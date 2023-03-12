Math riddles with answers: Do you remember your math lessons? These math riddles are what you need!

Math has rarely been someone's favorite subject.

Math is often seen as a super tough subject, but not many realize that it can be fun too.

Don't believe us? These math riddles are a must-try!

Math Riddle 1:



Math Riddle 2:

Math Riddle 3:

Waiting for the answers? Here you go!

Math Riddle 1:

Suzan is 54 years old. Her mother is 80. How many years ago was Suzan’s mother her age?

Answer:

41 years ago. Suzan was 13. Her mother was 39.

Math Riddle 2:

Two boys were born to the same mother, on the same day, in the same month, at almost the same time, and in the same year, but the guys are still not twins. How?

Answer:

Triplets were born!

Math Riddle 3:

The day before yesterday, Sally was 25. Next year she will be 28. This is true only one day a year. What day is Sally’s birthday?

Answer:

December 31.