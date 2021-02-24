India committed to 'no-first-use' of nukes and 'non-use against non-nuclear-weapon states': All you need to know

As a responsible nuclear weapon country, India has reiterated its stand on the no-first-use of nuclear weapons. It is also committed to maintaining credible minimum deterrence with the stance of no-first-use and non-use against non-nuclear-weapon states and has also extended support for negotiations of the Fissile Material Cutoff Treaty (FMCT).

Addressing a high-level segment conference on Disarmament under the Presidency of Brazil, Foreign Secretary Harsh Shiringla stated that India is committed to the goal of universal, non-discriminatory and verifiable nuclear disarmament.

He further added, "Our call for the complete elimination of nuclear weapons through a step-by-step process, as also outlined in our Working Paper on Nuclear Disarmament submitted to the Conference of Disarmament in 2007 (CD) has enduring relevance."

"India has supported the immediate commencement of negotiations in the CD on a Fissile Material Cutoff Treaty (FMCT) on the basis of CD/1299 and the mandate contained therein, which remains the most suitable basis for negotiations. I reaffirm today, India's readiness to participate in FMCT negotiations in the CD," Foreign Secretary Harsh Shiringla said, reaffirming India’s readiness to participate in negotiations FMCT.

Prevention of an Arms Race in Outer Space (PAROS), is another long-standing item on the agenda of CD. India looks forward to an early start of negotiations of a legally binding instrument on PAROS to address pressing issues relating to space security.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Shiringla stated that the conference has been plagued for too long by fear, suspicion, and mistrust. As Mahatma Gandhi said, the only cure for fear is faith; for suspicion, sincerity; and for mistrust, trust.

"This is just what the Conference needs today, to break its long deadlock and make concrete progress. India stands ready to play its role and work with fellow member states to achieve our collective objectives," he added.

The Fissile Material Cut-off Treaty (FMCT) is a proposed international pact to prohibit the further production of fissile material--highly-enriched uranium (HEU) and plutonium-- for nuclear weapons or other explosive devices. The treaty is yet to be negotiated and defined.

Several discussions on this subject have taken place at the UN Conference on Disarmament (CD) but the stalemate continues as the CD (a body of 65 nations) operates by consensus.

On 27 September 1993, former US President Bill Clinton gave a speech before the US where he called for a multilateral convention to ban the production of fissile materials for nuclear explosives or outside international safeguards.

In December 1993, the UN General Assembly adopted resolution 48/75L on the aforementioned issue. On 23 March 1995, the Geneva-based Conference on Disarmament (CD) agreed to establish a committee to negotiate on the same. However, no substantive negotiations took place.

In the year 2004, the United States opposed the inclusion of a verification mechanism in the pact as it could not be effectively verified. On 4 November 2004, the US cast the sole vote in the First Committee of the United Nations General Assembly against a resolution (A/C.1/59/L.34) and called for the negotiation of an effectively verifiable pact.

The George W. Bush Government extended its support to the pact but advocated an ad hoc system of verification wherein states would monitor the compliance of other states through their own national intelligence mechanisms.

On 5 April 2009, former U.S. President Barack Obama reversed the U.S. position on the verification and proposed to negotiate "a new treaty that verifiably ends the production of fissile materials intended for use in state nuclear weapons." On 29 May 2009, the Conference on Disarmament (CD) agreed to establish an FMCT negotiating committee.

FMCT impose restrictions on:

1- Five nuclear weapon states-- USA, Russia, UK, France and China.

2- States which are not a part of NPT-- Israel, India, Pakistan and North Korea.

Conference on Disarmament

1- The Conference on Disarmament (CD) was established in 1979 as the single multilateral disarmament negotiation forum of the international community during the first special session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) devoted to disarmament (1978).

2- It is the successor to the Ten-Nation Committee on Disarmament (TNDC), Geneva, 1960; the Eighteen-Nation Committee on Disarmament (ENDC), Geneva, 1962-68; and the Conference of the Committee on Disarmament (CCD), Geneva, 1969-78.

2- It originally had 40 member states but after the unification of Germany and the breakup of former Yugoslavia, only 38 countries participated in CD until 1995. On 17 June 1995, CD unanimously announced to admit 23 additional member states. CD currently has 65 members.

3- It has its own rules and agenda based on the recommendations made by the UNGA and the proposals presented by its members. The Secretary of CD is appointed by the UN Secretary-General.

4- The CD annually reports to the UN and its budget is included in that of the UN. It meets on the premises of the UN and is serviced by UN personnel.

Agenda of CD

The Conference on Disarmament's permanent agenda is known as the Decalogue and it includes the following:

1- Nuclear weapons in all aspects

2- Other weapons of mass destruction

3- Conventional weapons

4- Reduction of military budgets

5- Reduction of armed forces

6- Disarmament and development

7- Disarmament and international security

8- Collateral measures; confidence-building measures; effective verification methods in relation to appropriate disarmament measures, acceptable to all parties

9- Comprehensive programme of disarmament leading to general and complete disarmament under effective international control

As per NITI Aayog, India possesses nuclear weapons as well as extensive nuclear fuel cycle capabilities. In May 1974, India tested its first nuclear device and it was not a part of NPT and CTBT. However, it has a safeguards agreement with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and a waiver from the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), allowing it to participate in global civilian nuclear technology commerce.

