List of UK Prime Ministers since 1945: Check PMs of the United Kingdom
The new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, UK, replacing Boris Johnson will be announced on September 5, 2022. There are 11 hopeful candidates in the ruling Conservative party who can be considered for the job.
Recently Boris Johnson, the current PM of the United Kingdom was forced to step down his position after there were 50 resignations from his government showing opposition to his scandal-hit premiership.
In the article below, know about all the Prime Ministers of the United Kingdom since the year 1945. It is the year of King George VI followed by the present monarch Queen Elizabeth II who is the incumbent monarch.
List of UK Prime Ministers: 1945-2022
Check the Prime Ministers of the UK since 1945 below:
|
Prime Ministers
|
Duration
|
Winston Churchill
|
10th May 1940- 26th July 1945
|
Clement Attlee
|
26th July 1945- 26th October 1951
|
Sir Winston Churchill
|
26th October 1951- 5th April 1955
|
Sir Anthony Eden
|
6th April 1955- 9th January 1957
|
Harold Macmillan
|
10th January 1957- 18th October 1963
|
Sir Alec Douglas-Home
|
19 October 1963- 16 October 1964
|
Harold Wilson
|
16 October 1964- 19 June 1970
|
Edward Heath
|
19 June 1970 - 4 March 1974
|
Harold Wilson
|
4 March 1974- 5 April 1976
|
James Callaghan
|
5 April 1976- 4 May 1979
|
Margaret Thatcher
|
4 May 1979- 28 November 1990
|
John Major
|
28 November 1990- 2 May 1997
|
Tony Blair
|
2 May 1997- 27 June 2007
|
Gordon Brown
|
27 June 2007 - 11 May 2010
|
David Cameron
|
11 May 2010- 13 July 2016
|
Theresa May
|
13 July 2016- 24 July 2019
|
Boris Johnson
|
24 July 2019- Now
List of UK Prime Ministers Before 1945:
|
Prime Minister
|
Duration
|
Clement Attlee
|
1945 – 1951
|
Winston Churchill
|
1940 – 1945
|
Neville Chamberlain
|
1937 – 1940
|
Stanley Baldwin
|
1935 – 1937
|
J. Ramsay MacDonald
|
1929 – 1935
|
Stanley Baldwin
|
1924 – 1929
|
J. Ramsay MacDonald
|
1924 – 1924
|
Stanley Baldwin
|
1923 – 1924
|
Andrew Bonar Law
|
1922 – 1923
|
David Lloyd George
|
1916 – 1922
|
Herbert Henry Asquith
|
1908 – 1916
|
H. Campbell-Bannerman
|
1905 – 1908
|
Arthur James Balfour
|
1902 – 1905
|
Marquess of Salisbury
|
1895 – 1902
|
The Earl of Rosebery
|
1894 – 1895
|
William Ewart Gladstone
|
1892 – 1894
|
Marquess of Salisbury
|
1886 – 1892
|
William Ewart Gladstone
|
1886 – 1886
|
Marquess of Salisbury
|
1885 – 1886
|
William Ewart Gladstone
|
1880 – 1885
|
Benjamin Disraeli
|
1874 – 1880
|
William Ewart Gladstone
|
1868 – 1874
|
Benjamin Disraeli
|
1868 – 1868
|
The Earl of Derby
|
1866 – 1868
|
Lord John Russell
|
1865 – 1866
|
Viscount Palmerston
|
1859 – 1865
|
The Earl of Derby
|
1858 – 1859
|
Viscount Palmerston
|
1855 – 1858
|
Earl of Aberdeen
|
1852 – 1855
|
The Earl of Derby
|
1852 - 1852
|
Lord John Russell
|
1846 – 1852
|
Sir Robert Peel
|
1841 – 1846
|
Viscount Melbourne
|
1835-1841
|
Sir Robert Peel
|
1834 – 1835
|
Duke of Wellington
|
1834 – 1834
|
Viscount Melbourne
|
1834 – 1934
|
Earl Grey
|
1830 – 1834
|
Duke of Wellington
|
1828 – 1830
|
Viscount Goderich
|
1827 – 1828
|
George Canning
|
1827 – 1827
|
Earl of Liverpool
|
1812 – 1827
|
Spencer Perceval
|
1809 – 1812
|
Duke of Portland
|
1807 – 1809
|
William Grenville
|
1806 – 1807
|
W. Pitt “The Younger”
|
1804 – 1806
|
Henry Addington
|
1801 – 1804
|
W. Pitt “The Younger”
|
1783 – 1801
|
Duke of Portland
|
1783 – 1783
|
Earl of Shelburne
|
1782 – 1783
|
Lord North
|
1770 – 1782
|
Duke of Grafton
|
1768 – 1770
|
William Pitt “The Elder”
|
1766 – 1768
|
Marquess of Rockingham
|
1765 – 1766
|
George Grenville
|
1763 – 1765
|
Earl of Bute
|
1762 – 1763
|
Duke of Newcastle
|
1757 – 1762
|
Duke of Devonshire
|
1756 – 1757
|
Duke of Newcastle
|
1754 – 1756
|
Henry Pelham
|
1743 – 1754
|
Spencer Compton
|
1742 – 1743
|
Robert Walpole
|
1721 – 1742
