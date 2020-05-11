National Technology Day 2020: History, Theme and Celebrations

National Technology Day 2020: National Technology Day is observed every year on 11 May across the country. National Technology Day will be focused on rebooting the economy through Science and Technology. The technology includes, medical technologies, advanced technologies, and manufacturing that would enable India to fight Covid-19.

Some other significance

- On 11 May 1998, First indigenous aircraft "Hansa-3" was test flown at Bangalore.

- India performed successful test firing of the Trishul missile on the same day.

- At that time very few countries have nuclear power and India had become one of those elite players and became the sixth country to join the nuclear club.

- Operation Shakti (Pokhran-II) on 11 May,1998 was initiated.

- Every year, on this day, the Technology Development Board of India awards various individuals with national awards for their contribution to indigenous technology.

Therefore, we can say that this day glorifies the importance of science in day to day life and motivates us to adopt science as a field of career.

Do you know what is Operation Shakti?

Do you know that ' Smiling Buddha' was the first nuclear test at Pokhran which was carried out in May, 1974?

The second test was Pokhran II which was a series of five tests of nuclear bomb explosions, administered by India at the Pokhran Test Range of Indian Army in May 1998.

Pokhran II or Operation Shakti comprised of five detonations out of which the first one was a fusion bomb while the other four were fission bombs.

Shakti word in Sanskrit means power. On 11 May, 1998 Operation Shakti or Pokhran II was initiated with the detonation of two fission and one fusion bomb.

On 13 May,1998 two additional fission bombs were detonated and the Government that time in India was run by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the then Prime Minister shortly convened a press conference to declare India as a full-fledged nuclear state.

The original name of the operation was ' Operation Shakti-98' and five nuclear devices were classified as Shakti I to Shakti V. And now, the whole operation is known as Pokhran II and Pokhran I was the explosion made in 1974.

National Technology Day: History

As we have seen above that on 11 May 1998 nuclear test was held in Pokhran and based on these tremendous achievements of the scientists, engineers etc., Atal Bihari Vajpayee declared 11 May as National Technology Day. Since 1999, every year the Technology Development Board (TDB) celebrates the day by various technological innovations that have positively impacted the nation. Also, every year TDB selects a theme and on that basis several events, competitions were held in the country. This day also marks the significance of Science in our day to day life.

National Technology Day 2018: Theme

The National Technology Day 2018 theme is “Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future”.

The TDB key objective of this theme is to promote the development of technology in various fields. Also for this, the Department has been generating technology development projects which include materials, devices and processes.

Several programmes are organised in advanced or emerging areas and in traditional sectors to support technological activities. Under this programme, fresh ideas or concepts are also assessed so that they can be used in the product or technology.

National Technology Day: Celebrations

- On this day TDB confer National Awards to the most noteworthy individuals, institutions and businesses of the year.

- The Department of Science and Technology, Department of Bio-Technology, the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, and several other scientific departments are part of this event.

- The people are awarded for their contribution so that they excel more and more in their research by the President of India.

- The ministry of science and technology also coordinates different events across India.

- All the decorations and planning of the event should be done according to the theme.

- Script, speech, or essay competitions are organised in several institutions.

- Theme based articles are also promoted etc.

Therefore, it is necessary to create interest and awareness about science and technology to the students. No doubt National technology Day is a great way to encourage the youth of the country to come forward and also is the way to appreciate the scientists, researchers for India's growing technology.

Source: Dpt. of Science and Technology

