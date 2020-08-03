Study at Home
Search

List of Top 20 fastest Wicket takers in ODI

Rashid Khan of Afghanistan is the fastest 100 wicket-taker in ODI. He has claimed 100 wickets in just 44 matches. Muhammad Shami is the fastest Indian who claimed 100 ODI wickets in just 56 matches.
Aug 3, 2020 16:02 IST
facebook Iconfacebook Iconfacebook Icon
Rashid Khan of Afghanistan
Rashid Khan of Afghanistan

The first One day International (ODI) match was played between Australia and England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on 5 January 1971.

The Indian team has played first ODI in 1974. As of now, the Indian team has played the most i,e. 987 ODI matches followed by Australia with 949 matches. 

There are 229 players who have played the ODI match for the Indian team. Navdeep Saini is the latest ODI debutant for the Indian ODI team.

Cricket is considered the game of the batsmen while bowlers also have a very crucial role in the defeat and victory of a team.

There are many great bowlers who have played cricket and many are yet to come. Srilankan Muttiah Muralitharan holds the world record for taking most wickets i.e. 534 wickets in 341 ODI innings. 

Pakistan's Wasim Akram is the second bowler who has claimed 500 ODI wickets. As of now, 13 players have taken more than 300 wickets in the One-day International matches.

There are numerous records that have been made in the ODI cricket. In this article, we have published the list of those bowlers who have taken the fastest 100 wickets in the One day International (ODI) cricket.

List of fastest Wicket takers in ODI:

Player Name

Duration

Matches

1. Rashid Khan (AFG)

2 years, 158 days

44

2.Mitchell Starc (AUS)

5 years, 306 days

52

3. Saqlain Mushtaq (PAK)

1 year, 225 days

53

4. Shane Bond (NZ)

5 years, 12 days

54

5. Mustafizur Rahman (BDESH)

4 years, 17 days

54

6. Brett Lee (AUS)

3 years, 16 days

55

7. Trent Boult (NZ)

5 years, 165 days

56

8. Mohammed Shami (INDIA)

6 years, 17days

56

9. Jasprit Bumrah (INDIA)

3 years, 164 days

57

10. Imran Tahir (SA)

5 years, 112 days

58

11. Kuldeep Yadav (INDIA)

2 years, 208 days

58

12. Waqar Younis (PAK)

3 years, 110 days

59

13. Irfan Pathan (INDIA)

 2 years, 100 days

59

14. Morne Morkel (Afr/SA)

5 years, 230 days

59

15. Dennis Lillee (AUS)

10 years, 289 days

60

16. Shane Warne (AUS)

3 years, 257 days

60

17. Shoaib Akhtar (PAK)

 4 years, 24 days

 60

18. Nathan Bracken (AUS)

 6 years, 72 days

60

19. Curtly Ambrose (WI)

 3 years, 310 days

61

20.Ian Bishop (WI)

7 years, 208 days

61

Saqlain Mushtaq (PAK) is the quickest in taking 100 wickets in just 1 year and 225 days. On the other hand, Dennis Lillee (AUS) is the slowest in claiming 100 ODI wickets in 10 years and 289 days.

Jaspreet Bumrah of India is the second-fastest 100 wicket-taking cricketer for India. He achieved this feat in 57 innings which is just one more than teammate Mohammad Shami.

Other Indians who have taken the fastest 100 wickets in ODI are; Zaheer Khan (65), Ajit Agarkar (67) and Javagal Srinath (68).

So this was the List of fastest Wicket takers in ODI, if you want to read more articles like this, click on the link given below;

List of highest wicket-takers in ODI

List of Fastest Fifty in One day International (ODIs) Match

 

 

Related Categories