

Henry Addington

1801 – 1804

W. Pitt “The Younger”

1783 – 1801

Duke of Portland

1783 – 1783

Earl of Shelburne

1782 – 1783

Lord North

1770 – 1782

Duke of Grafton

1768 – 1770

William Pitt “The Elder”

1766 – 1768

Marquess of Rockingham

1765 – 1766

George Grenville

1763 – 1765

Earl of Bute

1762 – 1763

Duke of Newcastle

1757 – 1762

Duke of Devonshire

1756 – 1757

Duke of Newcastle

1754 – 1756

Henry Pelham

1743 – 1754

Spencer Compton

1742 – 1743

Robert Walpole

1721 – 1742

