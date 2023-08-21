Event

World Entrepreneur Day 2023: List of Top 30 Young Achievers of India

World Entrepreneur Day 2023: World Entrepreneur Day is an opportunity to celebrate the hard work and the contribution of entrepreneurs to economic growth. Check out this article to know about the top 30 young achievers.
Happy Entrepreneurship Day 2023
Happy Entrepreneurship Day 2023

World Entrepreneur Day 2023: Every year August 21 is observed as World Entrepreneurs Day globally. The day is observed to recognize and applaud the astonishing achievements of young entrepreneurs. Also, the day is an opportunity to celebrate ideas, courage and contribution to the economic growth of the country.

The idea was first coined by some Indian entrepreneurs in 2009. They took this opportunity as a platform to support the achievements of entrepreneurs. This idea took its final shape a year later and first World Entrepreneurs Day was first celebrated on August 21, 2010. 

Nag Panchami 2023: Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp & Facebook Status, Mantras, Quotes & More

List of Top 30 Young Achievers

S.No

Young Achievers

Start-Up/Company/Organisation/Profession

1.

Kishan Panpalia

Pepper Content

2.

Raj Shamani

House of X

3.

Nikita Tiwari & Harsh Agarwal

NEERX

4.

Rithika Pandey

Artist

5.

Udit Singhal

GLASS2SAND

6.

Akshay Makar

Climatenza Solar

7.

Misbah Ashraf

Jar

8.

Aashti Miller

MillerINK

9.

UR Siddharth

Philips, Healthcare R&D

10.

Sakshi Sindwani

Fashion Influencer and Digital Content Creator

11.

Vikram Singh

OfBusiness

12.

Romita Mazumdar

Foxtale

13.

Aashay Kaushik, Atulya Kaushik, Manish Agarwal

PrepInsta Technologies

14.

Jayesh Gadewar

Scrut Automation

15.

Anna Ben

Actor

16.

Kalidas Jayaram

Actor

17.

Harsh Agarwal

HARAGO

18.

Anuvray Jain

Lightspeed

19.

Avinash Ramanathan 

Kalaari Capital

20.

Niyati Rao, Sagar Neve

EKAA, NMC

21.

Mayank Kale, Amrit Singh

Loop

22.

Siva Teja Kaliketi

Niramai

23.

Pulkit Baldev

Metalbook (Mbook Technology Pvt.Ltd)

24.

Anuv Jain

Singer, Songwriter, Composer

25.

Ambika Nayak aka Kayan

DJ, Musician and Model

26.

Arun George, Nikhil NP, Rashid K, Vimal Govind MK

Genrobotics

27.

Kaushal Shetty

Nostos Homes

28.

Avinash Sable

Track & Field Athlete

29.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty

Badminton Players

30.

Rahul Rai

Block Tower Capitals

Source: Forbes

In conclusion, World Entrepreneur Day aims to promote entrepreneurship to contribute towards economic development, job creation, and innovation. At present, the day has become an opportunity to encourage the spirit of young entrepreneurs and support their ideas and creativity on a wider level. 

Happy Entrepreneurs Day!

Important Days & Dates in August 2023
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Categories

    Next