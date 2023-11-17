Miss Universe 2023: Check Here Date, Time, Host Country and Contestants List

The Miss Universe pageant, a celebration of beauty, intelligence, and diversity, is set to grace the global stage once again. The 72nd annual Miss Universe pageant will be held on 18 November 2023, at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador. Over 90 contestants from around the world will compete for the coveted title of Miss Universe, showcasing their grace, eloquence, and cultural heritage. The 72nd Miss Universe pageant's top 10 silver finalist countries include the Philippines, Angola, Chile, Zimbabwe, Brazil, Puerto Rico, Ukraine, Lebanon, Singapore, and South Africa.

Miss Universe 2023: Date, Time, Host Country and Contestants List When and where is Miss Universe 2023 being held? Miss Universe 2023 will be held on 18 November 2023 at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador.

What time will Miss Universe 2023 be held? The national costume competition and the preliminary round were held successfully on 16 and 15 November 2023 respectively. Indian viewers will be able to watch the final competition on Miss Universe's X (formerly Twitter) account and YouTube channel starting at 6:30 am (Indian Standard Time) on 19 November 2023.

Which country is hosting Miss Universe 2023? El Salvador will be hosting Miss Universe 2023 for the first time ever.

Who represented India in Miss Universe 2023? Shweta Sharda represented India at the 72nd Miss Universe contest. She is a 22-year-old model and dancer from Chandigarh who has participated in various popular TV reality shows in India.