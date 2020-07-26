Kargil Vijay Diwas: List of the major films and dramas on Kargil War

Kargil Vijay Diwas: During the Kargil War or Indo-Pak conflict of 1999, all the soldiers fought valiantly. No doubt Kargil war is an unforgettable event of Indian history. The bravery of the Soldiers, their patriotism, and moreover the atmosphere of war, geographical features all is an amalgamation of courage, bravery, tragedy, and love that has been penned by several writers and also depicted in some Bollywood movies.

Every year, Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on 26 July to commemorate the victory in the war against Pakistan.

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Know the brief History of Kargil War

List of the major Films, Drama, T.V show, Song, etc. are as follows:

1. Lord John Marbury (The West Wing) (1999) first season's 11th episode depicts a fictionalised representation of the Kargil War.

2. The 'Price of Bullets' was India's first exclusive-to-internet song that was released by the Pentagram during the Kargil War. It was featured by famous poet Javed Akhtar and popular Indian Classical artist Shankar Mahadevan. The video was directed by Farhan Akhtar.

3. Shaheed-E-Kargil is a Hindi war drama Bollywood movie released in 2001, directed by Dilip Gulati. It is based on the Kargil conflict between India and Pakistan.

4. Sainika is a Kannada film released in 2002 in India and directed by Mahesh Sukhdhare. The movie portrays the life of a soldier with the Kargil war as one of the events. The film is produced by Dasari Chaitanya, starring C.P Yogishwar and Sakshi Shivananda.

5. LoC: Kargil is a Hindi Bollywood one of the longest movie of more than four hours. It was released in December 2003 in India and directed by J.P Dutta. The film is based on the Kargil War.

6. Mission Fateh: An Epic Tribute to Kargil Martyrs by Sahara India. It is a visual masterpiece that showcased the martyrdom of our brave soldiers in the Kargil War. The show paid a solemn tribute to the brave hearts who laid down their lives. It also portrayed the untold story of the brave soldiers and exalted their lives.

7. Lakshya is also a Hindi Bollywood movie released in June 2004 in India. It is directed by Farhan Akhtar. The film depicts the fictionalised account of the Kargil conflict.

8. Dhoop is a Hindi movie that is not about the Kargil conflict but its anguished aftermath. The director of the film is Ashwini Chaudhary, starring Om Puri, Revathi, and Sanjay Suri. Captain Anuj Nayyar was awarded Maha Vir Chakra posthumously.

9. Fifty Day War – A theatrical production on the war and the title itself depicts the length of the Kargil War. It was directed by Aamir Raza Husain.

10. Kurukshetra (2008) is an Indian Malayalam war film. It is directed and written by a former Indian Army Officer Major Ravi. The film is based on the Kargil conflict of 1999 between India and Pakistan.

11. Mausam is a Hindi romantic drama film released in September 2011. It was directed by Pankaj Kapoor. The main story of the film spans over a period of 10 years, from 1992 to 2002 and includes communal riots, terrorist attacks, and India-Pakistan war 1999.

12. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is a film that depicts the life of Air Force pilot, Gunjan Saxena, the first Indian female pilot combat in the Kargil War. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma.

13. Shershah is an upcoming 2020 Bollywood biographical drama film which is directed by Vishnu Vardhan. The movie stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani within the lead roles. The movie is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, an Indian Army officer.

These are the major films and dramas that depict the Kargil War conflict of 1999 between India and Pakistan.

