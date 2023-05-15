Math riddles: Those who say math is not fun haven't explored the subject yet. Can you solve these math riddles?

Math riddle 1:

Make use of only the plus sign (+) in 88888888 to get 1,000 as the answer.

Math riddle 2:

Adams added six to eleven. He got five as the answer, and the answer is correct. How is it possible?


Math riddle 3:

How many 9's are present between 1 and 100?

Ready for the answers?

ANSWERS:

Answer:

888 + 88 + 8 + 8 + 8 = 1,000.

Answer:

This holds on a clock.


Answer 3:

20
