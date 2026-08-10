Which is the Least Rainy State in India? List of Top 7 States

Do you know that although Mawsynram in Meghalaya receives more than 11,800 mm of rain annually, there are areas in India where rain in any form on two consecutive days calls for celebration? It seems unbelievable, but the geography of India is responsible for creating such disparities.

While certain areas of the country do not receive as much precipitation during a whole year as a tropical hill station receives in an intense rain shower in one day.

There comes the interesting part – such areas that used to be a wasteland are now going to become India’s largest green energy centres, thanks to endless sunshine that will help generate electricity for millions of households. Let us look closer at India’s driest states.

Which is the Least Rainy State in India?

Rajasthan holds the distinction of being the state in India with the lowest amount of rainfall. This comes from the statistics provided by the IMD and the Ministry of Earth Sciences of India, which have been collected over many years.