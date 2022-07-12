List of UK Prime Ministers since 1945: Check PMs of the United Kingdom

The new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, UK, replacing Boris Johnson will be announced on September 5, 2022. There are 11 hopeful candidates in the ruling Conservative party who can be considered for the job.

Recently Boris Johnson, the current PM of the United Kingdom was forced to step down his position after there were 50 resignations from his government showing opposition to his scandal-hit premiership.

In the article below, know about all the Prime Ministers of the United Kingdom since the year 1945. It is the year of King George VI followed by the present monarch Queen Elizabeth II who is the incumbent monarch.

List of UK Prime Ministers: 1945-2022

Check the Prime Ministers of the UK since 1945 below:

Prime Ministers Duration Winston Churchill 10th May 1940- 26th July 1945 Clement Attlee 26th July 1945- 26th October 1951 Sir Winston Churchill 26th October 1951- 5th April 1955 Sir Anthony Eden 6th April 1955- 9th January 1957 Harold Macmillan 10th January 1957- 18th October 1963 Sir Alec Douglas-Home 19 October 1963- 16 October 1964 Harold Wilson 16 October 1964- 19 June 1970 Edward Heath 19 June 1970 - 4 March 1974 Harold Wilson 4 March 1974- 5 April 1976 James Callaghan 5 April 1976- 4 May 1979 Margaret Thatcher 4 May 1979- 28 November 1990 John Major 28 November 1990- 2 May 1997 Tony Blair 2 May 1997- 27 June 2007 Gordon Brown 27 June 2007 - 11 May 2010 David Cameron 11 May 2010- 13 July 2016 Theresa May 13 July 2016- 24 July 2019 Boris Johnson 24 July 2019- Now

List of UK Prime Ministers Before 1945:

Prime Minister Duration Clement Attlee 1945 – 1951 Winston Churchill 1940 – 1945 Neville Chamberlain 1937 – 1940 Stanley Baldwin 1935 – 1937 J. Ramsay MacDonald 1929 – 1935 Stanley Baldwin 1924 – 1929 J. Ramsay MacDonald 1924 – 1924 Stanley Baldwin 1923 – 1924 Andrew Bonar Law 1922 – 1923 David Lloyd George 1916 – 1922 Herbert Henry Asquith 1908 – 1916 H. Campbell-Bannerman 1905 – 1908 Arthur James Balfour 1902 – 1905 Marquess of Salisbury 1895 – 1902 The Earl of Rosebery 1894 – 1895 William Ewart Gladstone 1892 – 1894 Marquess of Salisbury 1886 – 1892 William Ewart Gladstone 1886 – 1886 Marquess of Salisbury 1885 – 1886 William Ewart Gladstone 1880 – 1885 Benjamin Disraeli 1874 – 1880 William Ewart Gladstone 1868 – 1874 Benjamin Disraeli 1868 – 1868 The Earl of Derby 1866 – 1868 Lord John Russell 1865 – 1866 Viscount Palmerston 1859 – 1865 The Earl of Derby 1858 – 1859 Viscount Palmerston 1855 – 1858 Earl of Aberdeen 1852 – 1855 The Earl of Derby 1852 - 1852 Lord John Russell 1846 – 1852 Sir Robert Peel 1841 – 1846 Viscount Melbourne 1835-1841 Sir Robert Peel 1834 – 1835 Duke of Wellington 1834 – 1834 Viscount Melbourne 1834 – 1934 Earl Grey 1830 – 1834 Duke of Wellington 1828 – 1830 Viscount Goderich 1827 – 1828 George Canning 1827 – 1827 Earl of Liverpool 1812 – 1827 Spencer Perceval 1809 – 1812 Duke of Portland 1807 – 1809 William Grenville 1806 – 1807 W. Pitt “The Younger” 1804 – 1806 Henry Addington 1801 – 1804 W. Pitt “The Younger” 1783 – 1801 Duke of Portland 1783 – 1783 Earl of Shelburne 1782 – 1783 Lord North 1770 – 1782 Duke of Grafton 1768 – 1770 William Pitt “The Elder” 1766 – 1768 Marquess of Rockingham 1765 – 1766 George Grenville 1763 – 1765 Earl of Bute 1762 – 1763 Duke of Newcastle 1757 – 1762 Duke of Devonshire 1756 – 1757 Duke of Newcastle 1754 – 1756 Henry Pelham 1743 – 1754 Spencer Compton 1742 – 1743 Robert Walpole 1721 – 1742

