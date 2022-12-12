Math Riddles with Answers: Logic Puzzles That Will Teach Fast Maths Tricks

Math Riddles Challenge: Do you want to learn fast maths tricks to solve logic puzzles? Are you preparing for competitive exams? Check out these math riddles!
Math Riddles with Answers: Logic Puzzles That Will Teach Fast Maths Tricks
Math Riddles with Answers: Logic Puzzles That Will Teach Fast Maths Tricks

Math Riddles: If you are looking to crack reasoning and quantitative aptitude sections in competitive exams then you should definitely learn these fast maths tricks. Below, we have two math riddles for which you have to find the missing numbers. First, you will have to figure out the logic and apply the tricks to find the answers. But hey, remember the challenge is to solve them in less than 1 minute each.

Math Riddles: 5-Minute Mathematics Puzzles

Maths Logic Puzzle #1

Math Riddles: 5-Minute Mathematics Puzzles

Maths Logic Puzzle #2

Math Riddles: 5-Minute Mathematics Puzzles 

Solution

Maths Logic Puzzle #1

Answer: 14

Explanation:

 Math Riddles: 5-Minute Mathematics Puzzles

Maths Logic Puzzle #2

Answer: 23

Explanation:

Math Riddles: 5-Minute Mathematics Puzzles

Tell us in comments: Did you solve these mathematics puzzles in less than 1 minute each?

Check out more math puzzles!

Also Read: Math Riddles with Answers: Math Puzzles To Increase Your Brain Power

Also Read: Math Riddles with Answers: Math Puzzles To Help You Crack Competitive Exams

Also Read: Math Riddles: Only 1% genius can solve these mathematics puzzles

Also Read: Math Riddles: Only High IQ Genius Can Solve These
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Categories

    Next