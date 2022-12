Math Riddles with Answers: Math Puzzles To Help You Crack Competitive Exams

Math Riddles: Check out these math riddles for geniuses. Find out the missing numbers for each puzzle in less than 1 minute. Check solutions to learn easy way to solve math puzzles. Plus, these maths concepts will help you in acing your preparation for quantitative aptitude, reasoning ability, arithmetic problems, etc in competitive exams such as banking, civil services, defence, etc.

Math Riddles: 5-Minute Mathematics Puzzles

Maths Logic Puzzle #1

Maths Logic Puzzle #2

Solution

Maths Logic Puzzle #1

Answer: 109

Explanation:

Maths Logic Puzzle #2

Answer:

Explanation:

Tell us in comments: Did you solve these mathematics puzzles in less than 1 minutes each?

Check out more math puzzles!

Also Read: Math Riddles: Only 1% genius can solve these mathematics puzzles

Also Read: Math Riddles: Only High IQ Genius Can Solve These

Also Read: Math Riddles: Check Your Brain Power, Solve these Mathematics Puzzles

Also Read: Math Riddles: Can You Find The Next Number In These Math Puzzle Series?