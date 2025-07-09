Top 5 Indian CEOs in US: Net Worth, Education and Role

Indian CEOs are causing a stir in the global business scene by heading some of the biggest corporations in the luxury fashion, pharmaceutical, and technology sectors. These executives, who are in charge of giants like Google and Microsoft, are influencing upcoming developments, propelling trillion-dollar companies, and making a name for themselves. For instance, Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora was one of the highest-paid CEOs in the world in 2023, earning nearly $150 million as an Indian. Many of these CEOs have business or engineering degrees and have worked for international corporations, moving up the corporate ladder before assuming their current position. Here are five of India's most well-known chief executive officers serving companies in the US. Top Indian CEOs in the US Here are some top Indian-origin CEOs leading the world’s biggest tech companies along with their estimated net worths:

Name Company Net Worth Satya Nadella Microsoft ₹7,500 crore Sundar Pichai Google & Alphabet ₹12,000 crore Neal Mohan YouTube ₹1,242 crore Shantanu Narayen Adobe ₹3,800 crore Arvind Krishna IBM ₹416 crore Satya Nadella- Microsoft CEO Net Worth: Rs 7500 crore Current Status: Satya Nadella, who was born in Hyderabad, India, has been the CEO of Microsoft since 2014, turning the company into a leader in artificial intelligence and cloud computing. Important acquisitions made under Nadella's leadership include Activision Blizzard and LinkedIn. Education: He graduated from Mangalore University with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering, the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee with a master's degree in computer science, and the University of Chicago with an MBA.

Sundar Pichai- CEO Google and Alphabet Net Worth: ₹12,000 crore Current Status: Following his appointment as Google's CEO in 2015, Sundar Pichai assumed the position of CEO of Alphabet, Google's parent company, in 2019. Pichai has led significant developments in hardware, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence, which have contributed to Alphabet's market valuation of around $2.27 trillion as of February 2025. Education: He was born and raised in Chennai, India, and attended the Indian Institute of Technology to study engineering. He then went on to get an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business and a master's degree from Stanford University. Neal Mohan- CEO YouTube Net Worth: ₹1,242 crores Current Status: Neal Mohan, an Indian-American, is the CEO of YouTube, an entertainment platform owned by Google's parent corporation. He took over as YouTube's CEO in February 2023 and continues to lead the entertainment website. Prior to joining YouTube, Mohan was Vice President of Display and Video Advertising Products at Google.

Education: Mohan was born and raised in Michigan and Florida. He briefly studied in India while attending St. Francis' College for high school before coming back to the United States to attend Stanford University. He graduated in 1996 with a degree in electrical engineering. Shantanu Narayen- CEO Adobe Net Worth: ₹3,800 crore Current Status: Since 2005, Shantanu Narayen has served as Adobe's president and CEO. He has also served as the company's CEO since 2007 and its board chair since 2017. In 1998, he began working at Adobe as the general manager and vice president of the engineering technology division. He has successfully turned the business into a leader in cloud-based creative tools and software. Narayen oversaw Adobe's transition to a subscription-based business model, which contributed to the company's record-breaking revenue numbers. Before coming to Adobe, Narayen was employed at Silicon Graphics and Apple.