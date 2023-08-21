World Entrepreneur Day 2023: List of Top 30 Young Achievers of India

World Entrepreneur Day 2023: Every year August 21 is observed as World Entrepreneurs Day globally. The day is observed to recognize and applaud the astonishing achievements of young entrepreneurs. Also, the day is an opportunity to celebrate ideas, courage and contribution to the economic growth of the country.

The idea was first coined by some Indian entrepreneurs in 2009. They took this opportunity as a platform to support the achievements of entrepreneurs. This idea took its final shape a year later and first World Entrepreneurs Day was first celebrated on August 21, 2010.

List of Top 30 Young Achievers

S.No Young Achievers Start-Up/Company/Organisation/Profession 1. Kishan Panpalia Pepper Content 2. Raj Shamani House of X 3. Nikita Tiwari & Harsh Agarwal NEERX 4. Rithika Pandey Artist 5. Udit Singhal GLASS2SAND 6. Akshay Makar Climatenza Solar 7. Misbah Ashraf Jar 8. Aashti Miller MillerINK 9. UR Siddharth Philips, Healthcare R&D 10. Sakshi Sindwani Fashion Influencer and Digital Content Creator 11. Vikram Singh OfBusiness 12. Romita Mazumdar Foxtale 13. Aashay Kaushik, Atulya Kaushik, Manish Agarwal PrepInsta Technologies 14. Jayesh Gadewar Scrut Automation 15. Anna Ben Actor 16. Kalidas Jayaram Actor 17. Harsh Agarwal HARAGO 18. Anuvray Jain Lightspeed 19. Avinash Ramanathan Kalaari Capital 20. Niyati Rao, Sagar Neve EKAA, NMC 21. Mayank Kale, Amrit Singh Loop 22. Siva Teja Kaliketi Niramai 23. Pulkit Baldev Metalbook (Mbook Technology Pvt.Ltd) 24. Anuv Jain Singer, Songwriter, Composer 25. Ambika Nayak aka Kayan DJ, Musician and Model 26. Arun George, Nikhil NP, Rashid K, Vimal Govind MK Genrobotics 27. Kaushal Shetty Nostos Homes 28. Avinash Sable Track & Field Athlete 29. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Badminton Players 30. Rahul Rai Block Tower Capitals

Source: Forbes

In conclusion, World Entrepreneur Day aims to promote entrepreneurship to contribute towards economic development, job creation, and innovation. At present, the day has become an opportunity to encourage the spirit of young entrepreneurs and support their ideas and creativity on a wider level.

Happy Entrepreneurs Day!

