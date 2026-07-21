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Luis de la Fuente Tops Ranking of Oldest Managers to Win FIFA World Cup

By Harshita Singh
Last Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 18:15 IST

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente made history by topping the list of oldest managers to win a World Cup. At 65 years old, he led Spain to a 1-0 extra-time win over Argentina in the 2026 final.

Luis de la Fuente Oldest World Cup-winning manager. (Photo Credit: TouchlineX via x.com)
Luis de la Fuente Oldest World Cup-winning manager. (Photo Credit: TouchlineX via x.com)

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has set a new Guinness World record in international football. He has officially become the oldest FIFA World Cup winning manager after Spain defeated Argentina in a 1-0 extra-time in the 2026 World Cup final. 

Vicente del Bosque who is also a Spanish coach like Fauente previously held this record since their 2010 World Cup win. Spain also set a record by conceding only one goal in eight matches throughout the tournament.

Spain’s Record Victory Over Argentina at FIFA World Cup 2026

Spain won their second FIFA World Cup title in 2026 at MetLife Stadium through a 106th minute goal from substitute Ferran Torres who scored off a header from Nico Williams. 

Argentina fell short despite 12 saves from goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. They were down to ten men after Enzo Fernandez received a red card late in normal time. 

Guinness World Records confirmed via their X handle that De la Fuente is now the oldest coach to win the tournament.

After the final, De la Fuente praised his team's effort and growth:

"I feel so much pride for this generation of footballers, who have kept improving, always faithful to our idea of football," De la Fuente said as reported by The Athletic.

Who are 5 Oldest Managers to Win the FIFA World Cup?

De la Fuente’s team victory puts him at the top of the oldest World Cup winning managers but hereon we have the ranking of other coaches whose rankings in this record have been reshuffled after the FIFA 2026 final match. 

Rank

World Cup Winning Manager

Team

Age at Victory

World Cup Year

1

Luis de la Fuente

Spain

65 years, 28 days

2026

2

Vicente del Bosque

Spain

59 years, 220 days

2010

3

Helmut Schön

West Germany

58 years, 295 days

1974

4

Marcello Lippi

Italy

58 years, 88 days

2006

5

Sepp Herberger

West Germany

57 years, 98 days

1954

This World Cup win follows Spain’s success at UEFA Euro 2024 as a rare double for the national team. De la Fuente spent years coaching Spain's youth squads and winning European titles with both the Under-19 and Under-21 teams. He took over the senior team coaching job in late 2022. His steady approach has now produced two consecutive major trophies for Spain and himself.

Harshita Singh
Harshita Singh

Senior Executive - Editorial

Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.

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First Published: Jul 21, 2026, 18:15 IST

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