Boris Johnson Biography: Net worth, family, life, history and reason for resignation
Boris Johnson Biography: Boris Johnson announced his resignation as the leader of Britain’s Conservative Party on July 7, 2022. It further paved a way for the selection of a new Prime Minister after dozens of ministers quit the scandal-hit government of Johnson. While announcing the resignation, Boris Johnson said that it is clearly the will of the Parliamentary Conservative Party and that there should a new leader of that party, and therefore a new Prime Minister.
Boris Johnson is a British Politician who served as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and the Leader of the Conservative Party since 2019. Johnson announced his pending resignation, after a record number of resignations from his government, on July 7, 2022, remaining at his position until a new leader is elected.
Boris Johnson is mainly known for re-opening Brexit negotiations during his tenure as the Prime Minister of Britain in 2019. Later on January 31, 2020, the United Kingdom also withdrew from the European Union, entering into a transition period and trade negotiations leading to the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement.
Boris Johnson Biography
|
Birth
|
June 19, 1964
|
Age
|
58 years
|
Birth place
|
New York City, US
|
Citizenship
|
United Kingdom, United States (unitl 2016)
|
Political Party
|
Conservative
|
Position
|
Former Prime Minister of United Kingdom
|
Parents
|
Stanley Johnson
Charlotte Johnson
|
Education
|
Eton College, Balliol College, Oxford (BA)
|
Spouse (s)
|
Allegra Mostyn-Owen (1987-1993)
Marina Wheeler (1993-2020)
Carrie Symonds (m. 2021)
|
Children
|
7 (including Lara Johnson-Wheeler)
British media say UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has agreed to resign: The Associated Press pic.twitter.com/tzISv6CSso— ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2022
Boris Johnson Resign: What is the reason for resignation?
Boris John announced on July 7, 2022, that he will resign as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after a slew of resignations from his top team in protest at his leadership. The former Prime Minister had been clinging on to power despite a wave of more than 50 government resignations, expressing defiance.
Boris Johnson was facing a culture of scandal for months which also included lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street. The Prime Minister who also received a police fine for the COVID lockdown breaking the ‘Partygate’ Affair, also faces a Parliamentary probe on whether he lied to MPs about the revelations.