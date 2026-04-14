One of the first countries that comes to mind when considering those nations affected by earthquakes is Indonesia.

Being situated within the highly seismically active zone known as the Pacific Ring of Fire, Indonesia is prone to numerous earthquakes as a result of constant plate movements beneath the surface of the Earth.

Indeed, this geological nature of the country predisposes Indonesia to be highly susceptible to natural disasters such as earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and even tsunamis.

Indeed, throughout history, several strong earthquakes have led to significant destruction of property and numerous human casualties.

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Which is the Most Earthquake-Prone Country in the World?

Indonesia is known as the most earthquake-prone country in the world, primarily because of the particular geographical positioning of this country.