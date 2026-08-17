Lowest Literacy Rate District in Uttar Pradesh: Check Why Education Remains a Challenge in These 5 Region
Shrawasti continues to record the lowest literacy rate in Uttar Pradesh. Poverty, poor infrastructure, and limited educational opportunities have slowed progress, especially among girls and rural communities.
In the second most populated countries, one state stands out as India's most populated. Despite its size, Uttar Pradesh remains caringly vague on a large scale, with persistent literacy numbers. In all, the state has made significant progress in providing access to education. However, this progress has fallen short for several of the districts under its jurisdiction. For instance, the 2011 Census makes it clear we still see Shrawasti as the state's least literate region, with 46.74% literacy.
Do you see the bigger picture? Several districts, especially west Uttar Pradesh, have steadily improved over the last decades, better infrastructure and access to schools. But a many districts have remained behind in eastern Uttar Pradesh. Problems like poverty, unfavourable educational facilities and high dropout rates present a threat to progress. The lowest literate district, Shrawasti's status is far from exceptional in this regard.
Lowest Literacy Rate District in Uttar Pradesh
|
District
|
Literacy Rate
|
Shrawasti
|
46.74%
|
Bahraich
|
49.36%
|
Balrampur
|
49.51%
|
Budaun
|
51.29%
|
Rampur
|
53.34%
Why is Shrawasti Backward?
The low literacy rate of Shrawasti does not result from just one problem. Many socio economic factors have affected the opportunity of students in the district for many years. Lack of facilities, poverty, lack of resources, etc. many girls and children from rural background encountered many difficulties in pursuing their education.
Why does Shrawasti have low literacy rate
- Most of the villages have very little access to schools and other educational facilities.
- Because of poverty many of them are compelled to leave educational programmes to support their families.
- The majority of the population in this district belong to rural areas where there are fewer resources for education.
- The poor infrastructure has a serious impact on the quality of education.
- Many students discontinue school in the early years.
- There are less opportunities for girls compared to boys in this district to pursue education.
Some facts about Shrawasti
- Literacy rate of entire district: 46.74%
- Literacy rate of male population: 57.16%
- Literacy rate of female population: 34.78%
- Around 97% of the population of the district resides in rural areas.
Based on the latest district wise Census data, it is officially the most backward district of Uttar Pradesh (According to the Census 2011).
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