List of Wealthiest People in Hong Kong in 2023 By Net Worth

In 2022, Hong Kong's economy experienced a contraction of 3.5%, succumbing to the impacts of export disruptions and diminished domestic demand. However, a positive shift in the recovery trajectory emerged as pandemic restrictions were eased towards the end of the previous year, coupled with the resumption of quarantine-free travel in January following a three-year hiatus. Despite a 12% decline in the benchmark Hang Seng index since our last assessment a year ago, the cumulative wealth of Hong Kong's 50 wealthiest individuals exhibited only a marginal decrease, slipping from $328 billion to $324 billion.

The esteemed real estate magnate, Lee Shau Kee, maintained his position at No. 2, albeit witnessing an 11% decrease in his net worth to $30.3 billion amid a sluggish property market. Looking forward, Lee's Henderson Land is steadfastly advancing its $14.6 billion project to construct a commercial landmark on the Central Harbourfront. Securing the No. 3 position in 2020 is Henry Cheng, scion of the late tycoon Cheng Yu-tung. A noteworthy ascent in fortune shared with his family, saw an increase of $2.5 billion, reaching $28.9 billion. This uptick was propelled by the surging demand for gold jewellery, boosting shares of his Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group by nearly 20%.

The richest man in Hong Kong is Li Ka-Shing, retaining his No. 1 status with a fortune of $39 billion. Notably, this represents a $3 billion augmentation from the preceding year, attributable in part to newly disclosed information concerning his assets. ALSO READ| List Of Top 10 Billionaires Of China 2023

List of Top 10 Richest People In Hong Kong 2023 A considerable portion of the individuals on the list experienced a decline in their wealth, with none facing a more substantial reduction than Yeung Kin-man and Lam Wai-Ying, the tandem behind Biel Crystal, a manufacturer of smartphone glass covers. Their fortune plummeted by half, dwindling to $4.4 billion, a consequence of the company's decision to defer its initial public offering amid the global downturn in smartphone demand. Here is the complete list of 10 Richest people in Hong Kong: 1. Li Ka-Shing - $39 B

2. Lee Shau Kee - $30.3 B

3. Henry Cheng - $28.9 B

4. Lee siblings - $19.3 B

5. Peter Woo - $16.9 B

6. Kwong Siu-hing - $15.2 B

7. Lui Che Woo - $14.9 B

8. Joseph Lau - $13.2 B

9. Joseph Tsai - $8.5 B

10. Francis Choi - $8.2 B

This list is derived from Forbes' Hong Kong's 50 Richest List, compiled utilizing information sourced from individuals, analysts, government agencies, stock exchanges, databases, and various other reliable sources. Net worths were calculated based on stock prices and exchange rates as of the market's closure on February 3, and it's important to note that real-time net worths on Forbes.com may reflect different valuations.