Prime Ministers of UK: Complete List from 1721 to 2026

There are 59 individuals who have become the prime minister of the United Kingdom in 80 separate terms since 1721. In this article, we will look at the complete list of Prime Ministers of Britain since 1721 till 2026. For the convenience of the reader, the terms are divided into three sections. Kingdom of Great Britain (1721 to 1800) Robert Walpole is the first person conventionally recognised as Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Great Britain. Sl.no Name Party Term 1 Robert Walpole Whig 1721-1742 2 Spencer Compton, Earl of Wilmington Whig 1742-1743 3 Henry Pelham Whig 1743-1754 4 Duke of Newcastle (1st term) Whig 1754-1756 5 Duke of Devonshire Whig 1756-1757 6 Duke of Newcastle (2nd term) Whig 1757-1762 7 Earl of Bute Tory 1762-1763 8 George Grenville Whig 1763-1765 9 Marquess of Rockingham (1st term) Whig 1765-1766 10 William Pitt the Elder, Earl of Chatham Whig 1766-1768 11 Duke of Grafton Whig 1768-1770 12 Lord North Tory 1770-1782 13 Marquess of Rockingham (2nd term) Whig 1782 14 Earl of Shelburne Whig 1782-1783 15 Duke of Portland (1st term) Whig 1783 16 William Pitt the Younger (1st term) Tory 1783-1801

Note: The Marquess of Rockingham died in office during his second term in July 1782. Did You Know: Spencer Perceval is the only UK Prime Minister to be assassinated; he was shot in the House of Commons lobby in 1812. United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland (1801 to 1921) The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland was created on 1 January 1801. William Pitt the Younger was the first Prime Minister of this new state. Sl.no Name Party Term 17 Henry Addington Tory 1801-1804 18 William Pitt the Younger (2nd term) Tory 1804-1806 19 Lord Grenville Whig 1806-1807 20 Duke of Portland (2nd term) Tory 1807-1809 21 Spencer Perceval Tory 1809-1812 22 Earl of Liverpool Tory 1812-1827 23 George Canning Tory 1827 24 Viscount Goderich Tory 1827-1828 25 Duke of Wellington Tory 1828-1830 26 Earl Grey Whig 1830-1834 27 Viscount Melbourne (1st term) Whig 1834 28 Sir Robert Peel (1st term) Conservative 1834-1835 29 Viscount Melbourne (2nd term) Whig 1835-1841 30 Sir Robert Peel (2nd term) Conservative 1841-1846 31 Lord John Russell (1st term) Whig 1846-1852 32 Earl of Derby (1st term) Conservative 1852 33 Earl of Aberdeen Peelite 1852-1855 34 Viscount Palmerston (1st term) Liberal 1855-1858 35 Earl of Derby (2nd term) Conservative 1858-1859 36 Viscount Palmerston (2nd term) Liberal 1859-1865 37 Earl Russell (2nd term) Liberal 1865-1866 38 Earl of Derby (3rd term) Conservative 1866-1868 39 Benjamin Disraeli (1st term) Conservative 1868 40 W.E. Gladstone (1st term) Liberal 1868-1874 41 Benjamin Disraeli (2nd term) Conservative 1874-1880 42 W.E. Gladstone (2nd term) Liberal 1880-1885 43 Marquess of Salisbury (1st term) Conservative 1885-1886 44 W.E. Gladstone (3rd term) Liberal 1886 45 Marquess of Salisbury (2nd term) Conservative 1886-1892 46 W.E. Gladstone (4th term) Liberal 1892-1894 47 Earl of Rosebery Liberal 1894-1895 48 Marquess of Salisbury (3rd term) Conservative 1895-1902 49 Arthur Balfour Conservative 1902-1905 50 Sir Henry Campbell-Bannerman Liberal 1905-1908 51 H.H. Asquith Liberal 1908-1916 52 David Lloyd George Liberal 1916-1922

Trivia Time: Benjamin Disraeli was the first PM to officially use the title "Prime Minister" in an official document, signing the Treaty of Berlin in 1878. Did You Know: W.E. Gladstone served as UK Prime Minister four times (1868-74, 1880-85, 1886, and 1892-94) United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland or UK (1922 to 2026) In 1922, 26 Irish Counties left the alliance to form the Irish Free State, the country was renamed. Andrew Bonar Law became the first PM of the modern United Kingdom. Sl.no Name Party Term 53 Andrew Bonar Law Conservative 1922-1923 54 Stanley Baldwin (1st term) Conservative 1923-1924 55 Ramsay MacDonald (1st term) Labour 1924 56 Stanley Baldwin (2nd term) Conservative 1924-1929 57 Ramsay MacDonald (2nd term) Labour / Nat. Labour 1929-1935 58 Stanley Baldwin (3rd term) Conservative 1935-1937 59 Neville Chamberlain Conservative 1937-1940 60 Winston Churchill (1st term) Conservative / Coalition 1940-1945 61 Clement Attlee Labour 1945-1951 62 Winston Churchill (2nd term) Conservative 1951-1955 63 Anthony Eden Conservative 1955-1957 64 Harold Macmillan Conservative 1957-1963 65 Alec Douglas-Home Conservative 1963-1964 66 Harold Wilson (1st term) Labour 1964-1970 67 Edward Heath Conservative 1970-1974 68 Harold Wilson (2nd term) Labour 1974-1976 69 James Callaghan Labour 1976-1979 70 Margaret Thatcher Conservative 1979-1990 71 John Major Conservative 1990-1997 72 Tony Blair Labour 1997-2007 73 Gordon Brown Labour 2007-2010 74 David Cameron Conservative 2010-2016 75 Theresa May Conservative 2016-2019 76 Boris Johnson Conservative 2019-2022 77 Liz Truss Conservative Sep-Oct 2022 78 Rishi Sunak Conservative 2022-2024 79 Keir Starmer Labour 2024-2026 June 80 Andy Burnham Labour 20th July 2026