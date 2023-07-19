NDA Meeting: Full List Of Old And New Constituents, Know What is New INDIA?

NDA Meeting: The Acronym debate between BJP and Congress sees no halts. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA)'s new full name, New India, Developed Nation, Aspiration of People of India, was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. This big change occurred shortly after the opposition coalition, known as INDIA the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance took its name.

Check out the complete list of new and old constituents for I.N.D.I.A and NDA below:

I.N.D.I.A

INDIA or the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance - that is the new front announced by the opposition parties on Tuesday as they gathered in Bengaluru for the two-day brainstorming session for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The main objectives of the newly formed coalition are to defeat BJP in the 2024 elections, protect the constitution, promote inclusive development and uphold secularism.

Full lists of opposition parties constituting I.N.D.I.A are:

  1. Congress:
  2. All India Trinamool Congress (TMC)
  3. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)
  4. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)
  5. Janata Dal (United)
  6. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)
  7. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)
  8. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) – Sharad Pawar faction
  9. Shiv Sena (UBT)
  10. Samajwadi Party (SP)
  11. Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD)
  12. Apna Dal (Kamerawadi)
  13. Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC)
  14. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
  15. Communist Party of India (Marxist)
  16. Communist Party of India (CPI)
  17. Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation
  18. Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP)
  19. All India Forward Bloc
  20. Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK)
  21. Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK)
  22. Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi (KMDK)
  23. Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK)
  24. Indian Union Muslim League (IUML)
  25. Kerala Congress (M)
  26. Kerala Congress (Joseph)

New NDA

On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party is holding a grand show of strength of its alliance with party president JP Nadda asserting that 38 constituents of the ruling NDA have confirmed their participation in the meeting in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that NDA stands for New India Development and Aspiration. And for this new NDA, its nation is first, security, progres, empowerment and its people are first. 

Here is a full list of NDA constituents.

  1. Bharatiya Janata Party
  2. Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) 
  3. Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction)
  4. Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (Pashupati Kumar Paras faction)
  5. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
  6. Apna Dal (Sonelal) 
  7. National People's Party
  8. Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (Neiphiu Rio)
  9. All Jharkhand Students Union
  10. Sikkim Krantikari Morcha
  11. Mizo National Front
  12. Indigenous People's Front of Tripura
  13. Naga People's Front
  14. Republican Party of India (Athawale)
  15. Asom Gana Parishad
  16. Pattali Makkal Katchi
  17. Tamil Maanila Congress
  18. United Peoples Party Liberal
  19. Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (Om Prakash Rajbhar)
  20. Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukta)
  21. Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party 
  22. Jannayak Janta Party
  23. Prahar Janshakti Party
  24. Rashtriya Samaj Paksha
  25. Jan Surajya Shakti Party
  26. Kuki People's Alliance (Manipur) 
  27. United Democratic Party
  28. Hill State People's Democratic Party
  29. Nishad Party
  30. All India N R Congress
  31. Hindustan Awam Morcha
  32. Jan Sena Party
  33. Haryana Lokhit Party
  34. Bharat Dharma Jan Sena
  35. Kerala Kamaraj Congress
  36. Puttiya Tamilagam
  37. Lok Janshakti Party
  38. Gorkha National Liberation Front

The opposition parties have been gathering to establish unity, but this will be the first such conference of the BJP-led NDA during the second term of the Modi government, underscoring the party's focus on emphasising its capacity to form alliances for Loksabha Elections 2024.

