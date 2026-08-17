In the second most populated countries, one state stands out as India's most populated. Despite its size, Uttar Pradesh remains caringly vague on a large scale, with persistent literacy numbers. In all, the state has made significant progress in providing access to education. However, this progress has fallen short for several of the districts under its jurisdiction. For instance, the 2011 Census makes it clear we still see Shrawasti as the state's least literate region, with 46.74% literacy.

Do you see the bigger picture? Several districts, especially west Uttar Pradesh, have steadily improved over the last decades, better infrastructure and access to schools. But a many districts have remained behind in eastern Uttar Pradesh. Problems like poverty, unfavourable educational facilities and high dropout rates present a threat to progress. The lowest literate district, Shrawasti's status is far from exceptional in this regard.