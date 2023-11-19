Miss Universe 2023 Winner and Runner-up List Here

Nicaragua’s Sheynnis Palacios has been announced as the winner of the Miss Universe 2023. R'Bonney Gabriel of the United States crowned her successor at the end of the 72nd Miss Universe pageant that was held on November 18, 2023 at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador.
The pageant was a dazzling spectacle of beauty, intelligence, and cultural diversity. 84 contestants from around the globe competed for the coveted crown, each representing their country with grace, poise, and a passion for making a difference in the world.
Representing India at the Miss Universe 2023, Shweta Sharda made it to the top 20 finalists. To date, three women from India have been crowned Miss Universe: Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu (2021), Lara Dutta (2000), and Sushmita Sen (1994).
Miss Universe 2023 Winner
The winner of Miss Universe 2023 is Sheynnis Palacios from Nicaragua. The 23-year-old is the first Nicaragua woman to win Miss Universe.
Miss Universe 2023 Runner-up List Here
Anntonia Porsild from Thailand was crowned the first runner-up at the Miss Universe 2023.
Moraya Wilson from Australia was named the second runner-up at the Miss Universe 2023.
What is Miss Universe?
The Miss Universe competition consists of three main segments: the swimsuit preliminary, the evening gown preliminary, and the final night. During the preliminary competitions, the contestants are judged on their physical beauty, stage presence, and overall presentation.
