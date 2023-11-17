Quick Links

Miss Universe 2023: Check Here Date, Time, Host Country and Contestants List

The reigning Miss Universe, R'Bonney Gabriel, from the United States, will proudly pass on her crown to her successor at the conclusion of the 72nd annual Miss Universe 2023 pageant. Check Here Date, Time, Host Country and Contestants List.

Roopashree Sharma
By Roopashree Sharma
Nov 17, 2023, 13:35 IST
Miss Universe 2023
Miss Universe 2023

The Miss Universe pageant, a celebration of beauty, intelligence, and diversity, is set to grace the global stage once again. The 72nd annual Miss Universe pageant will be held on 18 November 2023, at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador.

Over 90 contestants from around the world will compete for the coveted title of Miss Universe, showcasing their grace, eloquence, and cultural heritage. The 72nd Miss Universe pageant's top 10 silver finalist countries include the Philippines, Angola, Chile, Zimbabwe, Brazil, Puerto Rico, Ukraine, Lebanon, Singapore, and South Africa.

Miss Universe 2023: Date, Time, Host Country and Contestants List

When and where is Miss Universe 2023 being held?

Miss Universe 2023 will be held on 18 November 2023 at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador.

What time will Miss Universe 2023 be held?

The national costume competition and the preliminary round were held successfully on 16 and 15 November 2023 respectively. Indian viewers will be able to watch the final competition on Miss Universe's X (formerly Twitter) account and YouTube channel starting at 6:30 am (Indian Standard Time) on 19 November 2023.

Which country is hosting Miss Universe 2023?

El Salvador will be hosting Miss Universe 2023 for the first time ever.

Who represented India in Miss Universe 2023?

Shweta Sharda represented India at the 72nd Miss Universe contest. She is a 22-year-old model and dancer from Chandigarh who has participated in various popular TV reality shows in India.

Who is the Current Miss Universe?

The reigning Miss Universe, R'Bonney Gabriel, from the United States, will proudly pass on her crown to her successor at the conclusion of the pageant.

How many contestants are participating in Miss Universe 2023?

Over 90 countries are expected to send contestants to Miss Universe 2023.

Country/Territory

Contestant

Albania

Endi Demneri

Angola

Ana Coimbra

Argentina

Yamile Dajud

Aruba

Karol Croes

Australia

Moraya Wilson

Bahamas

Melissa Ingraham

Bahrain

Lujane Yacoub

Belgium

Emilie Vansteenkiste

Bolivia

Estefany Rivero

Brazil

Maria Brechane

British Virgin Islands

Ashellica Fahie

Bulgaria

Yuliia Pavlikova

Cambodia

Sotima John

Cameroon

Issie Princesse

Canada

Madison Kvaltin

Cayman Islands

Ileann Powery

Chile

Celeste Viel

Colombia

Camila Avella

Costa Rica

Lisbeth Valverde

Croatia

Andrea Erjavec

Curaçao

Kim Rossen

Czech Republic

Vanesa Švédová

Denmark

Nikoline Hansen

Dominican Republic

Mariana Downing

Ecuador

Delary Stoffers

Egypt

Mohra Tantawy

El Salvador

Isabella García-Manzo

Equatorial Guinea

Diana Hinestrosa

Finland

Paula Joukanen

France

Diane Leyre

Germany

Helena Bleicher

Great Britain

Jessica Page

Greece

Marielia Zaloumi

Guatemala

Michelle Cohn

Guyana

Lisa Narine

Honduras

Zuheilyn Clemente

Hungary

Tünde Blága

Iceland

Lilja Pétursdóttir

India

Shweta Sharda

Indonesia

Fabiënne Groeneveld

Ireland

Aishah Akorede

Italy

Carmen Panepinto

Jamaica

Jordanne Levy

Japan

Rio Miyazaki

Kazakhstan

Tomiris Zair

Kosovo

Arbesa Rrahmani

Laos

Phaimany Lathsabanthao

Latvia

Kate Alexeeva

Lebanon

Maya Aboul Hosn

Malaysia

Serena Lee

Malta

Ella Portelli

Mauritius

Tatiana Beauharnais

Mexico

Melissa Flores

Mongolia

Namuunzul Batmagnai

Myanmar

Amara Bo

Namibia

Jameela Uiras

 Nepal

Jane Garrett

Netherlands

Rikkie Kollé

Nicaragua

Sheynnis Palacios

Nigeria

Ugochi Ihezue

Norway

Julie Tollefsen

Pakistan

Erica Robin

Panama

Natasha Vargas

Paraguay

Elicena Andrada

Peru

Camila Escribens

Philippines

Michelle Dee

Poland

Angelika Jurkowianiec

Portugal

Marina Machete

Puerto Rico

Karla Guilfú

Russia

Margarita Golubeva

Saint Lucia

Earlyca Frederick

Singapore

Priyanka Annuncia

Slovakia

Kinga Puhová

South Africa

Bryoni Govender

South Korea

So-yun Kim

Spain

Athenea Pérez

Switzerland

Lorena Santen

Thailand

Anntonia Porsild

Trinidad and Tobago

Faith Gillezeau

Ukraine

Angelina Usanova

United States

Noelia Voigt

Venezuela

Diana Silva

Vietnam

Quỳnh Hoa Bùi

Zimbabwe

Brooke Bruk-Jackson

Also read: Complete List of Miss Universe Winners from 1952 to 2022

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Related Stories

Latest Stories

Latest Education News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.
Accept