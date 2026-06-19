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Prime Ministers of UK: Complete List from 1721 to 2026

By Mrigank Chakraborty
Last Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 00:11 IST

Robert Walpole was the first prime minister of United Kingdom and Andy Burnham is the current PM of UK in 2026. Check the complete list of prime ministers of the UK from 1721 to 2026 here.

Prime Ministers of UK
Prime Ministers of UK

There are 59 individuals who have become the prime minister of the United Kingdom in 80 separate terms since 1721. In this article, we will look at the complete list of Prime Ministers of Britain since 1721 till 2026. For the convenience of the reader, the terms are divided into three sections.

Kingdom of Great Britain (1721 to 1800)

Robert Walpole is the first person conventionally recognised as Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Great Britain.

Sl.no

Name

Party

Term

1

Robert Walpole

Whig

1721-1742

2

Spencer Compton, Earl of Wilmington

Whig

1742-1743

3

Henry Pelham

Whig

1743-1754

4

Duke of Newcastle (1st term)

Whig

1754-1756

5

Duke of Devonshire

Whig

1756-1757

6

Duke of Newcastle (2nd term)

Whig

1757-1762

7

Earl of Bute

Tory

1762-1763

8

George Grenville

Whig

1763-1765

9

Marquess of Rockingham (1st term)

Whig

1765-1766

10

William Pitt the Elder, Earl of Chatham

Whig

1766-1768

11

Duke of Grafton

Whig

1768-1770

12

Lord North

Tory

1770-1782

13

Marquess of Rockingham (2nd term)

Whig

1782

14

Earl of Shelburne

Whig

1782-1783

15

Duke of Portland (1st term)

Whig

1783

16

William Pitt the Younger (1st term)

Tory

1783-1801

Note: The Marquess of Rockingham died in office during his second term in July 1782.

Did You Know: Spencer Perceval is the only UK Prime Minister to be assassinated; he was shot in the House of Commons lobby in 1812.

United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland (1801 to 1921)

The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland was created on 1 January 1801. William Pitt the Younger was the first Prime Minister of this new state. 

Sl.no

Name

Party

Term

17

Henry Addington

Tory

1801-1804

18

William Pitt the Younger (2nd term)

Tory

1804-1806

19

Lord Grenville

Whig

1806-1807

20

Duke of Portland (2nd term)

Tory

1807-1809

21

Spencer Perceval

Tory

1809-1812

22

Earl of Liverpool

Tory

1812-1827

23

George Canning

Tory

1827

24

Viscount Goderich

Tory

1827-1828

25

Duke of Wellington

Tory

1828-1830

26

Earl Grey

Whig

1830-1834

27

Viscount Melbourne (1st term)

Whig

1834

28

Sir Robert Peel (1st term)

Conservative

1834-1835

29

Viscount Melbourne (2nd term)

Whig

1835-1841

30

Sir Robert Peel (2nd term)

Conservative

1841-1846

31

Lord John Russell (1st term)

Whig

1846-1852

32

Earl of Derby (1st term)

Conservative

1852

33

Earl of Aberdeen

Peelite

1852-1855

34

Viscount Palmerston (1st term)

Liberal

1855-1858

35

Earl of Derby (2nd term)

Conservative

1858-1859

36

Viscount Palmerston (2nd term)

Liberal

1859-1865

37

Earl Russell (2nd term)

Liberal

1865-1866

38

Earl of Derby (3rd term)

Conservative

1866-1868

39

Benjamin Disraeli (1st term)

Conservative

1868

40

W.E. Gladstone (1st term)

Liberal

1868-1874

41

Benjamin Disraeli (2nd term)

Conservative

1874-1880

42

W.E. Gladstone (2nd term)

Liberal

1880-1885

43

Marquess of Salisbury (1st term)

Conservative

1885-1886

44

W.E. Gladstone (3rd term)

Liberal

1886

45

Marquess of Salisbury (2nd term)

Conservative

1886-1892

46

W.E. Gladstone (4th term)

Liberal

1892-1894

47

Earl of Rosebery

Liberal

1894-1895

48

Marquess of Salisbury (3rd term)

Conservative

1895-1902

49

Arthur Balfour

Conservative

1902-1905

50

Sir Henry Campbell-Bannerman

Liberal

1905-1908

51

H.H. Asquith

Liberal

1908-1916

52

David Lloyd George

Liberal

1916-1922

Trivia Time: Benjamin Disraeli was the first PM to officially use the title "Prime Minister" in an official document, signing the Treaty of Berlin in 1878.

Did You Know: W.E. Gladstone served as UK Prime Minister four times (1868-74, 1880-85, 1886, and 1892-94)

United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland or UK (1922 to 2026)

In 1922, 26 Irish Counties left the alliance to form the Irish Free State, the country was renamed. Andrew Bonar Law became the first PM of the modern United Kingdom.

Sl.no

Name

Party

Term

53

Andrew Bonar Law

Conservative

1922-1923

54

Stanley Baldwin (1st term)

Conservative

1923-1924

55

Ramsay MacDonald (1st term)

Labour

1924

56

Stanley Baldwin (2nd term)

Conservative

1924-1929

57

Ramsay MacDonald (2nd term)

Labour / Nat. Labour

1929-1935

58

Stanley Baldwin (3rd term)

Conservative

1935-1937

59

Neville Chamberlain

Conservative

1937-1940

60

Winston Churchill (1st term)

Conservative / Coalition

1940-1945

61

Clement Attlee

Labour

1945-1951

62

Winston Churchill (2nd term)

Conservative

1951-1955

63

Anthony Eden

Conservative

1955-1957

64

Harold Macmillan

Conservative

1957-1963

65

Alec Douglas-Home

Conservative

1963-1964

66

Harold Wilson (1st term)

Labour

1964-1970

67

Edward Heath

Conservative

1970-1974

68

Harold Wilson (2nd term)

Labour

1974-1976

69

James Callaghan

Labour

1976-1979

70

Margaret Thatcher

Conservative

1979-1990

71

John Major

Conservative

1990-1997

72

Tony Blair

Labour

1997-2007

73

Gordon Brown

Labour

2007-2010

74

David Cameron

Conservative

2010-2016

75

Theresa May

Conservative

2016-2019

76

Boris Johnson

Conservative

2019-2022

77

Liz Truss

Conservative

Sep-Oct 2022

78

Rishi Sunak

Conservative

2022-2024

79

Keir Starmer

Labour

2024-2026 June

80

Andy Burnham

Labour

20th July 2026

Trivia Time: Margaret Thatcher is the first female PM of the United Kingdom, she was elected in 1979, and served a period of 11 years till 1990.

Check out some more interesting articles from the general knowledge section to boost your knowledge of national and international topics. Stay connected with Jagran Josh for more topics like this.

Mrigank Chakraborty
Mrigank Chakraborty

Deputy Manager - Editorial

Mriganka Chakraborty is a seasoned digital journalist and communications professional who is currently working as Deputy Manager at Jagran Josh, where he leads the General Knowledge Section. As a subject matter expert with 8+ years of editorial experience, he has created authoritative content that is trusted by millions of readers around the world in Science, History, Geography, Polity, Economy, Sports, and Technology. His extensive expertise in these subjects enables him to present complex topics in an engaging, accurate, and reader-friendly manner to a global audience, making learning addictive and fun.

His background in a wide range of content areas and his ability to move between them make him a trusted voice to readers who want reliable, well-researched content across a variety of disciplines.
In his leisure time, Mriganka enjoys reading fiction novels and watching action and thriller movies, and cricket, which not only hone his storytelling skills but also keep his editorial vision fresh and dynamic.

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First Published: Jun 19, 2026, 18:00 IST

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