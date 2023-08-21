Nag Panchami 2023: Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp & Facebook Status, Mantras, Quotes & More

Nag Panchami 2023: Nag Panchami is one of the most auspicious occasions observed in the month of Shravana (July/August). The day holds great cultural and religious significance for Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists throughout India, Nepal, and other countries. It is believed that people celebrate Krishna's victory over Kaliya nag on Nag Panchami. This year the sacred day to worship snakes will be observed this year on August 21.

Nag Panchami 2023: Wishes & Messages

Nag Panchami 2023: Wishes & Messages

May the blessings of Serpents fill your life with joy and wealth. Cheers to Nag Panchami!

Let us pray to Nag Devta and ask for his blessings so that we may have a calm and prosperous life. Cheers to Nag Panchami!

May this Nag Panchami brings heavenly blessings upon you and your family both now and always. Happy Nag Panchami!

May this Nag Panchami, bring you joy, happiness, and success. Best Wishes!

I'd want to wish you a Happy Nag Panchami. I wish you success, happiness, and peace on this day.

Let's adore, rejoice, and happily enjoy the Nag Panchami celebration. Happy Nag Panchami!

7. May the blessings of Nag Devta save you from all harm and make your life happy. Cheers to Nag Panchami!

Let's offer respect to Nag Devta with sincerity and ask for his blessings for a prosperous future.

Let's recall the importance and strength of snakes in our life on the occasion of Nag Panchami.

May Nag Devta grant you prosperity, good health, and joy. Cheers to Nag Panchami!

Let us honour Nag Devta by observing Nag Panchami with devotion, love, and respect. Cheers to Nag Panchami!

May Nag Devta's blessings bring harmony and tranquillity to your family and household. Cheers to Nag Panchami!

Let's pray to Nag Devta on this auspicious day of Nag Panchami and ask for his blessings for a joyous and fruitful life.

May you always enjoy Nag Devta's blessings. Happy Nag Panchami!

Let us rejoice and cherish Nag Devta as we celebrate the Nag Panchami festival. Sending love and light your way!

Nag Panchami 2023: WhatsApp & Facebook Status

May Nag Devta bless you with strength, courage, and wisdom. Happy Nag Panchami!

Let us pray to Nag Devta for the well-being and prosperity of our loved ones. Best Wishes!

May the blessings of Nag Devta fill your life with happiness, peace, and prosperity. Happy Nag Panchami!

On this auspicious day of Nag Panchami, let us embrace the power and significance of snakes in our lives. Greetings for the day!

May Nag Devta guide you on the path of righteousness and bless you with success and happiness. Happy Nag Panchami!

Let us celebrate the festival of Nag Panchami with joy, love, and respect for Nag Devta. Good Wishes and blessings!

May Nag Devta bless you with a long and fulfilling life. May serpents shower blessings on you and your family.

On this special day of Nag Panchami, let us seek Nag Devta's blessings for a happy and prosperous life.

May the divine blessings of Nag Devta be with you and your family always.

Let us celebrate the festival of Nag Panchami with devotion, love, and respect for Nag Devta. Happy Nag Panchami!

May the blessings of Nag Devta fill your life with happiness, prosperity, and success. Good Wishes

Nag Panchami 2023: 5 Most Powerful Mantras of Lord Shiva

"Om Namah Shivaya !"

"Om Tryambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushti Vardhanam, Urvarukamiva Bandhanan Mrityor Mukshiya Maamritat !"

"Om Namo Bhagwate Rudraay !"

"Om Tatpurushaya Vidmahe Mahadevaya Deemahi Tanno Rudrah Prachodayat !"

"Karacharana Kritam Vaa Kaya Jam Karmajam Vaa, Shravannayanjam Vaa Maansam Vaa Paradham, Vihitam Vihitam Vaa Sarv Metat Kshamasva, Jay Jay Karunaabdhe Shri Mahadev Shambho !"

Nag Panchami 2023: Quotes on Lord Shiva

“When Shakti takes over, Shiva steps back”- Sapan Saxena

“Lord Shiva is the President of this Universe, without him, I can't even imagine, where I would have been.”- Santosh Kumar

“Shiva means, that which is not; that which is dissolved.”- Lord Shiva

“Brahma is creativity, Vishnu is execution, Shiva is resilience. Imbibe these three for utmost excellence.”- CA Vikram Verma

“One thing that you can learn from Mahadev is to help the ones in need.”- Lord Shiva

“The rich will make temples for Siva. What shall I, a poor man, do? My legs are pillars, the body the shrine, the head the cupola of gold.”- Basava

“The logic is simple: if you do the right things, the right things will happen to you even without your intent.”- Sadhguru

“The word Shiva means the deathless, changeless, timeless, formless all-pervading absolute essence of the universe. ”- Amit Ray

“Shiva represents the non-dualistic Absolute..... all dualities merge within him.”- Anupama Garg

“Shiva will always be a true definition of love.”-Kuldeep Gera

On this day, people worship Naga or the serpent deity made of silver, stone, or wood. In some parts of India, people call snake charmers to offer milk to snakes. So, do not forget to pray for your health and prosperity this Nag Panchami.

Happy Nag Panchami!

