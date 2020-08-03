List of Top 20 fastest Wicket takers in ODI

The first One day International (ODI) match was played between Australia and England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on 5 January 1971.

The Indian team has played first ODI in 1974. As of now, the Indian team has played the most i,e. 987 ODI matches followed by Australia with 949 matches.

There are 229 players who have played the ODI match for the Indian team. Navdeep Saini is the latest ODI debutant for the Indian ODI team.

Cricket is considered the game of the batsmen while bowlers also have a very crucial role in the defeat and victory of a team.

There are many great bowlers who have played cricket and many are yet to come. Srilankan Muttiah Muralitharan holds the world record for taking most wickets i.e. 534 wickets in 341 ODI innings.

Pakistan's Wasim Akram is the second bowler who has claimed 500 ODI wickets. As of now, 13 players have taken more than 300 wickets in the One-day International matches.

There are numerous records that have been made in the ODI cricket. In this article, we have published the list of those bowlers who have taken the fastest 100 wickets in the One day International (ODI) cricket.

List of fastest Wicket takers in ODI:

Player Name Duration Matches 1. Rashid Khan (AFG) 2 years, 158 days 44 2.Mitchell Starc (AUS) 5 years, 306 days 52 3. Saqlain Mushtaq (PAK) 1 year, 225 days 53 4. Shane Bond (NZ) 5 years, 12 days 54 5. Mustafizur Rahman (BDESH) 4 years, 17 days 54 6. Brett Lee (AUS) 3 years, 16 days 55 7. Trent Boult (NZ) 5 years, 165 days 56 8. Mohammed Shami (INDIA) 6 years, 17days 56 9. Jasprit Bumrah (INDIA) 3 years, 164 days 57 10. Imran Tahir (SA) 5 years, 112 days 58 11. Kuldeep Yadav (INDIA) 2 years, 208 days 58 12. Waqar Younis (PAK) 3 years, 110 days 59 13. Irfan Pathan (INDIA) 2 years, 100 days 59 14. Morne Morkel (Afr/SA) 5 years, 230 days 59 15. Dennis Lillee (AUS) 10 years, 289 days 60 16. Shane Warne (AUS) 3 years, 257 days 60 17. Shoaib Akhtar (PAK) 4 years, 24 days 60 18. Nathan Bracken (AUS) 6 years, 72 days 60 19. Curtly Ambrose (WI) 3 years, 310 days 61 20.Ian Bishop (WI) 7 years, 208 days 61

Saqlain Mushtaq (PAK) is the quickest in taking 100 wickets in just 1 year and 225 days. On the other hand, Dennis Lillee (AUS) is the slowest in claiming 100 ODI wickets in 10 years and 289 days.

Jaspreet Bumrah of India is the second-fastest 100 wicket-taking cricketer for India. He achieved this feat in 57 innings which is just one more than teammate Mohammad Shami.

Other Indians who have taken the fastest 100 wickets in ODI are; Zaheer Khan (65), Ajit Agarkar (67) and Javagal Srinath (68).

