Math riddles: Those who say math is not fun haven't explored the subject yet. Can you solve these math riddles?

Math is a super fun subject but is often blamed as dull for the wrong reasons. Try these exciting math riddles.

Math riddle 1:

Make use of only the plus sign (+) in 88888888 to get 1,000 as the answer.

Answer:

888 + 88 + 8 + 8 + 8 = 1,000.

Math riddle 2:

Adams added six to eleven. He got five as the answer, and the answer is correct. How is it possible?

Answer:

This holds on a clock.



Math riddle 3:

How many 9's are present between 1 and 100?

Answer 3:

20