Key Facts about Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi who assumed the charge of Army's Northern Command

Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi: He is an alumnus of Sainik School, Rewa, National Defence Academy, and Indian Military Academy. He took over as General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the prestigious Northern Command. Prior to this, he was commissioned into the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles Regiment. In a career spanning over 37 years, he has served on a wide spectrum of terrain and operational profiles.

Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi assumed the post upon superannuation Lieutenant General Yogesh Kumar Joshi. Earlier, he served as Deputy Chief of Army Staff and GOC of IX Corps of Indian Army.

The General Officer, on assuming the charge of the Northern Command paid homage to the brave hearts of Northern Command and laid a wreath at the Dhruva War Memorial, Jammu-based Army PRO Lt Col Devendra Anand said. He also conveyed his greetings to all ranks and expressed his commitment to take forward the excellent work by his predecessors and all ranks of Northern Command. Know more about Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi below.

Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi: Key Facts

He is an alumnus of Sainik School, Rewa, and National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla.

He did his graduation from the prestigious Defence Service Staff College. He also attended Higher Command Course at Army War College and the National Defence College and an equivalent course at United State Army War College.

On 15 December 1984, he was commissioned into the 18th Battalion The Jammu and Kashmir Rifles. Later, he commanded in the Kashmir Valley and the deserts of Rajasthan.

He commanded his battalion in the Kashmir Valley, Assam Rifles Sector along the Indo-Myanmar Border, Inspectorate General Assam Rifles (IGAR, East).

He had the honour of commanding the prestigious Rising Star Corps.

In his illustrious career, he has tenanted important regimental, staff and instructional appointments in the Army HQ and field formations including Brigade Major of an Armoured Brigade, Directorate General of Military Operations, Military Secretary Branch, Colonel General Staff (Operation) of a Strike Corps and Colonel Quarter Master General of a Mountain Division.

He had the unique opportunity of contributing to his Alma mater (The Infantry). He tenanted the appointments of DDG, ADG & DG at the Infantry Directorate. Being the head of the infantry fraternity, he steered and fast-tracked procurement cases of weapons for all three services. Also, lead to significant and visible capability enhancement for our armed forces.

Besides this, he had instructional tenures at the Indian Military Academy and Army War College.

He had two overseas tenures in Somalia and Seychelles.

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal assumed the appointment of DCOAS (IS&C) at Integrated HQ of MOD (ARMY) on 9 April 2021.

READ| Nirmala Sitharaman Biography: Birth, Age, Family, Education, Political Career, Recognitions, and More About Finance Minister of India