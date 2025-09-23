Who Is Mithun Manhas? Former Delhi Captain Set To Take Charge As The Next BCCI President

Mithun Manhas is a former Indian domestic cricketer known for his long and successful career. Born in Jammu and Kashmir, he played most of his cricket for Delhi. He was a reliable middle-order batter and also captained Delhi in the Ranji Trophy. Manhas has played 157 First-Class matches and scored over 9,700 runs. He also featured in the IPL for teams like the Delhi Daredevils, the Pune Warriors, and the Chennai Super Kings.
VIDEO | As former Delhi cricketer Mithun Manhas is set to become the BCCI President, former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) says, "I wish all the best. I'm sure he'll do well. I want to wish well to other office bearers also."#MithunManhas #BCCI… pic.twitter.com/K1Q1BDcCc7— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 22, 2025
Now, Mithun Manhas is set to become the next president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He will be the first person from Jammu and Kashmir to hold this position. Key members of the board backed his nomination, and he is expected to be elected unopposed.
The decision reflects a push to have experienced cricketers in leadership roles. Manhas brings deep knowledge of domestic cricket and strong leadership skills to the top job.
Who is Mithun Manhas? Check Education, Cricket Career and More
Mithun Manhas is an Indian former first-class cricketer, coach, and administrator. Born in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir, on October 12, 1979, he is currently the frontrunner to become the next president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
Cricket Career
- A right-handed batsman, he also bowled right-arm off-spin and occasionally kept wicket.
- He made his first-class debut in the 1997-98 season.
- He played 157 first-class matches, scoring 9,714 runs with 27 centuries and 49 half-centuries.
- He also played 130 List A matches and 91 T20S.
- Manhas was a stalwart of the Indian domestic circuit and was the captain of the Delhi team for much of the new millennium. He led Delhi to the Ranji Trophy title in the 2007-08 season, scoring 921 runs that season.
- He never played for the senior Indian national team due to the intense competition for middle-order batting spots at the time from players like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, and Sourav Ganguly.
- In the Indian Premier League (IPL), he represented the Delhi Daredevils, Pune Warriors India, and Chennai Super Kings.
Coaching and Administration
- After retiring from cricket, he transitioned into coaching and administration.
- He has held coaching roles in the IPL, including as assistant coach for Kings XI Punjab, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Gujarat Titans.
- He also served as a batting consultant for the Bangladesh Under-19 team.
- He has administrative experience with the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) and has represented the board at BCCI's Annual General Meetings (AGMs).
- Manhas has filed his nomination for the post of BCCI president and is expected to be elected unopposed at the upcoming AGM.
Conclusion: A New Chapter for Indian Cricket
Mithun Manhas, the former captain of the Delhi cricket team, is poised to become the next president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). With his nomination being the only one received by the deadline, his appointment is effectively confirmed. This follows the resignation of Roger Binny in August, during which time Rajeev Shukla served as interim president.
Manhas's new role marks a significant step in his career, transitioning from a successful player and coach to the highest echelons of cricket administration. His extensive experience includes coaching roles with IPL franchises like Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings, and Gujarat Titans, as well as serving as a batting consultant for Bangladesh's Under-19 team.
He will be joined by another former cricketer, Raghuram Bhat, who is set to take on the role of treasurer. This leadership team brings a wealth of on-field and administrative experience to the BCCI, signalling a new era for Indian cricket.
The move to appoint former players to top administrative positions aligns with a broader trend in cricket governance, aiming to ensure that the sport's leadership is well-versed in its intricacies from a player's perspective.
