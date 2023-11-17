Miss Universe 2023: Check Here Date, Time, Host Country and Contestants List

The Miss Universe pageant, a celebration of beauty, intelligence, and diversity, is set to grace the global stage once again. The 72nd annual Miss Universe pageant will be held on 18 November 2023, at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador.
Over 90 contestants from around the world will compete for the coveted title of Miss Universe, showcasing their grace, eloquence, and cultural heritage. The 72nd Miss Universe pageant's top 10 silver finalist countries include the Philippines, Angola, Chile, Zimbabwe, Brazil, Puerto Rico, Ukraine, Lebanon, Singapore, and South Africa.
When and where is Miss Universe 2023 being held?
Miss Universe 2023 will be held on 18 November 2023 at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador.
What time will Miss Universe 2023 be held?
The national costume competition and the preliminary round were held successfully on 16 and 15 November 2023 respectively. Indian viewers will be able to watch the final competition on Miss Universe's X (formerly Twitter) account and YouTube channel starting at 6:30 am (Indian Standard Time) on 19 November 2023.
Which country is hosting Miss Universe 2023?
El Salvador will be hosting Miss Universe 2023 for the first time ever.
Who represented India in Miss Universe 2023?
Shweta Sharda represented India at the 72nd Miss Universe contest. She is a 22-year-old model and dancer from Chandigarh who has participated in various popular TV reality shows in India.
Who is the Current Miss Universe?
The reigning Miss Universe, R'Bonney Gabriel, from the United States, will proudly pass on her crown to her successor at the conclusion of the pageant.
How many contestants are participating in Miss Universe 2023?
Over 90 countries are expected to send contestants to Miss Universe 2023.
|
Country/Territory
|
Contestant
|
Albania
|
Endi Demneri
|
Angola
|
Ana Coimbra
|
Argentina
|
Yamile Dajud
|
Aruba
|
Karol Croes
|
Australia
|
Moraya Wilson
|
Bahamas
|
Melissa Ingraham
|
Bahrain
|
Lujane Yacoub
|
Belgium
|
Emilie Vansteenkiste
|
Bolivia
|
Estefany Rivero
|
Brazil
|
Maria Brechane
|
British Virgin Islands
|
Ashellica Fahie
|
Bulgaria
|
Yuliia Pavlikova
|
Cambodia
|
Sotima John
|
Cameroon
|
Issie Princesse
|
Canada
|
Madison Kvaltin
|
Cayman Islands
|
Ileann Powery
|
Chile
|
Celeste Viel
|
Colombia
|
Camila Avella
|
Costa Rica
|
Lisbeth Valverde
|
Croatia
|
Andrea Erjavec
|
Curaçao
|
Kim Rossen
|
Czech Republic
|
Vanesa Švédová
|
Denmark
|
Nikoline Hansen
|
Dominican Republic
|
Mariana Downing
|
Ecuador
|
Delary Stoffers
|
Egypt
|
Mohra Tantawy
|
El Salvador
|
Isabella García-Manzo
|
Equatorial Guinea
|
Diana Hinestrosa
|
Finland
|
Paula Joukanen
|
France
|
Diane Leyre
|
Germany
|
Helena Bleicher
|
Great Britain
|
Jessica Page
|
Greece
|
Marielia Zaloumi
|
Guatemala
|
Michelle Cohn
|
Guyana
|
Lisa Narine
|
Honduras
|
Zuheilyn Clemente
|
Hungary
|
Tünde Blága
|
Iceland
|
Lilja Pétursdóttir
|
India
|
Shweta Sharda
|
Indonesia
|
Fabiënne Groeneveld
|
Ireland
|
Aishah Akorede
|
Italy
|
Carmen Panepinto
|
Jamaica
|
Jordanne Levy
|
Japan
|
Rio Miyazaki
|
Kazakhstan
|
Tomiris Zair
|
Kosovo
|
Arbesa Rrahmani
|
Laos
|
Phaimany Lathsabanthao
|
Latvia
|
Kate Alexeeva
|
Lebanon
|
Maya Aboul Hosn
|
Malaysia
|
Serena Lee
|
Malta
|
Ella Portelli
|
Mauritius
|
Tatiana Beauharnais
|
Mexico
|
Melissa Flores
|
Mongolia
|
Namuunzul Batmagnai
|
Myanmar
|
Amara Bo
|
Namibia
|
Jameela Uiras
|
Nepal
|
Jane Garrett
|
Netherlands
|
Rikkie Kollé
|
Nicaragua
|
Sheynnis Palacios
|
Nigeria
|
Ugochi Ihezue
|
Norway
|
Julie Tollefsen
|
Pakistan
|
Erica Robin
|
Panama
|
Natasha Vargas
|
Paraguay
|
Elicena Andrada
|
Peru
|
Camila Escribens
|
Philippines
|
Michelle Dee
|
Poland
|
Angelika Jurkowianiec
|
Portugal
|
Marina Machete
|
Puerto Rico
|
Karla Guilfú
|
Russia
|
Margarita Golubeva
|
Saint Lucia
|
Earlyca Frederick
|
Singapore
|
Priyanka Annuncia
|
Slovakia
|
Kinga Puhová
|
South Africa
|
Bryoni Govender
|
South Korea
|
So-yun Kim
|
Spain
|
Athenea Pérez
|
Switzerland
|
Lorena Santen
|
Thailand
|
Anntonia Porsild
|
Trinidad and Tobago
|
Faith Gillezeau
|
Ukraine
|
Angelina Usanova
|
United States
|
Noelia Voigt
|
Venezuela
|
Diana Silva
|
Vietnam
|
Quỳnh Hoa Bùi
|
Zimbabwe
|
Brooke Bruk-Jackson
