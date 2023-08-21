World Entrepreneur Day 2023: List of Top 30 Young Achievers of India
World Entrepreneur Day 2023: Every year August 21 is observed as World Entrepreneurs Day globally. The day is observed to recognize and applaud the astonishing achievements of young entrepreneurs. Also, the day is an opportunity to celebrate ideas, courage and contribution to the economic growth of the country.
The idea was first coined by some Indian entrepreneurs in 2009. They took this opportunity as a platform to support the achievements of entrepreneurs. This idea took its final shape a year later and first World Entrepreneurs Day was first celebrated on August 21, 2010.
List of Top 30 Young Achievers
|
S.No
|
Young Achievers
|
Start-Up/Company/Organisation/Profession
|
1.
|
Kishan Panpalia
|
Pepper Content
|
2.
|
Raj Shamani
|
House of X
|
3.
|
Nikita Tiwari & Harsh Agarwal
|
NEERX
|
4.
|
Rithika Pandey
|
Artist
|
5.
|
Udit Singhal
|
GLASS2SAND
|
6.
|
Akshay Makar
|
Climatenza Solar
|
7.
|
Misbah Ashraf
|
Jar
|
8.
|
Aashti Miller
|
MillerINK
|
9.
|
UR Siddharth
|
Philips, Healthcare R&D
|
10.
|
Sakshi Sindwani
|
Fashion Influencer and Digital Content Creator
|
11.
|
Vikram Singh
|
OfBusiness
|
12.
|
Romita Mazumdar
|
Foxtale
|
13.
|
Aashay Kaushik, Atulya Kaushik, Manish Agarwal
|
PrepInsta Technologies
|
14.
|
Jayesh Gadewar
|
Scrut Automation
|
15.
|
Anna Ben
|
Actor
|
16.
|
Kalidas Jayaram
|
Actor
|
17.
|
Harsh Agarwal
|
HARAGO
|
18.
|
Anuvray Jain
|
Lightspeed
|
19.
|
Avinash Ramanathan
|
Kalaari Capital
|
20.
|
Niyati Rao, Sagar Neve
|
EKAA, NMC
|
21.
|
Mayank Kale, Amrit Singh
|
Loop
|
22.
|
Siva Teja Kaliketi
|
Niramai
|
23.
|
Pulkit Baldev
|
Metalbook (Mbook Technology Pvt.Ltd)
|
24.
|
Anuv Jain
|
Singer, Songwriter, Composer
|
25.
|
Ambika Nayak aka Kayan
|
DJ, Musician and Model
|
26.
|
Arun George, Nikhil NP, Rashid K, Vimal Govind MK
|
Genrobotics
|
27.
|
Kaushal Shetty
|
Nostos Homes
|
28.
|
Avinash Sable
|
Track & Field Athlete
|
29.
|
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty
|
Badminton Players
|
30.
|
Rahul Rai
|
Block Tower Capitals
Source: Forbes
In conclusion, World Entrepreneur Day aims to promote entrepreneurship to contribute towards economic development, job creation, and innovation. At present, the day has become an opportunity to encourage the spirit of young entrepreneurs and support their ideas and creativity on a wider level.
Happy Entrepreneurs Day!