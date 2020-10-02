'Make Small Strong' campaign by Google to help small and local businesses: Here's everything you need to know

Google India has launched 'Make Small Strong' campaign in India to support small and local businesses in the country. The initiative is in partnership with Jagran.com.

The aim of the initiative is to help grow small and local businesses such as local kirana or book stores, vegetable and fruit vendors, etc. that proved to be instrumental during the nationwide lockdown.

Why support small businesses?

Google in a blog post is requesting the citizens of the country to join hands for an initiative to support small businesses. This is because when we support small, we make their business strong. This, in turn, will make our country strong.

How we can support small businesses?

We can support small businesses by buying locally, booking services online, reviewing our purchases and sharing the love for our favourite shops on social media.

Ways through which we can support small businesses:

1- Buy from small business: Buy the products from local businesses to help them grow stronger. From 25th September to 8th October, you can earn scratch cards with amazing rewards by paying the local businesses through Google Pay.

2- Leave a review and rating: Leave honest feedback and ratings on Google maps about your favourite local businesses. Your detailed feedback and honest ratings will earn the trust of the customers like you, making their business stand out.

3- Spread the love: Share the products that you have purchased from the small businesses and tag them on your social media. You can also use '#MakeSmallStrong' with your stories and posts.

How to search for local businesses on Google?

For this, simply search the product or the services you want on Google and add 'near me' to it. Don't forget to turn on your location.

Will it help the small businesses?

Yes, these small steps will help the local businesses get noticed and will generate demand for their products, making them stronger. A report by Google suggests that 5 out of 10 businesses are connected digitally with their customers.

Grow with Google: Partners

Google has joined hands with the below-listed companies for 'Make Small Strong' initiative:

1- Jagran.com

2- FICCI

3- NRAI

4- YourStory

5- ZOHO

6- Instamojo

7- Dunzo

8- Swiggy

9- LLB

What does the report by Google say?

The new initiative to support small businesses is based on the feedback from Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs) and was announced as a part of research by Google in collaboration with Kantar.

According to the report, 5 out of 10 businesses are connected digitally with their customers. Around 92% of these businesses faced customer-related challenges, revenue losses due to less demand and payment of fixed costs.

Google is also planning to launch a television show 'Namaste Digital' in partnership with Doordarshan. The show will guide and help the SMBs to grow their businesses.

What is Google for India Digitization Fund?