7 Most Expensive Flowers In India: Check Names Here!

From the enchanting Kadupul to the enigmatic Black Orchid, these floral treasures are nature's luxury. These flowers, simultaneously exquisite and costly, form a prestigious bouquet of seven of India's most extravagant flowers, representing the epitome of elegance and allure.

The most expensive flower in India is Black Orchid

7 Most Expensive Flowers In India

Here is a list of 7 most expensive flowers in India:

Black Orchid Saffron Crocus Gold of Kinabalu Orchid Kadupul Flower Blue Himalayan Poppy Gloriosa Lily Shenzhen Nongke Orchid

Most Expensive Flowers In India

1. Black Orchid

Distinguished by its mystifying charm and deep velvety hue, the Black Orchid emanates an air of elegance and fascination, rendering it an eminent choice for exceptional occasions.

2. Saffron Crocus

The fragile saffron crocus harbours the world's most prized spice, saffron. Its vibrant orange stigmas are meticulously hand-harvested, culminating in a labour-intensive epitome of opulence.

3. Gold of Kinabalu Orchid

Indigenous to Mount Kinabalu in Borneo, this orchid's scarcity and unique colour scheme have elevated it to a prestigious position among the most sought-after and costly blossoms.

4. Kadupul Flower

Heralded as the "Queen of the Night," the Kadupul flower is renowned for its ethereal loveliness and elusive fragrance, which only awakens after dusk, further enhancing its exclusivity.

5. Blue Himalayan Poppy

Adorning alpine meadows with its arresting azure hue, the Blue Himalayan Poppy is a rare spectacle. Its rarity bestows upon it considerable worth in the realm of ornamental flowers.

6. Gloriosa Lily

With its fiery red and yellow petals, the Gloriosa Lily has earned the epithet "Flame Lily." Its exotic visage and limited cultivation add to its esteemed status.

7. Shenzhen Nongke Orchid

Christened after the Chinese institution that nurtured it, the Shenzhen Nongke Orchid showcases a delicate splendour accompanied by an astounding price tag, reflective of its intricate breeding process. These seven blooms collectively epitomize the embodiment of luxury and allure in India's rich floral landscape.

