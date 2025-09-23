Who Is Mithun Manhas? Former Delhi Captain Set To Take Charge As The Next BCCI President

Mithun Manhas is a former Indian domestic cricketer known for his long and successful career. Born in Jammu and Kashmir, he played most of his cricket for Delhi. He was a reliable middle-order batter and also captained Delhi in the Ranji Trophy. Manhas has played 157 First-Class matches and scored over 9,700 runs. He also featured in the IPL for teams like the Delhi Daredevils, the Pune Warriors, and the Chennai Super Kings.

VIDEO | As former Delhi cricketer Mithun Manhas is set to become the BCCI President, former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) says, "I wish all the best. I'm sure he'll do well. I want to wish well to other office bearers also."#MithunManhas #BCCI… pic.twitter.com/K1Q1BDcCc7 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 22, 2025

Now, Mithun Manhas is set to become the next president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He will be the first person from Jammu and Kashmir to hold this position. Key members of the board backed his nomination, and he is expected to be elected unopposed.