Boris Johnson Biography: Net worth, family, life, history and reason for resignation

Boris Johnson Biography: Boris Johnson announced his resignation as the leader of Britain’s Conservative Party on July 7, 2022. It further paved a way for the selection of a new Prime Minister after dozens of ministers quit the scandal-hit government of Johnson. While announcing the resignation, Boris Johnson said that it is clearly the will of the Parliamentary Conservative Party and that there should a new leader of that party, and therefore a new Prime Minister.

Boris Johnson is a British Politician who served as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and the Leader of the Conservative Party since 2019. Johnson announced his pending resignation, after a record number of resignations from his government, on July 7, 2022, remaining at his position until a new leader is elected.

Boris Johnson is mainly known for re-opening Brexit negotiations during his tenure as the Prime Minister of Britain in 2019. Later on January 31, 2020, the United Kingdom also withdrew from the European Union, entering into a transition period and trade negotiations leading to the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement.

Boris Johnson Biography

Birth June 19, 1964 Age 58 years Birth place New York City, US Citizenship United Kingdom, United States (unitl 2016) Political Party Conservative Position Former Prime Minister of United Kingdom Parents Stanley Johnson Charlotte Johnson Education Eton College, Balliol College, Oxford (BA) Spouse (s) Allegra Mostyn-Owen (1987-1993) Marina Wheeler (1993-2020) Carrie Symonds (m. 2021) Children 7 (including Lara Johnson-Wheeler)

Boris Johnson Resign: What is the reason for resignation?

Boris John announced on July 7, 2022, that he will resign as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after a slew of resignations from his top team in protest at his leadership. The former Prime Minister had been clinging on to power despite a wave of more than 50 government resignations, expressing defiance.

Boris Johnson was facing a culture of scandal for months which also included lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street. The Prime Minister who also received a police fine for the COVID lockdown breaking the ‘Partygate’ Affair, also faces a Parliamentary probe on whether he lied to MPs about the revelations.