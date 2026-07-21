Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has set a new Guinness World record in international football. He has officially become the oldest FIFA World Cup winning manager after Spain defeated Argentina in a 1-0 extra-time in the 2026 World Cup final.

Vicente del Bosque who is also a Spanish coach like Fauente previously held this record since their 2010 World Cup win. Spain also set a record by conceding only one goal in eight matches throughout the tournament.

Spain’s Record Victory Over Argentina at FIFA World Cup 2026

Spain won their second FIFA World Cup title in 2026 at MetLife Stadium through a 106th minute goal from substitute Ferran Torres who scored off a header from Nico Williams.

Argentina fell short despite 12 saves from goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. They were down to ten men after Enzo Fernandez received a red card late in normal time.