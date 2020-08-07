6th National Handloom Day 2020: History, Significance and Celebration

National Handloom Day 2020: It highlight the handloom industry and is celebrated on 7 August annually. The day also focuses on the contribution of handloom to the socio-economic development of the country and increase the income of the weavers.

National Handloom Day: History

In July 2015, the Union government had declared 7 August as National Handloom Day with an aim to generate awareness about the importance of the handloom industry. On 7 August, 2015, the first National Handloom Day was inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centenary Hall of Madras University in Chennai.

Why was 7 August chosen as National Handloom Day?

To commemorate the Swadeshi Movement, 7 August was chosen as National Handloom Day. Swadeshi Movement was launched on 7 August, 1905 in the Calcutta Town hall to protest against the partition of Bengal by the British Government. The objective of the movement was also to revive domestic products and production processes.

National Handloom Day: Celebrations

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the day was celebrated on a virtual platform by the Ministry of Textiles.

Smriti Irani, Textile Minister was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Handloom clusters across India, NIFT campuses, all the 28 Weaver Service Centres, National Handloom Development Corporation, and others during the function was connected online.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "the Handloom and Handicrafts of India encompass a glorious history of hundreds of years."

On this day, FDCI also comes forward to empower weavers. As because of the COVID-19 pandemic, survival for the handloom weavers became difficult due to less demand. Therefore, several fashion houses and e-commerce websites came forward to promote handloom goods and also to spread awareness about handlooms. By keeping handloom goods in play fashion economy will have a positive environmental impact. The FDCI (Fashion Design Council of India) launched campaigns including Meet the Makers. A COVID-19 support fund also started by them to support the upcoming designers across the country.

PM Modi said during a tweet "On National Handloom Day, we salute all those related to our vibrant handloom and handicrafts sector. They have made commendable efforts to preserve the indigenous crafts of our nation. "Let us all be #Vocal4Handmade and strengthen efforts towards an Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

A social media campaign is planned for the handloom weaving community to mark the occasion and to instil pride in the workmanship of handloom weaving amongst citizens.

