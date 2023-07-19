NDA Meeting: Full List Of Old And New Constituents, Know What is New INDIA?

NDA Meeting: The Acronym debate between BJP and Congress sees no halts. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA)'s new full name, New India, Developed Nation, Aspiration of People of India, was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. This big change occurred shortly after the opposition coalition, known as INDIA the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance took its name.

Check out the complete list of new and old constituents for I.N.D.I.A and NDA below:

I.N.D.I.A

INDIA or the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance - that is the new front announced by the opposition parties on Tuesday as they gathered in Bengaluru for the two-day brainstorming session for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The main objectives of the newly formed coalition are to defeat BJP in the 2024 elections, protect the constitution, promote inclusive development and uphold secularism.

Full lists of opposition parties constituting I.N.D.I.A are:

Congress: All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Janata Dal (United) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) – Sharad Pawar faction Shiv Sena (UBT) Samajwadi Party (SP) Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Communist Party of India (Marxist) Communist Party of India (CPI) Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) All India Forward Bloc Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi (KMDK) Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) Kerala Congress (M) Kerala Congress (Joseph)

List of all Prime Ministers of India(1947-2023)

New NDA

On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party is holding a grand show of strength of its alliance with party president JP Nadda asserting that 38 constituents of the ruling NDA have confirmed their participation in the meeting in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that NDA stands for New India Development and Aspiration. And for this new NDA, its nation is first, security, progres, empowerment and its people are first.

Here is a full list of NDA constituents.

Bharatiya Janata Party Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (Pashupati Kumar Paras faction) All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Apna Dal (Sonelal) National People's Party Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (Neiphiu Rio) All Jharkhand Students Union Sikkim Krantikari Morcha Mizo National Front Indigenous People's Front of Tripura Naga People's Front Republican Party of India (Athawale) Asom Gana Parishad Pattali Makkal Katchi Tamil Maanila Congress United Peoples Party Liberal Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (Om Prakash Rajbhar) Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukta) Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party Jannayak Janta Party Prahar Janshakti Party Rashtriya Samaj Paksha Jan Surajya Shakti Party Kuki People's Alliance (Manipur) United Democratic Party Hill State People's Democratic Party Nishad Party All India N R Congress Hindustan Awam Morcha Jan Sena Party Haryana Lokhit Party Bharat Dharma Jan Sena Kerala Kamaraj Congress Puttiya Tamilagam Lok Janshakti Party Gorkha National Liberation Front

The opposition parties have been gathering to establish unity, but this will be the first such conference of the BJP-led NDA during the second term of the Modi government, underscoring the party's focus on emphasising its capacity to form alliances for Loksabha Elections 2024.

Important Days and Dates in July 2023