Ministry of AYUSH: Guidelines to boost immunity amid coronavirus pandemic

Prime Minister Modi addressed the nation today to extend the countrywide lockdown till May 3, 2020. He further appealed the people to take care of their elders, maintain social distancing, wear masks, boost their immunity, help the poor, download Aarogya Setu App and honour doctors, nurses, sanitization workers, police, etc.

It must be noted that till date, there's no medicine to cure the highly contagious virus. However, a person's natural defence system or immunity plays a vital role in maintaining optimum health. Therefore, Ministry of AYUSH has laid several guidelines to boost the immunity to combat the deadly virus.

The guidelines laid by the Ministry of AYUSH are based on Ayurveda. It is the science of life propagating the gifts of nature in maintaining a healthy and happy life. Below-mentioned are the guidelines for preventive health measures and boosting immunity with special reference to respiratory health, recommended by the Ministry of AYUSH:

Boost immunity with these simple practices:

1. Drink warm water the whole day.

2. Practice Yogasana, Pranayama and meditation for at least 30 minutes every day.

3. Add spices like Haldi (Turmeric), Jeera (Cumin), Dhaniya (Coriander) and Lahsun (Garlic) while cooking your food to keep your immune system healthy.

Boost immunity with the help of Ayurvedic Measures:

1. Take 1 tbsp Chyavanprash 10gm every day in the morning. If you are diabetic, then take sugar-free Chyavanprash every day.

2. Drink herbal tea twice a day having a combination of Tulsi (Basil), Dalchini (Cinnamon), Kalimirch (Black pepper), Shunthi (Dry Ginger) and Munakka (Raisin). Add jaggery or sugar and fresh lemon juice as per your taste.

3. Add half teaspoon Haldi (turmeric) powder in 150 ml hot milk. Drink this 'Golden Milk' once or twice a day as per Ministry of AYUSH.

4. Ministry of AYSH recommends applying sesame oil, coconut oil or Ghee in both the nostrils (Pratimarsh Nasya) every day in the morning and evening.

5. Take 1 tbsp sesame or coconut oil in the mouth. Do not drink, Swish in the mouth for 2 to 3 minutes and spit it off followed by a warm water rinse. This process can be done once or twice a day.

Ayurvedic remedies during dry cough / sore throat:

1. Practice steam inhalation with fresh Pudina (Mint) leaves or Ajwain (Caraway seeds) once in a day.

2. Lavang (Clove) powder mixed with natural sugar/honey can be taken 2-3 times a day in case of cough or throat irritation.

As per the Ministry of AYUSH, the above-mentioned measures generally treat normal to dry cough and sore throat. However, it is best to consult doctors if the symptoms persist. Also, if you develop COVID-19 symptoms, visit the nearest testing centre immediately.

