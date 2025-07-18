List Of Top 10 Least Liveable Cities In The World [Updated 2025]

While some cities across the globe are known for their flourishing infrastructure, cultural vibrancy, and safe environments, others continue to struggle with persistent challenges that make everyday life difficult—and sometimes dangerous. From conflict zones to cities with deteriorating public services, the 2025 Global Liveability Index by The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) highlights the urban centers facing the greatest obstacles. Also Read: List of 10 Most Liveable Cities in the World 2025 This year’s ranking evaluates 173 cities based on 30+ indicators across five major categories: stability, healthcare, culture & environment, education, and infrastructure. These elements help paint a detailed picture of how comfortable—or challenging—life is in different parts of the world. Top 10 Least Liveable Cities in 2025

City Country Rank Index Stability Damascus Syria 173 30.7 20.0 Tripoli Libya 172 40.1 30.0 Dhaka Bangladesh 171 41.7 45.0 Karachi Pakistan 170 42.7 20.0 Algiers Algeria 169 42.8 35.0 Lagos Nigeria 168 43.5 30.0 Harare Zimbabwe 167 43.8 40.0 Port Moresby Papua New Guinea 166 44.1 30.0 Kyiv Ukraine 165 44.5 40.0 Caracas Venezuela 164 44.9 35.0 Top 10 Least Liveable Cities in 2025 1. Damascus (Syria) – Index Score: 30.7 Life in Damascus remains extremely difficult. Years of war have left the city unstable and without reliable public services. Healthcare is poor, schools are under-resourced, and infrastructure is in ruins. For many people here, daily life means surviving without safety, support, or hope for quick recovery.

2. Tripoli (Libya) – Index Score: 40.1 In Tripoli, everyday life is marked by uncertainty. Political unrest and weak government services mean that things like healthcare and basic infrastructure are hard to depend on. Cultural life has faded, and people often feel stuck in a chaotic environment where even simple needs are hard to meet. 3. Dhaka (Bangladesh) – Index Score: 41.7 Dhaka is full of energy but also overcrowded and struggling to cope. While the education system offers some hope, weak infrastructure and strained healthcare services make daily life hard. Pollution, traffic, and limited public transport leave many residents feeling exhausted by the city’s pace. 4. Karachi (Pakistan) – Index Score: 42.7 Karachi shows promise in healthcare and education, but the city suffers from low safety and unstable public services. Life here can be unpredictable—especially for poorer families—due to poor planning, inconsistent utilities, and a general lack of peace of mind in daily routines.

5. Algiers (Algeria) – Index Score: 42.8 Algiers manages better in healthcare and education than many cities on this list, but weak infrastructure and moderate political tension hold it back. Life here often feels uneven—some neighbourhoods function well, while others lack basic facilities, making the urban experience feel inconsistent and frustrating. 6. Lagos (Nigeria) – Index Score: 43.5 Lagos is a city full of potential but burdened by deep-rooted issues. Crime, poor healthcare, and chaotic traffic wear people down. Despite decent infrastructure and a vibrant culture, most residents face daily struggles that come from rapid growth without proper planning or support. 7. Harare (Zimbabwe) – Index Score: 43.8 Harare has strengths in education and cultural life, but healthcare services are severely lacking. The city also suffers from political and economic troubles that affect everyday living. For many residents, getting reliable services or feeling secure in their community remains a major challenge.

8. Port Moresby (Papua New Guinea) – Index Score: 44.1 Port Moresby is a city with many hurdles. It doesn’t score well in any category, and issues like crime, weak infrastructure, and limited access to healthcare define life for most people. Public services are stretched thin, making it tough to meet even the most basic needs. 9. Kyiv (Ukraine) – Index Score: 44.5 Kyiv’s spirit is strong, but the ongoing war has taken a heavy toll. Though education and culture are still bright spots, the conflict has damaged infrastructure and shaken public safety. Life carries on, but under a constant shadow of insecurity and uncertainty. 10. Caracas (Venezuela) – Index Score: 44.9 Caracas tops the bottom ten list, but not by much. While it has some positives, like fair infrastructure and education, it continues to struggle with low stability and poor healthcare. Many people deal with power cuts, shortages, and a general feeling of exhaustion after years of crisis.

Sitting at the bottom of the list, Damascus continues to be the world’s most difficult city to live in. Although a significant political shift took place in Syria in late 2024, the scars of over a decade-long civil war remain. Crumbling infrastructure, widespread insecurity, and a deeply broken health system have all contributed to its low score of 20—far below even the second-to-last city, Tripoli. Why Are These Cities Struggling? Tripoli, the capital of Libya, has seen little to no recovery from years of political chaos and armed conflict. Public institutions are fragile, and essential services remain disrupted.



Kyiv, despite global support, continues to suffer from the ongoing conflict with Russia, which has left its infrastructure vulnerable and its safety indicators low.



Cities like Karachi, Dhaka, and Lagos face rapid population growth, inadequate infrastructure, and frequent civil unrest. Public healthcare systems are overwhelmed, and basic amenities often fall short.



