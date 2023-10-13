What Is the New High Risk Warning for Google Chrome Users?

On October 11, 2023, the Computer Emergency Response Team of India (CERT-In) issued a high-risk warning for Google Chrome users. The warning is due to multiple vulnerabilities in the browser that could allow attackers to execute arbitrary code, bypass security restrictions, or disclose sensitive information.

The vulnerabilities affect multiple versions of Google Chrome, including version 108.0.5359.124. Google has already released updates to address the vulnerabilities, but it is important for users to update their browsers as soon as possible.

To update Chrome, click on the three dots in the top right corner of the browser window and select "Help" > "About Google Chrome." Chrome will check for updates and install them automatically if they are available.

If you are unable to update Chrome immediately, there are a few things you can do to protect yourself from the vulnerabilities:

Be careful about what websites you visit and what links you click on.

Avoid downloading files from unknown websites.

Keep your operating system and other software up to date.

Use a strong password manager to create and manage unique passwords for all of your online accounts.

CERT-In has also advised users to report any suspicious activity to their organization's IT security team.

Here are some of the specific vulnerabilities that have been identified in Google Chrome:

Heap buffer overflow error in WebP: This vulnerability could allow an attacker to execute arbitrary code on a victim's computer.

This vulnerability could allow an attacker to execute arbitrary code on a victim's computer. Inappropriate implementation in various components: This vulnerability could allow an attacker to bypass security restrictions and gain access to sensitive information.

This vulnerability could allow an attacker to bypass security restrictions and gain access to sensitive information. Insufficient policy enforcement in Downloads and Autofill: This vulnerability could allow an attacker to download malicious files or insert malicious code into Autofill forms.

It is important to note that these vulnerabilities are not specific to India. They affect all users of Google Chrome, regardless of location.

If you are concerned about your security, it is important to update your browser to the latest version as soon as possible and to follow the other security tips above.